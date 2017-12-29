Kinder Morgan Vs. Enbridge

Kinder Morgan and Enbridge will also place a number of projects to service which should accelerate their growth, though Enbridge’s backlog is significantly larger.

Both companies will benefit from the increase in oil and gas production from the US, including higher volumes from Appalachia region and the Permian Basin, and Canada.

Kinder Morgan and Enbridge Inc. have struggled to grow earnings on a per share basis in 2017, though Kinder Morgan has delivered a better performance.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Enbridge Inc. (ENB) are the titans of North America’s midstream industry who are well positioned to grow earnings and cash flows in 2018, driven by a favorable business environment and start-up of new projects. Both have promised to reward investors by significantly growing dividends in the future. I like both companies but if I have to pick one, then it will be Kinder Morgan.

Weak Earnings

Kinder Morgan and Enbridge are two of the world’s largest energy infrastructure companies. Kinder Morgan has one of the largest portfolios of natural gas midstream assets in North America as well as liquids pipelines and terminals. Kinder Morgan’s key assets are its interest in 84,000 miles of pipelines and 155 terminals. Enbridge, on the other hand, is a bigger company overall. It not only owns the world’s longest crude oil and liquids transportation system, with 18,666 miles of active pipe but also has ownership stake (including JV) in a total of 205,424 miles of natural gas and NGL pipelines.

Both Kinder Morgan and Enbridge have failed to grow earnings this year, on a per-share basis, although the decline was less severe at Kinder Morgan. For the first nine months of this year, Kinder Morgan posted a 2.1% drop in adjusted earnings (EBITDA) to $5.3 billion and a 2.1% drop in distributable cash flows, which is a non-GAAP financial measure of cash flows that are available for distribution among shareholders, to $3.29 billion. On a per-share basis, Kinder Morgan reported a 6.2% drop in adjusted net profit to $0.45 and a 2% drop in DCF to $1.47.

On the other hand, for the same period, Enbridge posted a strong 43.4% increase in adjusted earnings (EBIT) to C$4.97 billion and 36.66% increase in available cash flow from operations (ACFFO), which is a non-GAAP measure of operating cash flows, to C$3.87 billion. But Enbridge shareholders have also experienced significant dilution, thanks to an all-stock deal to acquire Spectra Energy (SEP). The total number of shares has grown by almost 78% from Q3-2016 to 1.64 million in Q3-2017. As a result, the company’s adjusted net profit decreased by 22.7% to C$1.33 per share while ACFFO also fell 16.6% to C$2.61 per share in the first nine months of 2017.

Therefore, in terms of earnings growth, Kinder Morgan delivered a superior performance than Enbridge in 9M-2017 whose earnings fell by double-digits on a per share basis.

Growth Ahead: Favorable Macro Environment

However, the future outlook for both of these operators is looking great. Kinder Morgan and Enbridge are well positioned to turn around in 2018 by meaningfully growing their earnings and cash flows. The pipeline operators will benefit from the improvement in the macro environment that is driven in large part by higher oil prices and strong oil and gas demand.

As per data from the US Energy Information Administration’s drilling productivity report (Dec 2017), the oil and gas production in the US is on track to climb in January-2018 as compared to January-2017, with an across-the-board increase in volumes from the seven core oil and gas producing regions.

The Appalachia region, which is home to the prolific Marcellus and Utica shale formation that is the largest and lowest-cost natural gas producing region in the US, has spearheaded the natural gas production growth. The output from this area is projected to climb from 22.1 Bcf per day in 2016 to 26.37 Bcf per day in January-2018. Meanwhile, production from the Permian Basin, which is the premier US shale oil play whose output was less than 2 million barrels of oil per day throughout most of 2016, could increase to almost 2.8 million barrels per day in January-2018.

The oil production will likely continue moving higher in the future, thanks to strong demand and improvement in prices which have risen more than 14% in Q4-2017 to $58 a barrel (WTI) at the time of this writing. Meanwhile, the natural gas production will also likely climb as producers will try to capitalize on the surge in liquefied natural gas exports and strong demand from chemical sector, utilities and Mexico.

