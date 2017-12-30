SA Interview: Microcap Investing With Monocle Accounting Research

Feature interview

Monocle Accounting Research manages a concentrated fundamental research-oriented long/short equity hedge fund with a focus on microcap stocks. We emailed with Monocle Accounting Research about why its conviction level in Christopher & Banks is even higher, how to gauge investor cynicism and the overlooked opportunity in microcaps.

Seeking Alpha: Do you use sentiment analysis and if so, how? How valuable are "magazine cover indicators" and similar examples in terms of timing of a top or bottom?

Monocle Accounting Research: We focus our research and investing in relatively under-followed, under-researched microcap stocks, so we have to dig a lot to get the information we need to make successful investments. Sentiment analysis is definitely one of the tools we use to get an edge over other investors, and we apply it to conference call transcripts, press releases, and social media sources. However, the manner in which we apply it is fairly qualitative and is definitely ad hoc as we believe it can be very useful in some circumstances and less so in others. For example, our recent analysis of the language used in earnings conference calls by Joel Waller, Interim CEO of Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) is one that we believe yielded very helpful insights, primarily due to Mr. Waller's history of not being too liberal with his use of positive language in public presentations.

In terms of "magazine cover indicators" and their ability to help time tops and bottoms, that is not something we spend much time thinking about. Our assets under management are such that our investments, long and short, in microcap stocks are large enough that we cannot get into or out of those stocks that quickly (sometimes it takes us several weeks to scale into or out of a position). We are therefore never going to be able to perfectly time tops and bottoms.

SA: Can you discuss how M&A speculation can cause a valuation disconnect?

MAR: Valuation disconnects can happen for a variety of reasons, and it is sometimes difficult to determine why these disconnects exist (but we are certainly thankful that they do exist!) We believe that in the current frothy market environment though, there is a lot of irresponsible speculation going on, and there are many stock-specific examples where investors are betting too much on low-probability events occurring.

A perfect example right now is York Water (NASDAQ:YORW), which we have written about in the past and which we continue to hold a sizable short position. In our opinion, York Water will not be acquired in the foreseeable future. Even if they did, no rational investor, strategic or otherwise, would pay anywhere near the current valuation. We believe rationality usually prevails eventually, and when it does, investors in York Water, as well as other stocks that have been bid up on poorly-thought out M&A ideas, will end up losing a lot of capital.

SA: Investors sometimes dismiss insider selling due to "insiders sell for many reasons but buy for only one" thinking - however, there are instances where insider selling is meaningful - how do you determine if insider selling is meaningful and what resources do you use to find insider selling in the first place?

MAR: We use a couple of well-known financial software platforms to track insider trades. We are never dismissive of either insider purchases or insider sales, and will regularly ask company management probing questions to help us develop a good understanding of why someone is buying or selling stock. It is true that insiders often sell stock for reasons that are not indicative of overvaluation or of fundamental problems with the company; however, we have identified numerous times over the years where insider sales ended up being the best predictor of future stock price underperformance.

How do we determine if insider selling is meaningful? As Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart once famously stated, "I know it when I see it." One good example would be Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP), where key individuals have sold millions of dollars of stock this year as the stock price has approached silly levels relative to the company's fundamentals.

SA: Can you provide an update on your bullish contrarian thesis on Christopher & Banks?

MAR: If anything, we are even more enthusiastic about our thesis than we were when we wrote our article in September, and the stock continues to be one of our largest investments. We are considerably more convinced that CBK will be acquired soon as a result of information that was divulged in the company's latest earnings results and elsewhere. We intend on publishing another article on SeekingAlpha.com soon, but here are a few hints as to why we are even more excited than we were - 1) CBK had a major uptick in "professional services fees" for no stated business-related reason; 2) CBK is looking to enter into a sale-leaseback transaction of its corporate headquarters, which we believe makes little financial sense for the company to do unless it was cleaning its balance sheet up for a sale to a private equity buyer; 3) CBK still has neither taken away the "interim" from (the soon-to-be-octogenarian) Mr. Waller's title nor replaced him with a permanent CEO, after almost a year; and, 4) Director Jonathan Duskin has recently set up a website for his hedge fund that curiously includes a "victory dance" of sorts regarding his investment in CBK.

SA: You made a great comment in the comment stream of your long thesis on Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) about how "companies facing the most investor cynicism are the best investments" - can you discuss how you measure (either qualitatively or quantitatively) investor cynicism besides a low stock price?

MAR: One aspect of our investment process that we think is very important is that we talk with people - a lot. We obviously speak with the CEOs and/or CFOs of our investments, but we also are not shy about calling up competitors, customers, suppliers, industry experts, former employees, lawyers, other investors and short-sellers, neighbors, and so on. Do we irritate people sometimes? Absolutely. But one can learn a great deal about a lot of things when one does this. With Senomyx, investor cynicism was extremely low when we made our investment, and we determined this, quite frankly, from the tone of the conversations we had with people about the company. Even folks that one would think would be huge supporters of the company sounded frustrated and fed up. That is the best way, we believe, to measure investor cynicism, qualitatively at least.

SA: Can you discuss how analyzing microcaps with little/no analyst coverage is like the quote "opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work"? Your long thesis on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC), which is already playing out, comes to mind.

MAR: That is a good quote (even if it is often misattributed to Thomas Edison). We very much enjoy doing fundamental company research and working hard to get an analytical edge, and there is no better place to get rewarded for this type of work than in the world of microcap equities. Recently, after conducting a research call with the CFO of a company that we have taken an interest in, we asked if any other investors had called him up since the company's latest earnings call, and, not altogether surprisingly, his answer was "nope - you're the first." Whether it is talking with people and asking insightful questions, digging up some obscure but relevant source of information on the internet, or delving into the arcane details of a new accounting standard, we believe that even casual investors can do themselves great favors by putting in a little elbow grease.

SA: What's one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

MAR: We run a concentrated portfolio, so we try to deploy our capital in only those ideas that we have a high degree of confidence. And we would have to say that we are finding more great short ideas in the current market environment than great long ideas.

Having said that, our highest conviction idea right now is our long position in Educational Development Corporation (it is our largest investment). The equity markets can be a very humbling place, so we don't say this flippantly, but we think EDUC at $18 right now is as close to being a no-brainer as there ever is in investing - we think investors should double their money in this stock within a year.

On the short side, we are particularly excited about Simulations Plus, mentioned above. We are in the process of writing an article on this idea for your readers, so we won't get into too much detail at this point, but we'll say this - SLP is a low-growth healthcare software company that has boosted its revenue and earnings through the recent acquisitions of a pair of lower-margin small contract research organizations, has seen its stock price soar due largely (in our opinion) to a steady stream of "research reports" emanating from a Long Island-based issuer-paid shop that's been paid over $250,000 by the company (page 16), and has had multiple insiders sell millions of dollars' worth of stock this year at prices considerably lower than the current level. SLP is spectacularly overvalued, trading at over 10x fiscal 2018 sales, despite almost half of SLP's revenues coming from its two consultant acquisitions that it bought for 1.5x and 3.1x trailing sales. We are confident SLP will fall from its current $16-17 level back to the single-digits sometime in 2018, as investors come to understand that the company's core software revenues are stagnating and that the growth the company has experienced in its consulting revenues is not sustainable.

***

Thanks to Monocle Accounting Research for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow its work, you can find the profile here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Check with individual articles or authors mentioned for their positions. Monocle Accounting Research is long Christopher & Banks, Educational Development, Senomyx and short York Water and Simulations Plus.