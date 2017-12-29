The Little Known Small-Cap With 100 Year Dividend History

As consumers in any market driven society, individuals have vast choices on most products and services that they purchase and consume. Consequently, companies establish a target market or a particular demographic for their product or service with the intent to include as many potential customers as possible. But one thing we all need no matter what the case may be, is clean potable water.

And with current world population at approximately 7.6 billion people with a projected population of 10 billion by year 2055, we need every last drop of the life essential liquid. While most of Earth is covered in vast amounts of water, only about 3% of it is suitable for human consumption.

It doesn't take a genius to see that with the supply of water staying the same or decreasing, and the demand for it increasing, it becomes more and more critical as time goes on to increase efficiency on all fronts.

If you live in the Northeastern part of the U.S. you may have heard of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) - the dividend aristocrat that has paid cash dividends since 1912 and increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years. Let's dig a little deeper to learn about how this company accomplished this and why it's positioned to implement viable solutions to the situation listed above.

Since 1897, Middlesex Water Company has been providing a variety of water and wastewater services to its growing customer base by owning and operating regulated water systems in New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. The company provides water production, treatment solutions, and distribution to both municipalities and private clients. See graphic from www.middlesexwater.com below:

A full suite of capabilities can be found here.

Middlesex Water Company has earned the dividend aristocrat title through continually servicing its stable and predicable client base, and working with new water technology and solutions. An example of this can be seen here as the company was the winner of the Inaugural New Jersey One Water Awards for "assessment and repair of a 30-inch transmission main under a major state highway using internal application of a carbon fiber-reinforced polymer, the first time this infrastructure rehabilitation technique has been used by a water utility in New Jersey."

A somewhat unique factor of the company is the industry centurion status. It was a part of the massive infrastructure expansion of the United States throughout the 19th century, which places it today as an industry leader. See here where Middlesex Water Company was named one of America's 100 fastest-growing publicly traded small companies.

Although slightly volatile, the share price has doubled over the past five years and is currently down from a 52 week high of almost $46.74. Using basic technical analysis, channel traders and dip buyers will notice that the share price is almost center of the 52 week price range, favoring the top end slightly.

The average target price is $46.00 which is near the stocks all time high of $46.74 just a few months ago. Middlesex Water Company is currently covered by analyst Michael Gaugler of Janney Capital, which upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral on October 4th 2017 due to the company's increased levels of investment, potentially driving improved earnings.

Third quarter 2017 financial results were slightly down compared to the same time last year. Middlesex Chairmen, President, and CEO Dennis W. Doll said "Weather was a significant factor impacting our third quarter results as unfavorable weather patterns in the summer months contributed to lower outdoor water consumption across various customer classes."

Mr. Doll also stated “Separately, we were pleased to announce a 5.9% increase in the common dividend in October, demonstrating our continued emphasis on returning value to shareholders."

As for tackling the impending problem of fresh water scarcity, Middlesex Water Company confronts the issue in several ways including: pioneering environmental and conservation education, which the company won an award for found here. And implementing a business development team in order to assist current and potential clients to maximize their water efficiency by using the latest technology such as: using renewable solar energy to supplement power to water treatment plants, wastewater reuse strategies that help replenish groundwater aquifers, and water main cleaning and lining program which results in fewer breaks and leaks avoiding water loss.

The number one insider holder of shares is Chairmen, President, and CEO Dennis W. Doll who owns 11,657 shares as of 10/2016. While it's not rare for the CEO to hold a massive amount of shares - it is worth pointing out. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock and Vanguard respectively. Also, the short interest isn't too active as they currently have less than 1% of the float.

If you're looking for a unique equity and have a long-term time horizon to weather the volatility of a small-cap, put Middlesex Water Company on your research list. Placing this equity on a dividend reinvestment program could potentially yield many fruit over the course of time.

For more information on dividend reinvesting, check out my article titled "4 No-Fee DRIP Investments of 2018"

Sources: Worldometers, United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division. All other sources cited and linked within the article.

