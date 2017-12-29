Top 5 Mining Stocks To Watch In 2018

Last year I published an article named "Top 5 Mining Stocks to Watch In 2017" where I listed 5 interesting miners and mine developers that were expected to bring some nice gains to their shareholders. As the article was very successful, this year I decided to write the 2018 version. I know that there are definitely some other companies with high potential that could have been considered for inclusion into the Top 5. Please feel free to mention them in the comments section.

5. Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF)

In "Top 5 Mining Stocks to Watch In 2017", I picked Ivanhoe Mines as No. 1. And it hasn't disappointed, as its share price has grown almost by 85%. Given its three world-class projects and the continuing flow of great exploration results, there is still a lot of upside potential left for this company. And although I don't expect it to record another 85% gains in 2018, there should be further exciting events that will make Ivanhoe Mines an exciting investment for the coming years.

In 2018, a lot of drill results should arrive from the huge copper project Kamoa-Kakula. Ivanhoe also started drilling some adjacent properties that are right next to the Kamoa-Kakula property. They are highly prospective, but they are not a part of the JV with Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF), which means that any potential discoveries will be fully or almost fully attributable to Ivanhoe Mines and its shareholders. In early 2018, an updated resource estimate is expected that should include also the recently discovered Kakula West area. Given the drill results from this area, it is 100% sure that the resources will grow substantially. Moreover, Ivanhoe is preparing a study for a 18Mtpa operation. The results of the study are expected later in 2018.

2018 should be rather quiet for the Platreef project. The construction of the shafts is well under way and the definitive feasibility study was completed last summer. Although the deposit is still open in several directions, more than enough reserves have been outlined and Ivanhoe Mines is not reporting any important exploration activities on this property. The most important news related to Platreef will be probably the mine construction financing.

At Kipushi, Ivanhoe's world-class extremely high-grade zinc project, some important developments are expected. In early 2018, the resource estimate should be updated, and it is generally expected that the resources will grow. Moreover, in H2 2018, a definitive feasibility study should be completed. As Ivanhoe Mines keeps on pushing the brownfield project forward step by step, it is possible to expect that zinc production (estimated at 496 million lb zinc per year at total cash costs of only $0.48/lb according to the PFS) will start in 2019.

Given Ivanhoe's current market capitalization of $3.75 billion, it is hard to expect another 85% gains in 2018. The company has entered a phase in which huge profits are still possible, but the investors must be prepared to wait for them for several years. However, if everything goes well, some nice double-digit gains are quite probable in 2018.

4. Eldorado Gold (EGO)

Eldorado Gold is a senior gold miner with an annual gold production of around 300,000 toz gold, at an AISC of $900/toz (according to the 2017 production guidance). Its gold reserves equal 19.3 million toz and its gold equivalent reserves equal 27.4 million toz. The company held $546 million in cash and it had a $250 million revolver at its disposal as of the end of Q3. The debt stood at $593 million which means that the net debt was at less than $50 million. Despite the above-mentioned facts, the market capitalization of Eldorado Gold is only $1.13 billion. The reason is simple. Eldorado was hit by several pieces of negative news during 2017 and the market panicked. The share price tanked and it hasn't recovered yet.

The valuation is probably right, taking into account only the currently producing mines. However, Eldorado has some very promising development stage projects. The problem is that the most advanced of them are being negatively affected by various administrative obstacles. The Greek bureaucrats have been delaying the issuance of permits needed for the development of the Skouries mine and the second phase of the Olympias mine. The Olympias permits have been already granted, but the Skouries ones not. The Skouries project is important for Eldorado, as it should produce almost 130,000 toz gold per year at an AISC of only $150/toz due to the significant copper credits over its 21-year mine life. Eldorado is in an arbitration with the Greek Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Environment and Energy and the development of the Skouries mine was put on hold. However, the next election should take place in 2019 and it is expected that the current Syriza government will be replaced by a more business-friendly one.

More bad news came from Turkey. In June, Eldorado announced some metallurgical issues at its Kisladaq mine. As a result, the 2017 guidance was lowered from 230,000-245,000 toz gold to 180,000-210,000 toz gold and later even to 170,000-180,000 toz gold. The 2018 production guidance has yet to be announced, however, it will be probably lower than originally expected.

The issues in Greece and Turkey have overshadowed some other positive developments. In July, Eldorado Gold acquired Integra Gold and its highly prospective Lamaque project. The resources at the Lamaque property contain 3.2 million toz gold, however, over 80,000 meters were drilled in 2017 and the resources are poised to keep on growing. It is important to note that the CAPEX to take Lamaque into production is only $136 million, which can be easily funded from Eldorado's cash on hand. The mine should produce 123,000 toz gold at an AISC of $634 over the 10-year initial mine life. Lamaque is a brownfield operation, a fully permitted mill. Some infrastructure is in place, and it is situated in Quebec, a mining friendly jurisdiction. As a result, production may start as soon as in 2019.

In Q1, a PFS for the Lamaque project is expected. In early Q2, arbitration with the Greek government should be finished. Eldorado is also conducting various metallurgy tests that should help to solve the Kisladaq issues. Right now, all of these problems are already reflected in Eldorado's share price. It is possible to expect that its share price will keep on recovering little by little. If some positive catalysts (i.e., a positive result of the arbitration, a positive Lamaque PFS, positive growth in Lamaque resources, an improvement of the recoveries at Kisladaq, etc.) occur, the recovery may be quite quick.

