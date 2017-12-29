Union Pacific Shares Rise: A Big Beneficiary Of The New Tax Plan

This article explores the situation. It helps explain why the recent share price run-up may be warranted.

Union Pacific Corporation is one of those businesses.

New corporate tax rates are a bonanza for certain businesses used to paying the top federal tax rate.

Now that the new tax legislation has become effective, I have gone through an exercise to determine how the law should impact all my stock holdings. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) is certainly a direct beneficiary.

In addition to the fact the company will now be taxed at a 21% federal rate, the new rate also tends to be a tailwind for many of the railroad's major customers, many of whose names are found in the industrial and materials stock sectors.

These customers routinely transport commodity freight like crushed stone, sand / gravel; lumber and wood products; chemicals; petroleum products; and metals / metal products.

In general, what's good for the American economy is good for Union Pacific. And whether you like the new tax law or not, it certainly appears beneficial to large, domestic, American-based businesses.

Let's break it down a bit. Afterward, we will see how the new tax rate may impact UNP valuation.

New Federal Tax Rate: 21 Percent

Here the objective is to keep it simple. If we hold NIBT (net income before tax) constant, how do lower tax rates change Union Pacific's EPS?

First, we need some base data:

For 2017, current Street analysts' consensus says Union Pacific will earn $5.81 per share.

For 2018, the Street expects UNP to improve earnings by ~10%.

A F.A.S.T. graph captures this information, and adds a general company snapshot.

courtesy of fastgraphs.com

Over the past 11 years, Union Pacific experienced a median 37.5% effective tax rate. Through the first 9 months of this year, the tax rate was 38%.

A neat MarketWatch widget compiles this data for any corporation. A link is found here.

If we accept current 2017 EPS forecasts, in order for Union Pacific to earn $5.81 per share, the company must generate $9.37 NIBT.

For 2018, an 11% EPS YoY increase means $6.45 per share: presuming 2017 tax rates.

If Union Pacific makes $6.45 per share on a 38% tax rate, it means the business will record $10.40 per share before tax. The 38% rate includes federal taxes at 35%, and state taxes at ~3%.

Now then, if UNP only pays 24% tax on its NIBT, the company pays $2.50 per share in taxes. Therefore, the business saves $1.45 per share versus the old rate.

Bottom line: Union Pacific is likely to earn ~$7.90 in 2018.

Of course, there are some caveats. In my model, I considered no material impact from the following:

Reevaluating deferred tax assets and liabilities could trigger one-time accounting events. Union Pacific has far more deferred tax liabilities than assets. It is not clear to me whether a reduction for these liabilities results in a one-time income gain, or is only accretive to shareholder equity.

source: edgars.gov

The new tax legislation permits an immediate expense deduction for short-lived capital assets.

I assumed no change to aggregate state and local tax rates.

How Might This Affect Valuation?

As covered in earlier Seeking Alpha articles, UNP is one of the most consistent stocks to evaluate by using standard multiple analysis. Going back over a year ago, in the article, “How to Estimate Fair Value For This Railroad: What Works and What Doesn't,” I outlined how Union Pacific average valuation revolves around a solid 17x P/E. Another F.A.S.T. Graph highlights ten years' data:

Reinforcing franchise reliability, UP management meets Street earnings estimates consistently.

source: ameritrade.com

Therefore, while the current $135 price appears inflated, it may not be so high after all.

If the business earns $7.90 per share next year, placing a 17x multiple on those earnings yields a $134 stock. Given the 10-year P/E history, I'd find it unlikely the earnings ratio will drop to 15x unless there's a Black Swan recession. On the other hand, the evidence indicates an especially good year could push the multiple to 19x or 20x - suggesting shares could rise to as high as $154 apiece.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2018 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.