TheBaron Investing: Happy New Year Update

A new addition to this update will be a watch list of companies I am exploring, though I will not go into too much depth on any particular idea.

The strategy is relatively long-term, so changes will be infrequent, and articles will be focused on future purchases, major updates and the active portfolio.

Some major sales and purchases have changed the portfolio weightings, along with one major addition to my current holdings.

It has been approximately 16 days since my last update (this is the third; you can view the first (TheBaron Investing: First Portfolio Update) and/or second (TheBaron Investing: Second Portfolio Update Including (Possible) Next Purchase)). Christmas holidays took me away from actively posting articles, but I wanted to update the recent changes and my recent thoughts before we reach the New Year.

Main Update: The New Addition

This week I decided to make a new allocation to one of my favorite long-term bets: The Canadian housing market will not crash.

On that premise I have invested into several REITs, but have decided to add a new position in the real estate agency juggernaut Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE: BRE and OTCPK:BREUF). Although I could likely do a whole new article on what I like about it, the current best place to get a look at the company is this article (Our Most Undervalued High Yield Real Estate Play Is Not A REIT) from Trapping Value (Trapping Value's Articles).

In my opinion the weakness in the Canadian market is concentrated in the major metropolitan areas, including Toronto (which is where most of BRE's business is from) but that weakness will be subdued and we are likely to see a softer correction. Outside of the major markets will be fine and BRE's fixed fee income strategy will allow it to expand to Western Canada and grow their market share within the Toronto market should weakness be more than I anticipate. It's a win-win, with a great management team, strong parent and solid business model.

General Investment Philosophy

My core strategy guidelines are around four main points:

1) Current undervaluation from what I consider their current value based on all factors I consider. They are a good deal today.

2) They will likely continue that undervaluation over a time frame I am comfortable with, with catalysts for why that undervaluation will eventually disappear. I can continue to accumulate the investment for many years at a good value.

3) They allow me to reinvest in the companies relatively easily and with relative safety over time. Good dividend yield and/or relatively under-followed company.

4) They are currently severely undervalued and represent a short-term, higher-risk position that I follow in order to boost long-term returns but that are not required for long-term investment success. Risky investments that keep things interesting, with a justifiable risk profile.

Let's apply that to Brookfield Real Estate Services. They are currently a high yielding company in an industry, and with a business model, that should not be so. They represent a terrific value for investors dollars with a high yield that is growing.

This undervaluation is likely to continue until Canadian average home prices come down and investors begin to see the prices normalize, or at least come to terms with that new normal. This could take years, and so long as that overhang exists I can continue to accumulate shares without fear of this company losing their position as a market leader.

They are a monthly dividend payer and that yield is currently high, allowing me to accumulate units easily over time.

They are a permanent long term holding, so the fourth reason above does not apply in this case, though a pickup in Toronto's housing sales in the short term will boost the company in the shorter term.

The Portfolio By Weighting

Just a note: I tend to avoid dollar amounts as they may distract from the discussion:

Quite a bit has changed from the last update. As those who follow my blog post updates have seen, I have:

1) Purchased an increased position in Village Farms International (OTCQX:VFFIF) during the dip that occurred.

2) Allocated a little more to Alaris Royalty (OTC:ALARF) and Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF) as I build my position in them.

3) Sold a portion of my Morguard North American Residential REIT in order to build a new position in Brookfield Real Estate Services.

Returns and Allocation Discussion

Since our last update I am up approximately 2.7% a solid return with strength in my smaller companies and weakness in Northwest Healthcare REIT (OTC:NWHUF). It was mainly driven by my increased allocation to Village Farms and its spectacular two day return as marijuana stocks across the Canadian market have been moving higher.

All the following is from TMXMoney's portfolio feature.

By Company

By Sector

Village Farms International: Active Portfolio Discussion & Marijuana Discussion

The slowdown, and then recovery of, Village Farms has been very interesting to watch. I am a big believer in the company as the best way to play the Canadian marijuana market with great prospects going forward. To get a better idea of why I am interested in this company and what my plans/targets are, please read my article here: Budding Marijuana Company In Canada.

The company itself published a new presentation that comes to similar conclusions, but in a different way, which is always appreciated, which you can view here.

I am actively exploring the marijuana industry in Canada as I try to decide if there is much opportunity left outside of Village Farms to enter the industry. Unfortunately, so far anyway, I have been unimpressed with the opportunities outside of Village Farms as most are trading much above what I would consider a fair value. If you see my article that I highlighted previously you can see why (my bullish projections have all been surpassed, so I would purchase just in time to exit).