3. Pretium Resources (PVG)

Pretium Resources became an active miner only this year after its high-grade British Columbian Brucejack mine was completed. The deposit contains reserves of 8.7 million toz gold and has annual production of more than 500,000 toz gold. An AISC of approximately $500 is expected over the first 8 years. Importantly, the deposit is still open in several directions and there is a lot of potential for further growth. Moreover, Pretium owns also a much larger, but only low-grade, gold deposit at Snowfield. Little value is attributed to Snowfield at the current gold price, however, after gold climbs to the $1,400-1,500/toz area, Snowfield will start to be much more valuable.

Pretium's market capitalization is around $2.1 billion, but it has still some nice upside potential left. The main issue is one involving the complex geology of the deposit and some historical controversies regarding the suitability of the geology model used by Pretium. The reserves grade is 16.1 g/t gold, however, Pretium hasn't reported that the feed grades have approached reserves grade yet. In Q3, the feed grade was only 10.5 g/t gold, however, during August and September it reached the 12.36 g/t level. Only several days ago, Pretium announced that it submitted an application to expand the throughput rate at the Brucejack mine from the current level of 2,700 tpd to 3,800 tpd. The expansion should cost less than $25 million.

There will be a lot of important events and potential catalysts in 2018. In January or February, the Q4 production and financial results should be announced. If the feed grades approached the projected reserve grades, the market reaction should be very positive. Positive financial results should also be an important catalyst, as Pretium will need as much cash as possible to repurchase the silver-gold stream. It can be repurchased on December 31, 2018, or on December 31, 2019. Also, a senior secured loan facility worth $350 million plus accrued interests of approximately $50 million matures on December 31, 2018, but it can be extended to December 31, 2019. Both - the repurchase of the stream, as well as repayment or refinancing of the debt - will be important catalysts. During the spring and summer months, regional exploration will progress to another phase and several new high-priority targets will be drill-tested. Given the potential of Pretium's properties, many investors will be eagerly waiting for the results. Moreover, sometime in H2 2018, the permitting of the Brucejack expansion to 3,800 tpd should be completed. Pretium's shareholders definitely shouldn't be bored in 2018.

2. NexGen Energy (NXE)

Similar to Ivanhoe Mines, also NexGen Energy was featured in the "Top 5 Mining Stocks to Watch In 2017" article. Similar to Ivanhoe Mines, it hasn't disappointed; it generated almost 50% returns and it still has a lot of upside potential left. Given the parameters of the Arrow deposit, the potential of the newly discovered Arrow South deposit and the exploration potential of the other properties, NexGen Energy has the potential to beat its 2017 performance in 2018 - especially if a uranium bull market finally starts.

In 2017, NexGen grew its resources notably; it presented a very positive PEA; and it kept on delivering great exploration results (1,2,3, etc.). The proposed mine is expected to produce 18.5 million lb uranium per year over its 14-year mine life (27.6 million lb over the first 5 years) at an operating cash cost of $6.7/b ($4.42/lb over the first 5 years). It means that the Arrow mine is expected to become one of the biggest as well as lowest-cost uranium mines in the world.

Source: NexGen Energy

In 2018, the most important catalysts should be an updated resource estimate and a PFS. The resource update is expected in H1 2018, and the PFS will be probably completed in H2 2018. The share price should also be boosted by further exploration results. The company seems to be especially optimistic about the South Arrow discovery, which seems to be very similar to the Arrow deposit. It may turn out that NexGen has not only one but two potentially biggest uranium mines in the world. And there are also many other exploration targets on NexGen's properties. NexGen has a lot of money to play with, as it held $130 million as of December 1. If the uranium prices cooperate as well, NexGen Energy's shares may quite easily experience an even better year in 2018 than it did in 2017.

1. Lydian International (OTC:LYDIF)

Lydian International is a mine developer that is building the Amulsar gold mine in Armenia. The mine construction is well under way and although there are still some risks, there haven't been any delays or cost overruns reported yet. As the mine should be completed by the middle of 2018, the probability that no such negative surprises will occur is relatively high. What is most interesting about Lydian International is that its current market value that shows that the re-rating from a developer to a miner hasn't started yet. One of the main reasons is probably the localization of the mine in Armenia. Although the region is relatively stable and a lot of mining companies operate in much more dangerous countries quite successfully, many investors are quite worried about the political risks. However, this should change as soon as the huge undervaluation of Lydian International is recognized.

Lydian's share price moved within the $0.23-0.3 range for a better part of 2017. The current market capitalization is less than $200 million. Given the projected economics of the Amulsar gold mine, a significant share price growth should occur in 2018 if everything goes well. The mine should be able to produce 225,000 toz gold per year at an AISC of only $579/toz over an initial 10-year mine life. At the current gold price, the after-tax NPV (5%) should be around $600 million right now (figure below).

Source: Lydian International

As of September 30, the project was 60% completed and 80% of CAPEX was committed. The mine should be completed by the middle of 2018. If there are no operation issues, it is possible to expect that commercial production will be reached during H2 2018. It means that by the end of 2018, Lydian's share price should move much closer to the NPV which means a very realistic 150-200% upside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVPAF, LYDIF, PVG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.