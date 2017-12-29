Adverum: Why This ~$3.50 Biotech 'Busted IPO' Gets Our 'Thumbs Up'

There are no shortcuts to any place worth going.” ― Beverly Sills

Company Overview:

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) is a Menlo Park, California based early clinical stage gene therapy concern focused on rare and ocular diseases. The company’s approach is based on its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform that seeks to induce sustained expression of therapeutic proteins. Adverum was previously Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc., which IPO’s in July 2014 at $17 per share. After a botched gene therapy trial for wet AMD and subsequent fallout from the former CEO’s misleading portrayal of said trial, the company went in a new direction by purchasing privately held gene therapy concern Annapurna Therapeutics with its stock while changing its name to Adverum. Annapurna’s CEO and Chief Medical Officer now hold those positions at Adverum. This metamorphosis occurred in May 2016, when the company’s share price was $4.14.

Platform

Gene therapy effectiveness is based on the vector type, the route of delivery, as well as the duration and level of expression. For those unfamiliar, a vector is a DNA molecule used as a vehicle to artificially carry foreign genetic material into another cell, where it can be expressed. The AAV vector is a non-pathogenic virus that doesn’t replicate once inside the host cell, preventing the spread of expression to unwanted tissues. AAV has been tested on humans in over 130 clinical trials and offers a highly efficient transfer of DNA, resulting in long durations of expression, but not always at therapeutic levels.

With its AAV-based directed evolution platform, the company has generated a portfolio of modified AAV vectors with different properties and capabilities from which it selects a candidate best-suited for a particular cell-type. Adverum believes this approach can create superior vectors with not only excellent safety profiles, but also long-term therapeutic levels of expression.

Pipeline

ADVM-043 for A1AT deficiency. This is Adverum’s most advanced candidate with Phase 1/2 trial enrollment initiating in December 2017. ADVM-043 employs the company’s AAVrh10 vector. The study is designed to evaluate safety and protein expression of ADVM-043 in three cohorts of patients receiving intravenous administration and one cohort receiving intrapleural administration. Preliminary results are expected in 2H18.

A1AT deficiency is a relatively common orphan disease affecting ~100,000 individuals in the United States with ~2,000 new diagnoses per annum. The disease is caused by mutations in the SERPINA1 gene, resulting in very low levels of A1AT. A1AT is produced in the liver and is designed to protect tissues from inflammatory enzymes. Deficiency is associated with premature emphysema. Current standard-of-care gene therapy requires weekly IV infusions of A1AT, resulting in lower compliance and worsening lung function. Approximately 10% of those deficient in A1AT are treated with plasma derived proteins.

By contrast, ADVM-043 is designed as a single-administration therapy with the potential to induce long-term therapeutic level protein expression. Although exceptionally early-stage, pre-clinical studies have been encouraging. In a study with mice, ADVM-043 demonstrated A1AT expression 2.5x’s therapeutic levels, with hA1AT mRNA expressed in the lung following either intrapleural or intravenous administration. In a primate study, stable long-term expression was demonstrated through intrapleural administration. If ADVM-043 can generate therapeutic level expression over a significant period, Adverum would own the ~$1.2 billion A1AT market.

ADVM-053 for Hereditary Angioedema (NYSE:HAE). The company is expected to file an IND for ADVM-053 in 2H18. Like ADVM-043, this candidate employs Adverum’s AAVrh10 vector.

HAE is caused by a genetic mutation resulting in low levels of C1-esterase inhibitor (C1EI). Low C1EI levels are associated with sudden swelling and edema of respiratory airways, gastrointestinal tract, and extremities. This orphan disease affects ~8,000 Americans. The current standard-of-care requires IV infusions of C1EI 2-3 times a week, resulting in lower quality of life for patients with no guarantee that the treatment will completely rule out attacks. However, studies suggest that daily infusions can significantly reduce or eliminate attacks, but with a corresponding increase in lower quality of life.

