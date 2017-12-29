AcelRx Stock Looks Weak Ahead Of Revised NDA Submissions For Two Products

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) stock lost all its gains made till October after it posted a steep decline that month. The company's lead drug candidate received a CRL from the FDA, derailing the timeline for its commercialization. Further, the CRL also raised doubts about management efficiency as its other product Zalviso got a CRL in 2014 for the same reason.

Added to its problems was a poor earnings, both in net loss and declining revenue. The company reported its third-quarter net loss at $13 million, up from $11.4 million in net loss it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. While AcelRx saw increase in its net loss, its revenue for the same time period posted steep decline. Its total revenue stood at $1.48 million, down from $3.36 million it had earned the previous year. Taking both these trends together, things do not look bright for AcelRx in the near future. The company also posted increased expenses under various heads such as general & administrative, interest, and miscellaneous expenses, which further adds to the company's problems.

Dsuvia Debacle

In October, the company received a CRL from the FDA for its lead drug candidate Dsuvia. The company had pinned high hopes on the drug as it had estimated the peak revenue from the drug to be at $1.1 billion per year. Earlier this year, AcelRx had filed the NDA and Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for the drug in the US and EU respectively. The latest intimation from the EU reported that the MAA was in the scientific review phase, implying that the application was already past the validation stage. AcelRx expects the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) approval by the first half of 2018.

However, the FDA CRL has put wrench in the company's plans. Not only has it delayed the timeline for the drug's launch in the US, it has also cast a shadow of doubt over the EC's approval of the drug. The CRL is generally issued for a variety of reasons, ranging from relatively innocuous concerns about manufacturing processes to more serious ones related to the safety or efficacy of the drug. Unfortunately for AcelRx, its CRL falls into the latter category. In its CRL, the FDA has cited concerns with regard to the safety and proper administration of the drug. Inevitably, the news led to steep decline in the company stock price, falling over 60 percent.

This rather unexpected CRL dealt a major blow to the company, from which it is going to take considerable time to recover. Further, the fiasco also requires revisiting the investment thesis for the company stock. AcelRx reported its cash balance at $67.9 million as on September 30, 2017. Given the average cash burn rate of nearly $13 million per quarter, this gives some runway to the company. The repeat studies will definitely put pressure on the company's liquidity position. However, it is not going to be a critical factor. The main factor to be considered now is the impact of the delay in the timeline for the drug commercialization. As the company does not have any product in the market, any delay in getting one out there is likely to have a magnified negative impact on the company. Further, the FDA concern about the safety of the most potent drug dosage may even require the company to change its label information.

Zalviso Progress

Zalviso is the company's other drug candidate. AcelRx reported successful Phase 3 results for the drug and is looking to resubmit its NDA by the end of the year. The drug is already approved in the EU but has run into some issues in the US. It received the CRL from the FDA in 2014 and since then has carried out additional studies to meet the FDA concerns. In the meantime, Zalviso was approved in the EU and completed three Phase 3 clinical trials. The trials included two placebo-controlled efficacy and safety trials and one open-label active comparator trial, testing Zalviso against IV PCA morphine which is the generally used method of controlling acute pain in patients. With the completion of the fourth study, AcelRx is set to resubmit the NDA for Zalviso as well. This time, the product has better chances of getting US approval. However, it needs to be kept in mind that Zalviso is not going to be the main revenue generator for the company.

Investment Thesis

AcelRx made solid progress this year until the CRL, which saw its stock tumbling down, erasing not only the gains made so far but bringing it down even further. Currently, the stock is over 28 percent down in the past 12 months. It is likely that the stock will have a tough time regaining its momentum. The current situation does not look very encouraging in this regard. Starting with dismal quarterly numbers and moving onto CRL situation, the stock, at its best, belongs to the Watchlist category at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.