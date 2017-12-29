Alexco Resources - Is It Turnaround Time?

Alexco is fast completing the 580 meter declining ramp that will allow for mining in the explored locations.

Alexco Resources Corporation (NYSE: AXU) enjoys 100% ownership of the Yukon-based Keno Hill Silver District, which consists of 23,350 hectares of area and contains 35 mines. AXU also owns the Elsa town as well as the infrastructure. This area primarily produces high-grade silver, but also holds noticeable reserves of other valuable minerals including lead and zinc.

Source: Alexco

The picture above identifies the location of the four major mine fields located in the Keno Hill Silver District (or ‘Keno City’). This article covers the recent major developments in one of these locations - the Bermingham deposits - and aims to pinpoint areas of interest for the investors.

Development status in Bermingham deposit:

In a recent news release, the company announced the results of its surface exploration drilling in the nearby location of the Bermingham mine and mentioned that it has discovered ‘silver-rich intercepts from 28 out of 37 holes drilled in two target areas proximal to the Bermingham resource’.

When AXU started the 2017 drilling program, it identified three target zones, namely the South West Zone, the Mid Zone, and the North East Zone. The holes drilled, ranged from the ‘K-17-0634’ to ‘K-17-0675’ in sequence, other than ‘K-17-0654’ and ‘K-17-0655’ which were not included. Furthermore, ‘K-17-0647’, ‘K-17-0648’ and ‘K-17-0666’ holes were abandoned during the drilling program. The table below summarizes the hole drilling results in the vicinity of Bermingham deposit:

Hole Intercept Received Zone Maximum possible silver grade Ag (g/t) Elevation (meters) Vein location (1) K-17-0634 No - - 1,308.66 - K-17-0635 No - - 1,257.82 - K-17-0636 Yes SW 3,720 1,364.15 BM K-17-0637 No - - 1,255.39 - K-17-0638 No - - 1,302.62 - K-17-0639 No - - 1,248.46 - K-17-0640 No - - 1,299.65 - K-17-0641 Yes SW 2,270 1,357.01 BM, FW, BR K-17-0642 Yes RUBY 1,040 1,307.33 RB K-17-0643 Yes MID 12,003 1,364.06 BM, FW K-17-0644 No - - 1,307.40 - K-17-0645 Yes SW 8,180 1,357.04 BM, FW, BR K-17-0646 Yes NE 1,870 1,332.86 BM, BR K-17-0647 Abandoned - - 1,364.03 - K-17-0648 Abandoned - - 1,364.20 - K-17-0649 No - - 1,363.72 - K-17-0650 Yes NE 796 1,333.01 BM, BR K-17-0651 Yes SW 2,400 1,357.00 FW, BR K-17-0652 Yes MID 3,900 1,363.70 BM, FW, BR K-17-0653 Yes SW 2,520 1,356.93 BM, BR K-17-0656 Yes NE 50 1,346.61 BM, BR K-17-0657 Yes SW 1,600 1,363.09 BM, BR K-17-0658 Yes SW 1,800 1,356.89 BM, BR K-17-0659 Yes NE 3,240 1,346.72 BM, BR K-17-0660 Yes SW 1,355 1,363.04 BR K-17-0661 Yes NE 394 1,346.81 BM, BR K-17-0662 Yes SW 2,757 1,356.98 BM, BR K-17-0663 Yes NE 8,905 1,346.94 BR K-17-0664 Yes SW 6,620 1,363.08 BM, BR K-17-0665 Yes NE 390 1,346.94 BM, BR K-17-0666 Abandoned - - 1,360.00 - K-17-0667 Yes NE 49 1,359.69 BR K-17-0668 Yes SW 7,530 1,362.99 BM, BR K-17-0669 Yes NE 2,567 1,346.88 BM, BR K-17-0670 Yes MID 4,219 1,363.85 BM, FW K-17-0671 Yes NE 10,126 1,346.81 BM, BR K-17-0672 Yes SW 786 1,363.04 BM K-17-0673 Yes NE 93 1,347.19 BR K-17-0674 Yes SW 1,350 1,363.02 BM, BR K-17-0675 No - - 1,332.85 -

Vein locations include BM= Bermingham, FW= Bermingham Footwall, BR= Bear and Rb= Ruby

It can be seen from the foregoing table that the AXU has discovered some of the best silver grades as high as 12,003 Ag g/t. However, as a precaution it should also be noted that the actual drilling results may vary significantly from these forecasts. Further, these grades represent the potential silver grades for a particular location and cannot be projected for all locations.

It may be useful to include a diagrammatic cross-section of the explored area to better identify the locations of exploration coverage.

Source: News Release

In the above diagram, the red points represent the 37 holes that were drilled for exploration. The activity was completed in the start of September and AXU has mined approximately 13,832 meters so far.

Way forward for Bermingham deposit:

In August 2017, AXU received a Class IV permit and commenced underground activity to establish an approximate decline of 580 meters in the Bermingham deposit. The ramp measuring 3.7 X 3.7 meters has advanced up to 135 meters and AXU expects the ramp to be completed in the 1Q 2018. This will pave the way for an underground drill program up to the depth of 5000 meters, which will allow them to proceed with mining in the areas identified in the 2017 surface exploration program, as I have discussed in a preceding section.

Given that the ‘indicated’ quantity of silver at the Bermingham deposit amounts to approximately 17.3 million ounces with an average grade of 628 g/t, one can easily figure out the importance of the timely completion of this ramp towards the commencement of extraction of minerals from the area.

CEO and Chairman, Clynt Nauman has appreciated the progress and looks hopeful for the future:

Two important conclusions come from our 2017 exploration work. First, we can be pretty confident that the Bermingham silver resource (currently estimated to contain an indicated 17 million ounces of silver) will be expanded; and second, the deposit is clearly open at depth where strong structures and related mineralization project into increasingly favorable stratigraphy.

He went on to state,

Furthermore, with our exploration model becoming ever more refined, we are actively generating and ranking new silver targets across the Keno Hill Silver District which we will start to test in 2018.

Silver Price:

At present silver is priced at $ 16.55/ ounce. If we see the past 6 month price chart, we realize that silver has recovered from a setback in the past.

Source: Silverprice

Just about two-weeks ago, silver price/ ounce was in the range of $ 15.57-15.6 which was close to the lowest in the last 6 months. But thanks to the growth in its demand in excess of growth in supply, silver is poised to grow and so is AXU.

In the current situation, I believe that if silver prices continue their recovery trend and AXU remains on target to complete the ramp in 1Q2018, then it may be a valuable investment at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.