What Needs To Go Right For Snap To Succeed?

Company Overview

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is a tech and social media company, known for its popular camera application "Snapchat". It derives revenue almost entirely through the sale of advertising in the form of snap-sold or partner-sold revenue. Snapchat currently boasts 178 million daily active users (DAUs) and is one of the largest social media platforms in the world.

Introduction

Since its high in March, shares of Snap have fallen roughly 35%. As of 12/29/17, the company is trading at $14.85 with a market capitalization of $17.88 billion. It has a 52-week range of 11.28-29.44 and EPS of roughly -$3.17. Snap Inc. saw its fair share of failures in 2017. Its Spectacles product was a flop, user growth is slowing, and short interest remains high. Despite these failures, there is still a window for success in 2018.

There is no shortage of reports trashing this stock. The company will certainly be forced to combat a variety of negative forces for the foreseeable future. That said, I'd like to highlight a few key factors that could create positive momentum for Snap. If these things are successfully implemented the company will find success.

Key Developments

1.) Successful App Redesign

In prepared remarks for Q3, Snap announced it would completely redesign its app to improve ease of use. As CEO Evan Spiegel noted, users have complained for years about difficulty navigating the app. The hope is that this redesign will help user growth in the medium-long term, in addition to raising ad revenue.

What will the Redesign look like?

A key aspect of this redesign will be the segmentation of "Friends" and "Discover" media into two separate pages. Snap's press release suggested this will allow users to separate the "Social" from the "Media".

This means the existing "Stories" page will be eliminated and integrated into the new friends page. Software algorithms, similar to what is currently used by Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), will prioritize certain content for users. The company claims these algorithms will impact the Discover and Friends section of the app. Snapchat will automatically suggest friends to interact with, reducing time spent scrolling through the app. Similarly, Discover content will be personalized to each user, so that the content might be more relevant - which also means users should be more likely to interact with ads.

In addition to this major overhaul, the Android app will be undergoing its own redesign as well. The Android iteration of Snapchat has long been considered inferior to the iPhone's version. This is not due to limitations of the Android, but rather a previous unwillingness to develop a good app for Android. As Gadget Hacks noted in January, the existing app doesn't actually take a picture on the device, but rather takes a screenshot of a video feed. Snapchats taken on Android, therefore, often look blurry and pixelated. This isn't a reflection of an Android's hardware limitations. Snapchat simply hasn't taken the time to develop the app. Since the introduction of Android Lollipop 5.0, an operating system released over three years ago, third-party camera apps have been able to utilize the devices camera. There are few details surrounding Snap's Android update, but expect to see a shift towards better picture quality next year.

Outcomes of the redesign

To be successful, the redesign must alleviate the existing slowdown in DAU growth. In the short term, the redesign will likely reduce user growth even further. As many have noted, it will take some time for users to adjust to the new layout. In addition, its quite possible users may ignore content from publishers and advertisers altogether. Now that the social side of the app incorporates stories, messaging and friends onto one page, I'm worried engagement with advertisements may see a hit.

However, if successful, Snapchat will see a much needed growth in users. This is something that must happen for an investment in Snap to be warranted. As shown in the figure below, DAU slowed in Q3 slowed with an increase of ~4 million DAU. This fell short of analyst expectations of 8 million.



(Source: Snap IR)

The redesigned Android app should also help grow DAU and ARPU (average revenue per user) figures. Android phones are responsible for 85% of global smartphone revenue. If Snap can leverage this new app into DAU growth in the Android market, there will be significant revenue growth.

If the redesigned app does improve ease of use, it's likely that users will spend more time engaging with the app. This, in turn, will also increase ARPU figures for all platforms, as users will be more likely to engage with publishers and advertisements.

2.) Ad Revenue Growth

First, we'll address how Snap currently generates revenue. Nearly all revenue is derived through advertising products. These include a variety of mechanisms, but primarily focus on two categories: Snap-Sold and Partner-Sold. Snap-Sold revenue simply refers to advertising that is sold directly to advertisers. It includes Snap Ads and Sponsored Creative Tools. Sponsored creative tools are the Geofilters and Lenses advertisers can purchase to market or promote a particular event or product. The other form of advertising revenue, Partner-Sold revenue, is revenue generated by partners that have content on Snapchat and sell to advertisers. Snap-sold revenue is responsible for 91-93% of all revenue and will therefore be the focus of this discussion.

Consistently throughout the year, analysts have downgraded revenue expectations for Snap. Recently eMarketer reduced yearly revenue expectations from $935 million to $774 million. This is a reflection of waning DAU growth and a similar slowdown in ARPU growth.

Reports indicate that roughly 50% of ad revenue is generated in the "Discover" section of the app. If users do, in fact, ignore the Discover section in the redesigned app this will heavily impact short-term ad revenue. Furthermore, a survey conducted by AdAge found that advertisers still seemed hesitant to allocate funds towards Snapchat advertising. As shown in the figure below, 74% of advertisers and marketers were allocating 0 digital ads on the platform.

(Source:eMarketer)

Snap must find a way to combat its poor perception among advertisers. Its long-term success is dependent on a few new initiatives in this area.

First, slow growth in ad revenue and skepticism from some marketers is likely a negative externality of the company's new advertising structure. In Q1, Snap rolled out a new auction-based approach to selling advertisements. In this setting, marketers bid for ads in an auction, a significant departure from the company's previous reserve-based system. This transition has reduced ad prices a whopping 60% Y-Y. Though this system is attracting more advertisers (80% of advertisers are purchasing ads through this system), this cost reduction is hurting ad revenue. An important thing to note, however, is that ad prices for "contested auctions (more than one bidder) were on average 40% higher than uncontested auctions. As the company continues to transition towards this auction-based format, it is quite possible that a greater percentage of auctions will be contested, and therefore priced higher.

Next, is the potential of new 'Promoted Stories', recently introduced in November. These stories essentially operate in the same way that regular Snapchat stories do, but they allow advertisers to create interactive pictures linking to a certain product or webpage. In December, Barclays noted this program alone could grow revenue $10 million next quarter, and even more in the future. These promoted stories operate on the "reserved-buy" system, and thus won't be impacted by the auction-based drop in ad prices.

Remember, though marketers remain skeptical of Snap, they must recognize the exposure the platform offers them to the coveted 18-24 demographic. This fact is reinforced in the graph below. Snap's prominence in this regard will keep the company relevant among advertisers seeking to cater to this lucrative age group.

(Source: MarketingLand)

Whether ad revenue struggles are a temporary blip or a reflection of Snap's business model are still to be seen. Regardless, potential investors should pay close attention to auction prices and ARPU growth in the short term.

Conclusion

Snap's woes are likely to continue in the near-future. However, if it can successfully implement a few key changes and work to change sentiment among marketers, there is significant potential for growth. To reiterate, these include:

1.) Increase in DAU and ARPU growth related to the redesign of its app and the complete overhaul of the Android App

2.) An increase in budget allocation by Snap marketers

3.) Successful implementation of the auction-based advertising system

Due to short-term headwinds, it would be wise to wait on the sidelines for now. That said, if Snap gets these things right, than this stock could be a great buy in late 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.