Meanwhile, the Canadian market is struggling due to a lack of takeaway capacity. The country’s oil production is expected to climb in the future as some of the major energy companies (such as Suncor Energy (SU)) bring new projects (such as Fort Hills) online. But there isn’t enough pipeline capacity to handle the growing volumes. Overall, as per analysts’ estimates, oil sands production from Canada will increase by 315,000 barrels per day in 2018 and could continue moving higher in the future. This could create problems for oil producers since a glut of production will drag local prices. But it could work out well for the pipeline operators, including Enbridge, who will operate at maximum capacity.

In short, the expected uptake in oil and gas production in North America will make it easier for Kinder Morgan and Enbridge to grow transportation, processing, and storage volumes. On top of this, both companies are working on a number of growth projects which will accelerate their growth.

Growth Ahead: New Projects

Kinder Morgan is well positioned to benefit from the start-up of new projects which will push its earnings higher from Q4-2017. The Susquehanna West gas pipeline which came online in Q3-2017 and Utopia NGL pipeline which will likely be placed in service in the current quarter will drive Kinder Morgan’s growth in the short term. In the next two years, Kinder Morgan will place a number of other projects in service, including the $2 billion Elba Liquefaction Project and the massive $5.87 billion (C$7.4 billion) Trans Mountain expansion project which is now being funded by Kinder Morgan's subsidiary Kinder Morgan Canada Limited. Overall, Kinder Morgan is working on a backlog of $12 billion of growth projects which will fuel earnings growth in the coming years.

Enbridge, on the other hand, is working through the largest backlog in the industry of C$31 billion (US$24.59Bn). The company has already placed C$9 billion of growth projects into service in 2017 and aims to bring the remaining online by the end of 2019. In July, the company brought the $1.6 billion Sabal Trail system online and is looking startup C$5 billion of growth projects in the ongoing quarter. This will be followed by the start-up of the $1.5 billion Valley Crossing natural gas pipeline and the $1.3 billion Nexus natural gas pipeline in 2018 and the C$8.2 billion Line-3 replacement project in late-2019.

Both companies expect to significantly grow earnings in the coming years, but Enbridge’s growth projects are significantly higher than Kinder Morgan’s.

As per Kinder Morgan’s forecast, its adjusted earnings (EBITDA) will climb by 4% to $7.5 billion in 2018 from $7.2 billion expected for this year as it places the projects into service. The DCF is projected to climb 3% to $4.6 billion, or $2.05 per share, in 2018 from $4.46 billion, or $1.99 per share, expected in 2017. In the long run, the expansion projects will give a $1.5 billion boost to the company’s earnings by 2021 (ex. CO2 projects). In other words, the company’s earnings will increase by almost 21% between 2017 and 2021.

Enbridge, on the other hand, is expecting even higher levels of growth. As per the company’s forecast, it will grow its EBITDA by 20% this year to C$12.5 billion in 2018 and will gradually climb to C$15 billion by 2020. That’s more than 40% growth in just three years. More importantly, this time, Enbridge plans to deliver double-digit growth in earnings on a per share basis as well. It has said that its ACFFO will increase from a range of $3.60 to $3.90 per share projected for this year to $4.15 to $4.45 per share in 2018, which depicts 14.7% growth at the mid-point. The company has said that it will grow its ACFFO per share at an average of 10% per year through 2020.

Financial Health And Dividends

Kinder Morgan and Enbridge do not have the strongest balance sheets in the industry. Both companies carry substantial levels of debt and their leverage metrics are higher than many midstream companies, such as Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) and Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX). However, Kinder Morgan’s leverage metrics are substantially better than its bigger rival, as shown in the table below.

3Q-2017 KMI ENB Total Debt $38.27Bn C$65.67Bn (US$52.08Bn) Cash and cash eq. $539Mn C$745Mn(US$591Mn) Net Debt* $37.73Bn C$64.92Bn(US$51.49Bn) Adj. EBITDA (ttm) $7.13Bn C$9.12Bn(US$7.23Bn) Net Debt Ratio 51.72% 64.83% Net Debt/Adj. EBITDA 5.3x 7.1x

*Unadjusted data taken from balance sheet. May not correspond to adjusted debt available in earnings release.

