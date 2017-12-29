Oil: 2017 In Review, 2018 In Preview

2017 has been a heck of a year for the oil market and for the investors in this space. Crude prices gyrated throughout the year as a mix of fears and hopes drove sentiment. Overall, though, 2017 looks to be going out with a bang. Though some investors worry about what 2018 holds, I believe that it will be a good year for oil bulls, with prices continuing to rise and the shares of businesses in this space following suit.

2017 in review

Though we still have two days left for the year, it’s close enough to make a call on what 2017 will look like for oil. At the end of 2016, WTI prices closed at $53.75 per barrel according to data from the EIA (Energy Information Administration). As we neared the middle of the year, prices fell, driven by concerns that either OPEC’s production agreement would fall apart or that rising US production would more than offset cuts from OPEC and non-OPEC nations. At one point, WTI fell to the $42 range.

Since then, a slew of positive developments have bolstered confidence in crude. OPEC has come out and said that it intends to extend its production agreement through 2018, global oil demand has risen, and exports of oil from the US have revealed that inventories outside of the country likely aren’t as large as some have feared. The end result? Prices have surged and, as of the time of this writing, WTI is going for $60.22 per barrel. That represents an increase of 12% throughout the year. In more than one article this year, I said that I would be surprised if oil didn’t end the year around $60 per barrel. In particular, in September I said it would likely end between $55 and $60 per barrel. If anything, my forecast looks like it may have been too conservative.

The increase in prices can be chalked up to two primary factors: the excess of demand over supply and the amount of oil in inventories compared with what had been anticipated. In the January issue of its Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA stated that global supply this year would be 97.53 million barrels per day. That number has now been moved up to 97.97 million barrels per day, but the change in demand has more than offset this. Global demand in January for this year was expected to be 97.20 million barrels per day. Had this come to fruition, it would have represented excess inventories of 0.33 million barrels per day (or 120.45 million barrels for the year), but demand was pushed up in the EIA’s December issue to 98.34 million barrels per day. That’s an increase from their prior forecast of 1.14 million barrels per day and implies a deficit this year of 0.37 million barrels per day (or 135.05 million barrels for the year).

This has translated into some meaningful inventory revisions. At the start of this year, the EIA predicted that 2017 would end with 1.281 billion barrels of crude and petroleum products in stock. This number has since been moved down to 1.236 billion barrels, but weekly data offered by the organization shows current levels at 1.2241 billion barrels. That’s a whole 56.9 million barrels lower than anticipated and doesn’t count the fact that the SPR’s inventories have declined by 31.7 million barrels since the end of last year. Among OECD nations, the change has been even greater. Total stocks were forecasted in January to stand at 3.127 billion barrels by the end of 2017, but that number has been pushed down 185 million barrels to 2.942 billion barrels.

2018 has the makings of a great year

One fear investors have is that rising US oil production will negatively affect the global market balance. This is a realistic concern because if the EIA is correct then oil output will average 10.02 million barrels per day in 2018. This represents an increase over 2017’s 9.24 million barrels per day and is materially higher than the 9.30 million barrels per day forecasted for 2018 at the start of this year.

The fact of the matter is that the US isn’t the only country that will see production increases. In all, global output for 2018, if the EIA is correct, will be 100.01 million barrels per day. This is 2.04 million barrels per day ahead of 2017 and, even if the EIA is correct regarding demand totaling 99.96 million barrels per day, suggests a modest build of 0.05 million barrels per day (or 18.25 million barrels).

Not everybody agrees with this assertion, though. Goldman Sachs (GS) recently announced that they believe demand next year will be “stellar”. Due to stronger performance in the first half of 2018, it’s possible markets will return to an acceptable level by the middle of the year, which would entice OPEC and non-OPEC nations to end their production agreement earlier than anticipated. I disagree with Goldman on this though. I could see an easing of terms, but continued cooperation among OPEC and key non-OPEC nations like Russia is likely to persist for at least a year or two after proper balance is achieved in order to avoid a repeat of rising production levels that outpace demand.

Even if OPEC and non-OPEC nations ease up on their cuts like Goldman predicts, global oil demand will very likely continue growing faster than expected. If you look at the earliest forecasts for demand for 2017 that have been offered up by the EIA, the original expectation was for global demand to average 96.61 million barrels per day in 2017. That number has since been revised higher by 1.73 million barrels per day. Absent a major economic downturn in the US, China, or elsewhere, there is no reason to think that demand growth won’t continue to surprise market participants next year.

In addition, there’s also the fact that the second half of the year is always stronger than the first half. This year, the second half averaged demand of 98.85 million barrels per day. This is 1.03 million barrels per day above the 97.82 million barrels per day estimated for the first half of 2017. Next year, the division, if the EIA’s numbers turn out to be accurate, will be 1.30 million barrels per day.

Takeaway

2017 has been a great year to be an oil bull. Despite volatility throughout the year, oil prices moved up materially as the market returns to balance. At this time, the EIA predicts that inventory levels will resume growth next year, but significant revisions from the past year, combined with strong demand, continued large exports that imply lower global inventories than what has been reported, and OPEC’s continued (for now) commitment to its production agreement alongside non-OPEC nations all point to a more bullish year than what investors may be anticipating.

Long-term, I believe that the optimal place for WTI oil prices to be is in the range of $65 to $75 per barrel ($80 is possible, but would be surprising), likely toward the higher end of that range. I wholly suspect 2018 will throw us volatility, but absent a shock to the global economy, investors should brace for more upside through 2018. Along the way, it’s highly probable that oil companies, especially those that have not seen material price increases yet but which have favorable fundamentals nonetheless, will move up as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.