PRO Weekly Digest: Focusing On Under The Radar Short Ideas

Our idea screen of the week takes a look at under the radar short ideas.

PRO idea playing out

Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF) is up ~100% (and significantly exceeded the price target) since The Investment Doctor shared their bullish thesis in August 2017, that disappointing results provided an attractive entry point as its Olaroz project has a competitive advantage, production is expected to sharply increase, demand for lithium continues to increase and the stock trades at a discount to intrinsic value. Subsequent results have validated the thesis including consecutive production increases month on month, reiterated production guidance for the full year of 14,000 tonnes, and higher prices due to firmer market conditions. In an update comment in November, The Investment Doctor said fair value seems to have been reached and that it was not a bad idea to lock in part of profits.

Call from the archive - ZMTP

Although Zoom Telephonics (OTCQB:ZMTP) is up ~10% since Seneca Park Research shared their bullish thesis in September 2017, with 100%+ upside to the price target, this may be worth revisiting as the key catalyst mentioned by Seneca Park Research of reaching profitability was achieved in the mrq as revenue increased 43%, GM increased 360 bps, OpEx as a percent of revenue decreased 550 bps, and it reported EPS of $0.02.

Idea screen of the week

Each week we use the PRO Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA looks at short ideas.

2017 clearly was not the year of the short seller. For the shorts, hoping 2018 will be different (and looking for less well-known short ideas that everyone else is chasing), I ran a screen of PRO Short ideas.

Two ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of December 28 close):

Impac Mortgage (NYSEMKT:IMH) by Keubiko: Published on December 13, 2017, author's price target offers 80%+ downside. The preferreds have been stripped of virtually all economic value while many holders mistakenly believe they are entitled to rights and payments they are not and an analysis of a lawsuit surrounding the 2009 restructuring appears doomed to fail.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) by Jonathan Cooper: Published on December 13, 2017, down ~5% since publication, author's price target offers an additional ~70% downside. WKHS (which according to the author is "a lot like a smaller version of Tesla") loses a significant amount of money with each sale, faces increasing competition, trades at an unwarranted premium to peers and will need to issue equity in the near-term.

