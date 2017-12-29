Veeco Instruments Battered As Doubts Mount

Veeco's profitability should ramp significantly if and when revenue gets above $700 million, and underlying demand for LEDs and advanced packaging still looks healthy.

Veeco had an awful 2017 as the company saw growing, serious, challenges to its cornerstone MOCVD franchise and Ultratech saw an unexpected slowdown in demand for advanced packaging tools.

This has been a lousy year for Veeco Instruments (VECO), as this supplier of tools for the LED and semiconductor markets has seen its share price cut in half on repeated earnings disappointments, an unexpected litigation outcome, and growing worries about the company's long-term margin and growth leverage. While the acquisition of Ultratech earlier in the year achieved the company's goal of diversification, it seems to be coming at the cost of even more volatility and uncertainty in the business.

I can see some upside in the shares from here, but it's not clear to me that it is worth the hassle and the risk. Veeco is going into 2018 with a strong backlog, but the MOCVD market could be approaching a near-term peak and serious emergent competition is eroding margins. In the advanced packaging and semiconductor businesses, Ultratech's historical volatility is continuing and there are no guarantees on the timing or magnitude of LSA or packaging-driven growth.

The MOCVD Market Has Become A Much Less Friendly Space

The market for metal organic chemical vapor deposition (or MOCVD) tools, a tool that is key in producing gallium nitride-based (or GaN) LEDs, has always been cyclical and Veeco's strong market share position has never insulated the company from that cyclicality. Even so, the ongoing growth in demand for LED lighting and display panels has generally offered an attractive addressable market for Veeco, as well as strong margin leverage in the peak years.

For the most part Veeco and Aixtron co-existed relatively peacefully; they competed vigorously on the basis of throughput, cost of ownership, reliability, and other features, but neither wanted a pricing war and they managed to control around 90% of the market at one point. That has changed dramatically and quickly, as Chinese companies like Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (or AMEC) and Tang Optoelectronics Equipment (TOPEC) have quickly emerged as serious rivals, and it could well threaten the future profitability of what has long been Veeco's core business.

While Veeco once enjoyed 75% share in GaN MOCVD tools, it is conceivable that AMEC could overtake the company in the foreseeable future, at least in terms of unit volume. AMEC has improved its technology at least to the level of "good enough" for many Chinese LED makers, and has been pricing at a meaningful discount to Veeco (reportedly $200K or more per reactor), willingly taking losses to gain share with major LED manufacturers like San'an. For their part, LED makers like San'an are happy to see price competition on a critical tool that once represented more than half the cost of an LED line and that still represents around 25% of the capital equipment cost. While AMEC's strength is thus far limited to China, there's a real risk that customers in Korea and other countries will start using their tools, putting even more pressure on Veeco.

Veeco doesn't have a lot of good options here. Aixtron has been deprioritizing GaN MOCVD for some time, but Veeco has continued to innovate in the space. Veeco's newest tool offers twice the throughput of its prior tool at a price that is about 75% higher. Veeco has also been trying to defend its IP, securing a preliminary injunction against SGL Carbon preventing them from selling wafer carriers to AMEC (wafer carriers are relatively high-ASP disposables used in MOCVDs).

AMEC's response caught the market off-guard and was responsible for a sharp sell-off earlier in December. The Fujian High Court ruled that Veeco's EPIK 700 (the company's traditional workhorse MOCVD tool in China) violates a wafer-carrier patent held by AMEC, and ordered the company to cease selling those machines. This decision was handed down without notice to Veeco and without Veeco having a chance to respond; the "good news" is that Veeco was already transitioning to a new tool (the EPIK 868), but the way this case was handled can't have anybody feeling too confident about Veeco's long-term position in a market that represents about a quarter of the company's sales.

Enter Ultratech

Earlier this year, Veeco completed its acquisition of Ultratech - a company with some exposure to the LED space (primarily sapphire litho tools), but with considerably more exposure to front-end semiconductor fabrication (laser spike annealing) and advanced packaging (lithography steppers used in fan out wafer-level packaging, among other packaging approaches).