ADVM-053 is designed as a single administration IV treatment. Pre-clinical results have been encouraging with a proof-of-concept study demonstrating increased protein expression above anticipated therapeutic levels. A mice study indicated that administration of ADVM-053 decreased vascular permeability, the hallmark of this disease. It goes without saying that if ever approved, single administration ADVM would render the current standard-of-care extinct.

ADVM-022 for wet Age-related Macular Degeneration. Like, ADVM-053, Adverum is expected to file an IND for ADVM-022 in 2H18. Unlike ADVM-053, this candidate employs the company’s AAV.7m8 vector to fight disease.

Wet macular degeneration is the more advanced type of AMD. Although it affects only 10-15 percent of those who have the condition, it accounts for 90 percent of the severe vision loss caused by macular degeneration. Wet AMD always starts out as dry AMD which manifests itself in retinal protein deposits and associated cell death. Although the disease is not completely understood, scientists believe that these deposits may reduce blood flow to the eye, causing the body to generate more blood vessels triggered by a growth factor called VEGF. VEGF is good when it directs healthy blood vessel growth, such as sending new blood vessels to the part of the heart affected by a heart attack; it is not so good when it directs blood vessels to grow in the eye.

This condition affects ~1.2 million in the U.S., ~3 million globally, and is the fourth leading cause of vision loss. New cases annually in the U.S. are typically between 150,000 and 200,000, with that range expected to grow as the baby boomer generation ages. Current standard of care therapy involves intravitreal injections every 4 to 8 weeks. As uncomfortable as the treatment sounds, the market for wet AMD is enormous. Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Avastin, a human monoclonal antibody that is approved as an anti-cancer agent, is prescribed off-label because it binds to VEGF. This therapy is responsible for 60% of the wet AMD prescriptions by volume. The other two treatments, Roche’s Lucentis and Regeneron’s (NASDAQ: REGN) Eylea, realized sales of $3.2 billion and $5.2 billion in 2016 respectively. As with Adverum’s other pipeline candidates, a one-time intravitreal injection would be game changing.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Adverum exited 3Q17 with ~$186 million in cash, no debt, and a burn rate that would suggest a three-year runway, although as its candidates advance to the clinic, more money will be likely be spent on trials. Despite its lofty cash position and a pipeline of extremely early potential blockbusters, the market cap of Adverum has market capitalization of just over $150 million and the stock trades around $3.30 a share.

Adverum has little coverage on the street with only two analysts issuing opinions on Adverum in 2017. Raymond James recently reiterated an outperform rating and a $6.00 twelve-month price target. In September, Chardan Capital reiterated a hold with a $3.50 price target.

Outlook

It is rare that you see a company trading at almost a year’s runway discount to cash. This is likely due to the extremely early stage nature of the company’s candidates and the bad taste in everyone’s mouth concerning the Avalanche debacle of 2015. But this is essentially a new company, with new leadership, and some potentially lifestyle-altering gene therapy candidates in its pipeline – all with blockbuster upside. In fact, the AAVrh10 vector comes from Annapurna. Even if all three candidates fail early in clinical or pre-clinical trials, the company will still be sitting on between $2.50 and $3.00 a share in cash entering 2019. If just one of the three therapies discussed above is approved, the company would be a fourteen-bagger if it achieved (a conservative) $1 billion in sales and traded at 2x’s sales. With all that said, the market seems to be assigning little or no value to the pipeline based on its current price.

Two of the therapies still must get out of the clinic and commercialization is still very distant; however, if any of these treatments demonstrates lifestyle-altering potential in human trials, it is conceivable that Adverum would be a takeout candidate at many multiples to its present market cap. Gene therapy company Dimension Therapeutics’ recent acquisition by Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) exemplifies this possibility. Dimension was trading at a discount to cash (~$30 million market cap vs. ~$47 million in cash on June 30th) in late-August 2017 when it became the belle of the ball, eventually purchased for ~$151 million. Dimension had one ongoing early stage human trial and two expected 2018 IND for its gene therapy candidates. Sound familiar? It is for these reasons – Adverum’s potential game changing pipeline and present ‘discount to cash’ valuation – that it is a compelling, albeit high-risk, opportunity at these levels.

