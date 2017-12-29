GameStop Is Worth $26 Per Share (Video)

As described in my video (below), I believe the market is overreacting to challenges facing the company - specifically, the move from physical to digital gaming.

I think the stock is worth $26 per share, even after assuming significant revenue declines over the next five years.

Based on my analysis and as described in my video (below), I think GameStop is undervalued by approximately 40% at current prices.

I consider myself a fundamental value investor. Over the past few months, I have found it increasingly difficult to find undervalued stocks as the market has moved higher. My undervalued stock pick for the month of December is GameStop (GME).

I started following the company somewhat casually about a year ago when my kids started playing video games on an old Xbox 360 console that my brother had gifted to them for Christmas. But it wasn’t until August of this year--when I listened to an episode of one of my favorite investing podcasts, We Study Billionaires, on a road trip to Canada--that I really started delving into the company’s fundamentals. In this particular episode of the podcast, one of the co-hosts, Stig Brodersen, presented GameStop as a retail value pick.

I agreed with Stig’s analysis and, soon after listening to the podcast, put together a discounted cash flow (DCF) model for GameStop. I concluded that shares were quite undervalued at the then-current price of $18.80 per share, and promptly bought a call option on the stock. After buying the option, I was elated as I watched the stock trend upward quickly toward $21 per share. However, my elation did not last long. In October, the stock fell--in virtually a straight line--from $20.50 all the way down to a low of $15.85 in mid-November.

I was discouraged by the rapid decline, but somewhat excited as I had not bought as large of a position as I would have liked. The day before GameStop announced Q3 2017 results, I bought some shares of GameStop at $16.08 in my retirement account. My thought at the time was that the stock, which had a trailing P/E ratio of less than 5, had come down too far too fast. The morning after earnings were announced, the market liked what is heard and quickly bid the stock back up to the $18 to $19 range.

So, the question I have been asking myself as of late is whether the stock is still undervalued and worth buying or holding at current levels. I think so.

I recently updated my DCF model for GameStop and, based on the results, believe the company’s equity is worth approximately $2.6 billion or $26 per share. At the current share price (between $18 and $19), this leaves approximately 40% upside to fair value. Below is a summary of my analysis and here is a link to my spreadsheet.

In the video below, I provide a brief overview of the company, its business segments, and its strategy going forward. I also discuss my valuation model (and the assumptions that went into it) in greater detail.

One thing that may be of interest to some -- I ran sensitivity analysis to see how changes to key assumption (such as EBIT margins, discount rate, and revenue growth) would alter my fair value conclusion.

Figure 1 below is a matrix I created showing how my per share value conclusion would differ given various combinations of two key inputs: Discount Rate and EBIT Margins in Year 10.

Figure 2 below is a matrix I created showing how my per share value conclusion would differ given various combinations of two key inputs: Growth (over the next 5 years) and EBIT Margins in Year 10.

I have also included, for your enjoyment, a table showing key metrics for GameStop. This table is from one of my favorite finance websites, stockrow.com:

As you can see, the stock looks cheap on a number of metrics, from P/E to P/FCF. Although my favorite metric--EV/EBIT or the “acquirer’s multiple”--is not shown in this table, it can be easily calculated from the information given ($2,203 / $519 = 4.24). An acquirer's multiple of 4.24 translates to an operating earnings yield of 25.58%! (For more information on the “acquirer’s multiple” see Tobias Carlile’s new book The Acquirer’s Multiple: How the Billionaire Contrarians of Deep Value Beat the Market.) The stock also boasts a dividend yield of 8.31% with a 44.20% payout ratio. Not too shabby.

Finally, I should mention that I have not incorporated into my DCF model the lower corporate tax rates that are likely to result from the passage of the recent tax bill. Thus, my fair value conclusion of $26 per share could turn out to be conservative if corporate tax rates turn out to be lower than the 35% tax rate I assumed in the out years.

As always, I'd love to hear from you in the comments below. If you agree or disagree with any of my assumptions or if you would like to add anything, please share your thoughts. And, if you enjoyed this article and the video, please follow me on Seeking Alpha. Thanks for reading and watching!













Disclosure: I am/we are long GME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not warrant the accuracy of any data provided in this article. My conclusion in this article is solely my opinion. You should not treat any opinion expressed in this article as a specific inducement to make a particular investment or follow a particular strategy, but only as an expression of the author's opinion.