I am still spending time looking at the industry since there is a lot of interest on Seeking Alpha, but nothing has come up worth a new article, so none of my work has been fit to be completed to publish. I maintain that Village Farms is the most reasonable way to play the market at a reasonable price.

The key here, and the reason I wanted to add this, is that those considering an investment may look to the largest players - Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF), Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF), etc. The largest players are receiving the vast majority of new capital entering the Canadian market, and thus are receiving a systemic financing advantage that should accelerate their positions as the strongest players in the market (the active growers are issuing capital at a frenzied pace and this new capital is key to their growth strategies).

The idea that this financial strength will help them finance growth and acquisitions to ensure they are major worldwide marijuana leaders, and this easily justifies their price if you are a long-term holder. For me, at least, I have not seen an opportunity with the kind of upside I need in the short term since marijuana companies have been part of my active portfolio.

If you are a follower and would like me to deep dive and/or complete my research on a company you find interesting, let me know in the comments. I do not mind doing it for others' benefit, but nothing has been at the level I need to justify my own investment and that usually is the reason I publish an article.

Where I Am Looking Next

Rather than highlighting a particular company, this time I would like to list out some of the more promising opportunities I am looking at for when new capital becomes available. Most require due diligence, whereas some I have already been following for many years. I will give a slight introduction to my five and what strategy they fit into. Please keep in mind that I follow around 70 companies (this is in my rebuilt portfolios, I used to follow more and will keep adding to the list) that I find interesting. Here are five:

Scotiabank (BNS) - Future Opportunity At Better Price

In my article, Two Banks Financing The World, I highlighted Scotiabank as the most internationally focused of the major Canadian banks (Two Banks, Financing The World). I have also discussed in the past why I believe the Canadian market's systemic advantages, given to the major Canadian banks, make their Canadian operations a cash cow to finance growth internationally (Canada's Big 5 Banks Reap Rewards Of Systemic Advantages).

This company is being hurt by fears of the Canadian housing market and their international opportunities are not being priced appropriately in my opinion. The valuation is high and its dividend yield does not fit well into my strategy, but this company remains on my watch list as a potential addition in the future.

Crius Energy Trust (OTC:CRIUF) - Possible Pair Trade

This company has a high yield and a well covered dividend. Despite their lumpy earnings this company, it has some growth prospects and some room on their margins to expand aggressively if they so wish. Their business model is an interesting one and I am thinking about using this as a hedge or paired with another investment. This will likely be an article once I get the idea totally fleshed out and complete my due diligence.

Just Energy was a solid company for a long time before their business model collapsed due to various issues. Their weakness is Crius shareholders' gain. They were mispriced (turns out rightfully) for many years and that historical correlation and easy comparison is part of what's holding this company's share price down (in my opinion). That helps make it an undervalued opportunity for investors comfortable with volatility (myself included).

Enbridge (ENB) - Possible Pair Trade

This is a great dividend grower, and they are suffering due to a notable slowdown in pipeline approvals, but I do not believe that is a sustainable headwind for the company (as in, I believe this will ease with time). Pipelines remain the most environmentally and economically feasible way to transport oil and natural gas and this should remain a profitable business over my investment horizon. This company may also be involved in a pair trade which will be introduced in an article once I get my due diligence completed.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTC:AHOTF) - Future Holding

I really liked their previous business model, but there is no doubt that this new avenue for growth is much more lucrative. I am a big fan of hotel's ability to change their prices more dynamically than other real estate businesses. They are susceptible to competitive pressure to a certain extent (previously their business model was much more resilient to it, but less so with their new avenue) but my opinion on that may change as I complete my due diligence on the new company and their new prospects.

Patient Home Monitoring (OTCPK:PHMZF) - Potential Active Holding

I have written about this company previously, and a follower recently brought it back to my attention. They have not performed very well since my recommendation and are looking at opportunities to change their business. This would be an active holding if there were an opportunity for them to initiate a dividend policy (their business model would handle it, but they are expensive).

I have a ton of due diligence to do to ensure a recommendation here would make sense for my readers and ensure I understand what happened previously that undercut my bullish thesis. I did not want to avoid including the idea that will make up a big chunk of my research for a while until I decide what to do with the idea. They are spinning off a business and I need to do more research to see why, and if I am on board with the change.

Conclusion

I hope there was some valuable information or ideas here for investors who share my proclivity for these types of investments. I value any reader feedback about the portfolio's prospects and/or ideas. Thanks for reading and I look forward to our continued discussion.

Happy investing and Happy New Year.

Author note: thank you to the new followers. I am actively updating portfolio changes through my "blog post" feature, so if you are interested in receiving active updates for articles, please "follow" but if you would like to receive my (relatively more active) blog posts consider selecting "email alerts". I promise you will not be inundated with those updates.

