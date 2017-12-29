Buy This 8.1%-Yielding REIT For A Quality Income Portfolio

An investment in SNH comes with an entry yield of 8.1 percent.

There are strong prospects for growth as the population ages. Dividend coverage has been excellent.

Senior Housing Properties Trust is poised to profit from an aging population through its diversified portfolio of health care facilities.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) makes a strong value proposition. The health care REIT is poised to profit from an aging population which in turn sets Senior Housing Properties Trust up for long-term FFO and dividend growth. The health care REIT has a diversified portfolio, excess dividend coverage, attractive prospects for growth, and, most importantly, the shares are a bargain. An investment in Senior Housing Properties Trust yields 8.1 percent.

Health care real estate investment trusts should have a representation in every income portfolio in my opinion as they ride a long-term, secular trend: Rising senior-related health care expenditures. Powerful trends like this one translate into an opportunity to access a long-term stream of dividend income with a only a moderate degree of risk.

Why Should You Invest In Senior Housing Properties Trust?

Senior Housing Properties Trust's real estate portfolio consisted of 435 properties in 42 states and Washington, D.C. at the end of the September quarter. Independent and assisted living facilities account for a little more than half (53.3%) of the health care REIT's net operating income. Life science and medical office buildings also have a representation in Senior Housing Properties Trust's portfolio (combined 41.3%).

Source: Senior Housing Properties Trust Investor Presentation

This diversified real estate portfolio uniquely positions Senior Housing Properties Trust to capture growth in the senior-focused health care market.

People are aging and living longer lives than ever (on average), meaning more people are going to need assistance in old age. The 85+ age cohort specifically is highly dependent on health care facilities that cater to their needs. The 85+ age cohort is also projected to be one of the fast growing elderly demographics going forward.

Source: Senior Housing Properties Trust

An aging population has huge ramifications for Western societies. They will have to spend a larger share of their respective GDP totals on health care as health expenditures are projected to see strong growth going forward.

Source: Senior Housing Properties Trust

The Path Forward

I expect Senior Housing Properties Trust to grow its real estate portfolio over time and to maintain its current quarterly cash dividend of $0.39/share for the time being. The dividend is covered by cash flow, and has a moderate degree of safety - I discuss the REIT's dividend stats below in this article.

The biggest risk factor for the bull thesis, therefore, relates to a deterioration of Senior Housing Properties Trust's dividend coverage stats in case one of its tenants runs into problems. This is a risk for all REITs, and investors should carefully monitor Senior Housing Properties Trust's dividend coverage going forward.

Investment-Grade Balance Sheet

Senior Housing Properties Trust has an investment grade-rated balance sheet. Moody's rates the health care REIT Baa3, and Standard and Poor's has a BBB- rating on the company. Total debt accounts for ~44 percent of Senior Housing Properties Trust's capitalization.

Source: Senior Housing Properties Trust

Dividend Sustainability Analysis

Senior Housing Properties Trust has surprisingly robust dividend coverage for a health care REIT with an eight percent dividend yield.

The REIT has consistently overearned its going dividend rate with normalized funds from operations. The dividend coverage ratio has comfortably been above 100 percent in each of the last six quarters, and averaged ~118 percent (calculated based on normalized FFO).

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Senior Housing Properties Trust's dividend stream is affordable. Shares currently sell for ~10.9x Q3-2017 run-rate normalized funds from operations, which is a bargain for a health care REIT with such good dividend coverage.

Senior Housing Properties Trust also has the lowest P/B ratio in its peer group.

SNH Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

To recap: Senior Housing Properties Trust has built a diversified portfolio of health care facilities to capture growing demand for specialized facilities from elderly citizens. Senior Housing Properties Trust has an attractive reward-to-risk combination in my opinion based on its highly diversified property portfolio, investment-grade balance sheet and excess dividend coverage. The valuation also tilts the reward-to-risk ratio in investors' favor. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.