The ECB Closes The Window Of Opportunity

After the Fed raised interest rates and signaled that the normalization is still on for 2018, attention switched to the ECB to see if it would follow the Fed's lead. The ECB showed continued reluctance to follow… and then some!

Acknowledging that economic momentum running into 2018 is significant, the ECB raised its growth forecasts for this year. Unfortunately, this year is about as good as it gets for economic growth. Things slow down markedly towards 2020. The ECB's enthusiasm to follow the Fed was further tempered by its continued pessimistic view of inflation. Inflation only hits 1.7% in 2020, which is way below the 2% inflation target. Indeed the only vector driving inflation seems to be energy prices, rather than any capacity constraints or economic growth in the real economy. This pessimistic inflation view was strongly emphasized by Mario Draghi at his press conference, following the decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

Draghi has stated in the past that economic growth is being sustained by QE. The latest ECB forecasts seem to indicate that the phasing out of QE by 2020 will lead to an economic slowdown that will cap the rise of inflation. Ewald Nowotny's comments following the latest ECB meeting resonate with this signal. According to Nowotny, observers should see beyond the current energy related uptick in inflation. Looking beyond this uptick out to 2020, the confluence of events in the ECB's forecast comes fully into view. If the ECB is trying to advise observers to wait patiently until 2020, when the next phase of monetary stimulus is coming, it is being very open about it.

ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen's latest view is also commensurate with the pessimistic ECB inflation forecasts. He sees that an ample degree of monetary stimulus is still required for underlying inflation pressures to continue to build up and support headline inflation developments over the medium term. The view of his own national central bank is even more pessimistic. The latest Bank of Finland forecast sees growth peaking this year and then decelerating in 2018. The household savings rate, already in deficit, will get even more negative - which, combined with the high rate of unemployment amongst men, will be a significant structural headwind going forward.

Even the Bundesbank's projections are falling into line with its pessimistic eurozone neighbors. In its latest forecast, the German central bank has started to focus on the deteriorating growth and inflation picture, after the spurts of this year overshoot into 2018 and then slow abruptly in 2019. As if to confirm the declining predictions, Q3 eurozone labor costs receded from 1.8% to 1.6%.

In a related article that follows the Fed, the San Francisco Fed's latest thinking about inflation was discussed. The view is that pro-cyclical inflation driven by QE has yet to manifest itself. The latest uptick in inflation is acyclical and caused by exogenous factors mainly the oil price. Applying the San Francisco Fed's analysis to the eurozone, one can easily see where the ECB, Nowotny and Draghi are coming from with their gloomy predictions. The eurozone is suffering from the same failure of pro-cyclical inflation as the United States. The article suggested that the Fed has become a prisoner of its inflation mandate. Based on the fact that it has a more strongly defined single inflation mandate, the ECB is a greater prisoner of inflation than the Fed.

All this acyclical and pro-cyclical thinking seems to be lost on Governing Council member Ardo Hansson. In a bold move that is guaranteed to upset Mario Draghi, Hansson opined that the ECB will change its guidance in H1/2018, as opposed to Draghi's late-ish H2, in order to prepare for earlier normalization.

The acyclical versus pro-cyclical debate is also clearly lost on Jens Weidmann. In a move that is coordinated with his colleague Hansson he also called for a meaningful end to QE in 2018. His rhetoric seemed flawed and dissonant with the Bundesbank's own projections, as he said of inflation that it is: "therefore on track toward our definition of price stability."

Weidmann and Hansson have realized that inflation is never going to hit the official target. As a result of this, it is therefore possible that QE could never end - which would then break all sorts of deficit financing and macrostability taboos in their strictly monetarist doctrine. They are therefore willing to sacrifice the inflation target for their own growing fears of the implications of perpetual QE. It is not so much a case of them being ahead of the curve, but of them being on a totally different curve that has macrostability versus deficit financing on its axes rather than inflation versus employment. Since macrostability policy is already being tightened with regulations, they are doubling down on this tightening by trying to tighten monetary policy as a macrostability tool. The resultant economic and capital markets headwinds will be strong if this policy action is followed. If an economic slowdown then comes in 2018, as they are still pushing for an end to QE, the backlash against them and blame for the eurozone's woes will be immense. Ironically, as with the past ECB attempt to exit QE, the result will be even more QE - which is the last thing that they wanted.