Veeco pursued this deal, paying $815 million, ostensibly for diversification. That made a certain amount of sense; although Ultratech's market share in thermal annealing has been volatile, it is the leading laser tool company and it still enjoys strong share in lithography steppers despite competition from the likes of Rudolph (RTEC) and Canon (CAJ) with more advanced 2x steppers. Although the front-end semiconductor tool market is volatile, there was a reasonable basis to think that Ultratech would regain share as designs move beyond 14nm (and it appears that they are) and the added exposure to advanced packaging was attractive given the growth potential in that market.

What Veeco may not have appreciated, but likely does now, is that Ultratech investors were taken on a frustrating multiyear ride of volatility of their own, with management unable to accurately forecast tool demand with any regularity. Since the deal has closed Veeco has already seen that volatility come into its own results, with an unexpected slowdown in advanced packaging tool orders leading to multiple cuts to sell-side revenue estimates since mid-year.

The jury is out as to whether Ultratech will be a good deal, and it has been less than a year since the deal closed. There are notable advantages to Ultratech's laser annealing approach and it looks like the company is regaining share with fabs at 7nm/10nm after a pretty disastrous transition from 28nm to 20nm/16nm/14nm that saw the company lose more than half its share due in part to throughput issues and more aggressive competition.

Insofar as the packaging business goes, this too should be a solid opportunity for Ultratech in the coming years, but the market is still immature enough that a single fab's order pattern can make a big difference. While many have been expecting Ultratech to lose share to Canon and Rudolph, that doesn't seem to be happening to the extent expected - Ultratech's 1X steppers are slower, but they're cheaper, easier to maintain, offer better light intensity, and I believe they still offer the lowest line widths. While Rudolph's tools might ultimately fare better in applications like 3D, Ultratech's recent issues seem to be more related to market growth than competitive displacement.

The Opportunity

Although I do think the overall market growth prospects for LED tools are still pretty good, I don't think investors can afford to overlook the risk that AMEC (and other Chinese OEMs) may significantly disrupt the MOCVD market; Veeco management has already guided to lower gross margins for this business in 2018 (30-35%) because of the competition, and that will only get worse if/when AMEC starts winning real business outside of mainland China. And while I think there are still growth opportunities for the company's precision surface processing tools (a wet processing tool), as well as the Ultratech businesses, that growth is most certainly not guaranteed.

I'm also concerned about the margin structure. Management has already increased its synergy estimates from the Ultratech deal, but the company needs to get to $700 million or so in revenue (and quickly) to see truly attractive margin leverage. As is, I think the company will get close to 10% adjusted EBITDA margin in 2019 on a little under $700 million in revenue, but the company really needs order/revenue growth to drive the operating leverage potential.

I am modeling about 9% long-term growth, but that is boosted by the Ultratech deal; I think exceeding 7% to 8% long-term revenue growth is an ambitious target unless/until all parts of the business are really performing well. I do believe that peak FCF margins in the mid-to-high teens are possible, but I don't believe they will be sustainable. As is, even a bullish outlook for revenue and margins doesn't support an attractive target in my discounted cash flow model. That's not a deal-breaker, but it is a concern.

I also value semiconductor and semiconductor equipment companies on the basis of revenue multiples determined by operating margins and revenue growth. Using that matrix, I believe it would be fair for Veeco to trade at 1.25x 2018 revenue - a multiple that supports a fair value around $17.50.

The Bottom Line

Veeco is going into the next year with a good backlog (more than two quarters of revenue) and a strong run of healthy order growth and book-to-bill ratios. With LED demand still growing and advanced packaging orders likely to recover in 2018, that's a good starting point. I also do see some upside on the basis of revenue growth and margin progression.

But I also think this is a risky situation. The changes in the MOCVD market are a growing concern for me and I'm well acquainted with Ultratech's predictable unpredictability. Given those risk factors, I'm not sure 15% to 20% undervaluation is quite enough relative to the risk, though I'll happily acknowledge that if Veeco can put these issues to bed in 2018 with strong orders and better-than-expected margins, the shares will likely well exceed my present targets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.