BlackBerry Continues To Ride A Wall Of Worry

These future prospects became a little clearer during the quarter, but I need to get more revenue clarity before I become bullish.

BlackBerry's (BB) Q3FY'18 report was really nothing special. Sure the company beat expectations, but the truth is BB has been beating expectations for many quarters now.

BB has been beating analyst EPS forecasts for over two years. However beating by $0.03 and breaking even is no big deal in my book. Sure, the company also beat on revenue by about $19M, however it was another quarter of lower Y/Y and Q/Q revenue.

But the stock was up by over 10% on the day earnings were announced. What's the big deal?

The big deal is what I have been saying for a while now, and that is, BB's current performance is not what is driving its stock; future expectations are (please see It's All About BlackBerry's Pipeline And Future Expectations From Now On).

And the truth is, the market had a bit more clarity pertaining to these expectations, and was very pleased. But before we review what the market was really exited about, let's talk a little about the quarter.

To begin with, BB had record non-GAAP gross margins of 77% for the quarter, and Y/Y and Q/Q double-digit software and services billings growth. This was accomplished by non-recurring licensing and IP revenue to the tune of $50M for the quarter. Mind you that without this revenue, the quarter would have been a disaster.

And while the Enterprise software & services and BlackBerry Technology Solutions segments are growing, they are not growing fast enough.

By "not fast enough", I mean it is not enough to compensate for falling SAF revenue (that we know will eventually go to zero), and licensing & IP revenue. My worry is that other segments might not grow fast enough to cover licensing shortfall.

Since that licensing revenue is non-recurring, it's a revenue wildcard. Meaning, BB might or might not have this revenue every quarter. Licensing & IP, together with SAF, totaled $77M for the quarter. This is a very big shortfall to cover if BB does not receive licensing revenue for any given quarter.

Simply put, the current growth rates of Enterprise software & services, and BlackBerry Technology Solutions segments, are not enough to cover a licensing and IP shortfall, if it happens.

Nevertheless, revenue seems to have stabilized despite the fact that it's not growing. And yes, I am hopeful that we will see revenue growth in the next several quarters.

As a side note, while device licensing revenue is probably minuscule, I wish the company would break down licensing revenue into segments, so we can see what BB is making from licensing devices. In a way, I still have hope that at some point in the future device licensing revenue will be considerable.

So the question is, given all the reservations I have stated above, why did the stock pop about 10% after the quarter's results?

Why the pipeline is important

As you probably know, markets are forward discounting mechanisms. Meaning, the price of a stock today reflects future market expectations, and not what has happened in the past (for the most part). This is why many times a company might have a great quarter, but because of bad guidance its stock drops.

BB's pipeline has to do with projects and future deals, or a combination of both, that will get BB on the ground floor of many big opportunities in the future.

For example, while I did not think much of BB's government business in the past, it's actually ramping up into something very big. The company reported very significant wins during the quarter. Among others, these include the German government, NATO, the Australian government-owned investment company, and numerous agencies of the U.S. government. As far as the business with the U.S. federal government, the company reported 123,000 new FedRAMP licenses, which represent a 40% Q/Q increase.

The company's government business wins have mostly to do with 4 governments around the world. I am not an expert and I do not know what level of security other governments around the world need. However there are hundreds of governments around the world that are probably thinking of, or planning to use, some sort of software that will perform end-user device security.

So the way I see it, BB's government business still has a very long way to go before we can say is has reached some sort of saturation level. Please remember that it's not just the U.S. government that needs these services, but hundreds of governments around the world. This is something I think the market can look forward to, and try to discount ahead of time.

The company as you know has also announced relationships with Qualcomm (QCOM), Intel (INTC) and many other big automotive chip suppliers. These relationships cover "over-the-air software services, secure credential management service, virtual cockpit controllers, telematics, electronic control gateways, digital instrument cluster and infotainment systems".

All these deals and relationships will begin to produce licensing revenue and cash flow over the next 2 years. I have no idea what kind of revenue we can look forward to. However, BB has deals and collaborations in place with the biggest players in the world, and that leads me to believe that revenue from the automotive space could be significant.

But even if it is not significant (meaning billions), please remember that BB's market cap is only about $6B. So even small amounts of revenue from all these relationships in the pipeline might go a long way as far as BB's stock is concerned.

As an aside, BB's QNX division is not only about cars. In theory, the technology can be used to develop secured solutions for just about every industry. In light of this, BB announced a partnership with Tata Elxsi to develop secured solutions for the automotive, medical, and network communication sectors. The company also signed on Fujisoft and Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) as QNX embedded technology partners.

So as far as the market is concerned, BB's future revenue pipeline is becoming clearer, even if we cannot attach any numbers to it yet. However one thing is for sure, and that is, BB will start having incremental licensing revenue from all these initiatives over the next several quarters.

So the way I see it, even if BB’s revenue is not growing rapidly at the moment, the market is discounting that it will at some point in the future. This is the reason (I think) for the rise in the stock, irrespective of whether the past several quarters were nothing to write home about.

And as I have said in previous posts, as time goes by, and as BB's pipeline of deals and partnerships continues to grow, logic dictates the market should continue to reward its stock.

Bottom line

In my book, BB's revenue and EPS are still not up to par in terms of justifying BB shares as a solid investment. However, I have to admit that in many instances, future expectations could be a reason for a stock to rise. This is what I suspect has been happening to BB shares for a while now.

While I think the market will prove to be right, at the same time we cannot quantify these future expectations.

Enterprise software & services and BlackBerry Technology Solutions are growing, but growth in these two segments is still far below what I had expected and hoped.

Licensing and IP revenue was the main reason for the better than expected quarter, however this revenue is non-recurring and cannot be relied upon. This is a wildcard revenue segment, and my main reason for concern.

So for the time being BlackBerry shares continue to ride a wall of worry in the face of declining revenue. This is something that I am not very comfortable with, and as a result, I continue to be on the sidelines as far as the stock is concerned.

If you must own BB shares -- and I am not saying you should not -- my advice is to follow the charts and the trend (long or short) until we have more revenue clarity. And because the current trend is up, I will side with the market and give BB shares a long rating.

