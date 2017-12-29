Transocean: Buy The Reversal

Using a longer-dated options strategy may be the best way to play this volatile stock.

Transocean (RIG) looks to be forming a bottom as energy prices recover. Although its share price is down nearly 93% over the last decade, buying support looks to be reentering the market. As oil prices rise, RIG's operating environment is improving, while its currently low valuation multiple signals there could be significant upside movement. Due to RIG's volatile stock price, using a longer-dated options strategy may be the way to gain long exposure.

Price Action

Below is both the daily and weekly chart of RIG. There are two interesting technical phenomena currently taking place in its share price. On the shorter-term daily chart, its share price looks to be consolidating between the $10-12 range. After spiking higher on stronger oil prices during the summer, RIG has since consolidated, with buying support holding steady at the $10 level.

Moreover, on its weekly time-frame, RIG looks to be forming a multi-year double-bottom base. In both 2016 and 2017, its price tested the $8 level, with subsequent buying support lifting its price higher on the two occasions.

With energy prices stabilizing and approaching multi-year highs, it is reasonable to believe RIG will similarly move higher. The company's revenues are strongly tied to higher oil prices, increasing demand for drilling and exploration. Based on RIG's current volatility profile, a $16 share price is likely over the next year.

Fundamental Narrative

RIG's share price should similarly be supported by both rising revenue on higher energy prices, as well as its historically low price to tangible book valuation multiple.

Over the last few years, steep declines in the price of oil have shaken the oil drilling and exploration industry. Innovation in land drilling has also made it low cost, and relatively more efficient than offshore drilling. This innovation led to the initial global supply glut, but as energy prices declined, many producers were forced offline.

Additionally, OPEC supply cuts have taken a lot of production offline as well, with analysts forecasting a more balanced oil market in coming years. The reduction in production has led to an increase in the price of oil, with global oil prices near $60/barrel, up from the $20-30/barrel range over the last few years.

Falling energy prices led to a significant downturn in offshore activity specifically, forcing RIG to undertake a fleet turnover program to shed its older, less capable rigs. In its most recent earnings call, management had this to say about its updated fleet:

"In addition to continuous improvements in safety, we also continue to improve the overall quality of our fleet. In August, we entered into an agreement to acquire Songa Offshore and its fleet of seven floaters, including four new harsh environment, high-specification Cat-D semisubmersibles."

As a result, a majority of RIG's fleet is now designed to handle either the deepest drilling waters or the harsh environments of the North Sea and Arctic regions, according to management.

Below is a chart of the correlation between Brent Crude prices and RIG's revenue. Brent weakness in recent years has driven RIG's revenue to record lows. Oil prices however, are now picking up, signaling that RIG's revenue should soon follow higher.

Rising oil prices will lead to increasing production, and although land-based drilling is preferred by the industry, offshore drilling will be relied upon to aid in production amid rising demand. When this time comes, RIG will be one of the companies that producers rely upon for an offshore drilling rig due to its quality fleet and ability to deploy its fleet quickly, according to management.

Moreover, RIG is also an attractive investment due to its low valuation multiple. Below is a chart of RIG's price to tangible book value. The company's stock is compelling due to its historically cheap price. At a mere 0.32 valuation multiple, the market is pricing its shares for pennies on the dollar to its underlying assets.

Investors fear that the hopes of higher energy prices and increased demand for offshore drilling will never materialize, which would render its assets useless. While it is not impossible that the assets are useless going forward, the potential reward is vast if activity does improve considering the level of market pessimism.

The Trade

Offshore drillers are notoriously volatile stocks, and a potentially attractive way to gain long exposure is through long-dated call options. For example, I am targeting the January 2020 call options with a strike price of 12, trading for $3.20/contract. This gives an investor long exposure for up to two years will relatively little initial outlay.

The strategy limits volatility and protects downside risk, while allowing the investor to maintain full upside capture. In essence, the call option is leveraged to the upside, but has a capped downside.

When trading options, it is important to understand that a full loss of principle is possible, and therefore positions should be weighted appropriately.

Conclusion

RIG's share price is showing strength on both its daily and weekly chart after years of decline. As energy prices rise, demand for off-shore drilling should increase to meet supply constraints. RIG has a modern, updated fleet of rigs that should be in demand by producers looking to drill off-shore.

The stock also trades at a price to tangible book valuing the company at only pennies on the dollar of its underlying assets. This pessimism by investors sets the stage for explosive growth higher should its operations improve in coming years. Ultimately, RIG is a volatile stock, meaning that investors can choose to use long-dated call options to gain long exposure to the company.