On top of this, Kinder Morgan is quickly approaching its long-term target of bringing the leverage ratio (debt-EBITDA) down to 5x, or even lower. The company expects to end 2017 with the leverage of 5.1x to 5.2x and will exit 2018 with the leverage of 5.1x. The company appears to be in a great position to achieve its debt reduction target within a couple of years.

Enbridge, on the other hand, has seen its long-term debt climb 68% in 2017, thanks to the Spectra Energy merger. The company also plans to improve its leverage by shedding assets (earmarked C$10Bn of non-core assets for sale) and using the proceeds to repay debt. But I believe it will take well over two years for the company to bring its leverage in-line with Kinder Morgan’s.

In addition to this, Kinder Morgan also generates superior levels of cash flows, enough to fully fund not only its capital expenditure but also dividends. I believe this significantly mitigates the risks associated with having a large debt load. In the first nine months of this year, Kinder Morgan generated $232 million of excess cash flows. By comparison, Enbridge faced a cash flow deficit of $2.34 billion.

9M-2017 KMI ENB CFFO $3.31Bn C$5.24Bn(US$4.16Bn) CapEx $2.24Bn C$6.54(US$5.18Bn)* Free Cash Flow $1.07Bn -C$1.29Bn(-US$1.03Bn Dividends (common) $840Mn C$1.66Bn(US$1.32Bn) Excess cash flow $232Mn -C$2.97(US$2.34Bn)

*Including additions of intangible assets.

Both companies will likely report higher levels of free cash flows in the future, thanks to the expected growth in operating cash flows and a decline in capital expenditure. Their debt levels will also likely improve. But Kinder Morgan’s financial health is in a better shape. It is already well positioned to grow dividends, considering the excess cash flows it has generated. Enbridge, on the other hand, will need to improve its cash flow profile in order to grow dividends.

Not surprisingly, Kinder Morgan has set an ambitious dividend growth target. Note that Kinder Morgan currently offers a substantially lower dividend yield of 2.8% than Enbridge’s 5.4%. However, Kinder Morgan has said that it will grow dividends by 60% from 2017 to $0.80 per share in 2018, starting with increasing the Q1-2018 dividend to $0.20 per share. This will be followed by 25% dividend growth in 2019 to $1.00 per share and another 25% growth in 2020 to $1.25 per share. At current price, the 2020 dividend will translate into a yield of 6.9%.

Enbridge, on the other hand, expects to grow its dividends at an average annual rate of 10% through 2020. This growth rate exactly matches the projected ACFFO growth rate which implies that the company's dividend growth will correspond with cash flow growth. A double-digit growth rate is good, but not as great as Kinder Morgan’s. At this pace, the company will be paying a dividend yield of 6.5% in 2020 at current prices.

This means that even though Kinder Morgan is currently offering a lower yield, it could give a higher return in the long-run.

Better Buy: KMI

Kinder Morgan stock has fallen by 12.4% this year while Enbridge has tumbled 7.5%. Both of these stocks have underperformed against the broader energy space, as measured by SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE), which has fallen 4% in the same period. The weakness could be buying opportunity considering that both companies are well positioned to turn around in 2018.

However, Kinder Morgan stock is cheaper, in terms of most valuation metrics. The company has a superior balance sheet and a stronger cash flow profile than Enbridge. Although its backlog and earnings growth outlook isn’t as great as Enbridge’s, it is still enough to power significantly higher levels of dividend growth in the next couple of years. For these reasons, although I like both companies, I think Kinder Morgan looks like a better buy right now.

KMI ENB EV/EBITDA(2018e.) 10.6 12.1 P/CF(2018e.) 9.16 9.98 P/B 1.14 1.48

Note from author: Thank you for reading. Do you think Kinder Morgan is a batter buy at current price than Enbridge? Please share your comments below. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.