Ensco - Impressive Recovering Offshore Driller

Ensco's financials remain incredibly strong as the company has the cash to cover most of its debt due until 2023. That will support the company handling a drawn out crash.

Ensco has an impressive fleet of well distributed assets. These assets have allowed the company to cultivate new customer relationships.

The oil markets are well on their path to recovering with the oil surplus finally resolving itself. This will lead to a recovery in oil prices and additional capital spending.

Ensco (NYSE: ESV) is an offshore drilling with a market cap of almost $2.5 billion down 90% since the start of the oil crash. However, as we will see throughout this article, a recovering offshore environment, combined with the company’s impressive assets, and strong financials make it a strong offshore investment going forward.

Recovering Offshore Oil Environment

The offshore oil environment has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the crash, but the market is finally beginning to recover.

Oil Supply and Demand Balance - Commodity Research Growth

Starting in late 2013 the oil surplus began, leading to oil prices beginning to drop in mid-2014. From that point oil prices consistently dropped until they reached an early-2016 low of less than $30 per barrel. At that point the demand and supply gap balanced noticeably, as demand increased and supply dropped. That balanced out oil prices and stopped the rate of drop.

From that point, prices began to recover, and have since almost doubled to less than $60 per barrel. At this point, demand has begun to overtake supply and that should support a continued recovery in prices. Oil prices are still 40% below their pre-crash highs. And with the recovery in demand, hopefully prices will be able to recover even further going forward.

Global Fleet Utilization - Ensco Investor Presentation

The fluctuating demand / supply balance can be seen in global offshore fleet utilization for the past 30 years. Offshore drilling is a high cyclical industry with a significant upcycle roughly every 5-6 years and the average length of an upcycle of 26 months. These result in a more than 20% change in contracted rig count for both the upcycle and downcycle portion of each of these cycles.

We can expect the expected offshore recovery from this current crash to be protracted and phased since this is the worst oil crash since the mid-1980s. The current rig count has increased modestly by 2% since January 2017 lows. The mid-1980s oil crash took roughly 3 years to recover to a rig utilization of more than 80%. Using the same logic, the offshore drilling market should recover by the early-2020s.

Ensco Offshore Oil Production - Ensco Investor Presentation

And here’s the fundamental thing that supports Ensco’s business and a recovering offshore oil market going forward. Offshore production represents roughly 30% of the entire global production, and oil is incredibly important to how our world operates at the present time. At the same time, offshore oil is anticipated to grow by an incredible 14% annually from now until 2030.

Current production levels are made by historical investment. However, the significant capital decrease as a result of the crash will need to be made up in the future. Given this, and faster growing production going forward, there will need to be a significant increase in investment in offshore oil. That need for the increase in investment will mean great things for Ensco as the offshore oil market recovers.

Ensco Impressive Assets

Not only are the offshore markets well on the path to recovery, but Ensco has impressive assets to take advantage of this.

Ensco Fleet Overview - Ensco Investor Presentation

Ensco has a diverse fleet of 62 rigs of which 12 are ultra-deepwater drillships, 14 are versatile semisubmersibles, and 36 are premium jackups. The company’s premium jackups are most likely used close to the market dayrate. However, the company’s ultra-deepwater drillships and versatile semisubmersibles can earn long-term contracts for steady revenue and profits as the market recovers.

Ensco Asset Location - Ensco Investor Presentation

And Ensco’s premium assets are spread across the world with significant assets looking in major production regions such as the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, Mediterranean, Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The spread of the company’s assets mean that the company has strong corporate relationships in major regions of the world. These relationships will help the company with new contracts.

More importantly, this distribution of assets means that the company can take advantage of new market opportunities as they present themselves. Especially in the Mediterranean and the North Sea the company has strong relationships with some large oil companies that continue investment regardless of the environment. This shows the overall strength of Ensco’s assets and supports the company.

Ensco Percentage of New Contracts - Ensco Investor Presentation

As a result of Ensco’s impressive assets, Ensco has managed to earn an astounding 18% of the new contracts awarded in 2017 YTD adding more than 20 years to Ensco’s backlog. The company has a diverse fleet and the relationships we discussed above have allowed the company to earn contracts around several different regions. This should likely continue in the coming years.

More importantly for shareholders in Ensco and the company’s long-term potential, the company has won more than 20% of all ultra-deepwater contracts year to date. Ultra-deepwater contracts tend to have longer contracts and these longer contracts tend to provide the company with more stable cash flow. As a result, these assets make Ensco a strong investment.

Ensco Strong Financials

The offshore oil environment is recovering significantly and Ensco has impressive assets. On top of that Ensco has strong financials that will help the company going forward.

Ensco Financials - Ensco Investor Presentation

Ensco’s strong balance sheet provides the company with financial flexibility. The company’s customers have their pick of who to hire and they’ll pick companies that are financially strong enough. The company wants customers it’s sure can fulfill long-term contracts, maintain existing rigs, and support stable operations. On the other side, the customers want a company with impressive technology.

Ensco has $2.9 billion in liquidity at the present time, of which $0.9 billion is in cash and short-term investments the company can use immediately. At the same time, the company has $3.2 billion of backlog and $3.8 billion of debt. That gives the company an incredibly impressive 30% net debt-to-capital ratio and the company can use its cash to pay off its debt in the near term.





Ensco Financial Improvements - Ensco Investor Presentation

Since the start of the oil crash, Ensco has been focused on significantly improving its balance sheet. As a result, Ensco has done something that is incredibly impressive given the oil environment that Ensco has had to deal with throughout this time. The company’s liquidity over this past just over 3 years has increased by 30% from $2.15 billion to $2.93 billion.

On top of this the company has decreased its 2016-2023 debt maturities from $4.0 billion to just $1.0 billion. As we saw above, the company currently has $0.9 billion in cash and short-term investments meaning that the company can almost pay all of its debt due between now and 2023 with just $0.1 billion left. Given that we saw oil prices are already recovering, offshore markets should have recovered significantly by now.

This shows Ensco’s incredibly strong financial position.

Conclusion

Ensco has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the oil crash. However, the offshore oil markets are already well on their path to recovery. The oil surplus is finally solving itself and global fleet utilization has started up on the path to recovery. That path to recovery combines with Ensco’s well spread out asset base and the company’s impressive customer relationships.

Ensco sees the offshore oil market growing significantly in the coming decades which will result in the need for additional rigs. Ensco’s financials are incredibly strong and the company can almost cover its entire debt due until 2023. That debt coverage will allow the company to survive until a recovery in oil prices. As a result, we can see from these things how Ensco is an impressive recovering offshore driller.

