Snap-On Update: Still A Buy

Investors should keep an eye on the company's finance business as sales are increasingly weighted towards financed purchases.

Snap-On (SNA) is no longer a hot buy after shares have surged ~20% off of its dip since I initiated coverage in early September, nearing 52-week highs. However, given the company's strong fundamentals, the tax reform boost, and the recent dividend hike, there is plenty to be bullish about, making SNA a buy for GARP investors and a hold for Value and DGI investors.

Diluted EPS grew 3.2% year-over-year (adjusted EPS were up 10.4%) and revenue grew 8.4% (up 2.3% organically) year over year despite an estimated $8 million hit from the heavy hurricane season, indicating that SNA continues to enjoy a strong competitive position in a vehicle repair market that is being increasingly driven by growing vehicle age and complexity.

As a result, management continued to bolster its dividend payout, hiking its quarterly distribution by 15.5% as it continued its recent tradition of growing its dividend per share by double digits each year. Meanwhile, it has also taken advantage of the midyear dip in share prices by reducing float significantly at value-creating prices (under $150 per share during the third quarter and ~$157 for the year).

Looking ahead, tax reform should give the company a significant EPS and dividend growth boost as it will likely see its U.S. tax rate fall significantly from its current 34% level. CEO Nick Pinchuk pushed hard for the tax relief ahead of the vote and signaled his pleasure at the bill's passage, implying that he foresees SNA receiving a significant benefit from the legislation.

Though not as cheap as it was a few months ago, SNA now has the added tail-wind of a significantly reduced tax rate. Though its dividend yield currently stands at a paltry 1.86%, its payout ratio is a mere 29.2% which implies a significant growth runway remains. Given its moat-protected income, low debt, and tax-boosted growth prospects, DGI investors should hold the stock and add on dips that bring its yield above the S&P 500 average (~2%).

Value investors don't have nearly the same margin of safety that they enjoyed back in August/September, but the stock is certainly not overvalued either and its moat makes it a good stock to hold for the long term for Buffett-style investors.

SNA Industry Avg S&P 500 SNA 5-yr Avg P/E 18.0 22.3 22.7 17.8 P/B 3.4 4.1 3.1 3.2 P/S 2.9 2.3 2.2 2.2 P/CF 18.0 19.8 14.2 19.0

Meanwhile, its forward P/E ratio is well below the S&P 500's (19.03) making it appear a bargain for GARP investors.

Two important items for investors to monitor moving forward are the company's progress in its Chinese growth project as well as its balance sheet, as its debt, accounts receivable, and days sales outstanding each crept higher by significant percentages over the past nine months:

If the company continues this trend, it may become overly reliant on the credit-worthiness of its customers and vulnerable to rising interest rates and a future economic downturn. For now however, Snap-On remains conservatively financed and has little to worry about on its balance sheet.

