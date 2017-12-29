Market Themes For 2018

While an economic recession does not appear imminent, stretched market multiples amplify the magnitude of downside scenarios even if those negative paths seem less likely.

The continued unwinding of global monetary accommodation could add to financial market volatility that was largely absent in 2017.

This process left me with a muted tone on the prospects of risky assets in 2018; however, the gains of 2017 also exceeded my expectations.

In addition to authoring those New Year's resolutions, I believe writing down your personal view of financial markets can help frame your tactical asset allocation for the coming year.

Many of us make New Year's resolutions, plotting a path towards personal improvement in the New Year.

I believe that in a well-diversified portfolio, asset allocation decisions will almost always trump security selection choices. Semi-annually, I attempt to take a step back and look at the market from a top-down perspective. Out of this process comes market themes that will shape my portfolio strategy for the next six months. In Thursday's article, I reviewed my 2017 market themes. While I did not review my mid-year 2017 themes, an examination by readers of those themes can show the evolution of my thoughts over time.

In this article, I lay out my views for the coming year. This is my base case scenario. Similar to last year's efforts, I am working on tail cases framed as "How It All Goes Right" and "How It All Goes Wrong" that explore the potential variability around this expected central tendency.

U.S. Economic Growth

Growth in the United States will continue to be positive but will not meaningfully benefit from recently imposed tax policy changes. Risks of an economic recession in 2018 remain quite subdued.

Global Economic Growth

Growth outside the United States will again pace ahead of the U.S. given a longer runway in slower-to-recover developed markets and higher growth in emerging markets.

Monetary Policy Outlook

The Federal Reserve continues on its policy of gradual balance sheet reduction and policy normalization. Changes in the composition of the FOMC do not spur substantive changes, and the Federal Reserve hikes rates three times in 2018. The European Central Bank takes steps towards normalization and lifts rates for the first time late in the year. Japanese monetary policy remains extraordinarily accommodative even as the rest of the world begins tightening.

Valuations

A maturing business cycle and higher short-term rates pressure elevated equity multiples leading to positive, but underwhelming, returns for risky assets.

Volatility

After historically low equity and interest rate volatility in 2017, normalizing monetary policy and stretched valuations lead to an uptick in market volatility that increases tactical trading opportunities.

Europe

Growth in Europe continues at an above-trend pace as the economic recovery remains solid. Accommodative policy, solid corporate earnings growth, attractive relative valuations, and subdued political volatility provide a confluence of tailwinds for asset prices.

China

The transition from an industrial, export-focused economy to a consumer-oriented economy continues. While the central government continues its efforts to manage economic growth deceleration, issues around rising household, financial sector, and corporate leverage prompt an uptick in volatility in China that leads to episodic global spillovers.

Other Emerging Markets

Sustained developed market growth continues to support export-focused emerging market economies. Uncertainty around U.S. monetary policy and its potential impact on asset flows, as well as a repricing of systematic risk emanating from China, prompt an uptick in EM volatility more broadly.

Summary

Asset allocation decisions are the predominant drivers of portfolio performance. Risk tolerance and investment horizons vary for each investor; hopefully, the publication of my personal themes can help investors frame their own market thesis with respect to their own portfolio constraints. My 2018 outlook reflects a challenging market environment given expanded multiples after 2017's gains. Asset returns outside of the United States are expected to be higher given the less mature recoveries in other developed and emerging economies. As extraordinary monetary accommodation is unwound and that volatility suppressant is removed, we should see a wider distribution of potential outcomes.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.