Germany's preoccupation with its minority coalition forming has given France the chance to advance its own proposals for eurozone reform and greater integration. Chancellor Merkel has thrown her weight behind Macron's vision, and used this tactic to drive further momentum in her attempts to forge a minority coalition government with the Europhile SPD. Chancellor Merkel maintained the pressure for a pro-European minority coalition, which appeals to the SPD and aligns itself with President Macron's initiative, by opining the strong rhetoric that a Europe without a strong Germany and strong Franco-German alliance is "unthinkable". Suddenly Macron is both the savior of Europe and German politics.

Macron's selection of the pedantic Eureaucrat Philippe Leglise-Costa, as his ambassador to the EU, signals that the French President has both the intention and capability to reform the eurozone with laws.

Both France and Germany need each other desperately for this all to work. Ironically however, it is the French who have the greatest misgivings about the benefits of eurozone membership. Macron must therefore reform the eurozone along French lines in order to preserve his domestic position.

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno LeMaire recently presented his realistic and modest proposals for how this immense reform task could proceed over time. Acknowledging that it will be a long process he sees the following three steps (1) banking union, (2) the creation of an EMF and (3) a eurozone budget. Looking at step (1) it is becoming clear why the ECB's radical plans for the non-performing loan (NPL) issue were swiftly intercepted by politicians. Banking union ECB style would have involved NPL writedowns, provisioning and capital raising and shareholder bail-ins followed by consolidation within nations and across national boundaries. The politicians, fearful of populism, would like to stage manage this process, rather than leave it to a politically incorrect market process.

ECB bank supervisory chief Daniele Nouy framed expectations for phase (1) banking union through the prism of the NPL issue. In her opinion, "we are going to see a number of mergers taking place within countries and across borders." She also promised that the ECB will be back with new proposals on resolving the NPL issue in due course. The last report suggested that this will involve the application of market pricing mechanisms to derive the appropriate levels of consummate capital adequacy.

Elke Koenig, the head of the Single Resolution Board (SRB), signaled the ECB's New Year's resolution to revisit the restructuring and reform of the eurozone banking system in 2018 early. Specifically, she issued a request that bankers "please tidy up" their Byzantine capital and ownership structures to make it easy to wind them down without taxpayers' money. She also signaled that, having failed to introduce a one set of rules fits all approach, the ECB will proceed laboriously on a bank-by-bank basis.

The ECB did a little more than just announce its New Year's resolution to tidy up the banks. Whilst leaving interest rates unchanged, the central bank tweaked the rules on collateral funding, so that it will no longer accept Tier 3 senior unsecured debt as funding collateral. Thus far, banks had been holding these debts of other banks and earning the spread with cheap funding from the ECB. This funding window has now been slammed shut and, with it, the drive to compress spreads in this particular tranche of the capital structure of bank debt. This nudge should drive a market priced solution for this spread product, that is, no longer distorted by the ECB's QE operations. The economic discipline that this nudge brings should prepare the banks to "tidy up" their balance sheets going forward in 2018. This tactic should be viewed as the general move to tighten macrostability rules, whilst essentially keeping easy monetary in place to deal with the lack of inflation. The bubble in dodgy collateral will thus switch to a bubble in strong collateral as the ECB triggers a flight to quality in risk assets.

Bank of France Governor and ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau finally admitted what the strategic view from the ECB of banking union is all about. In his opinion, cross border mergers would actually boost the transmission of monetary policy by the ECB. Currently, national central banks divert the ECB's liquidity to fund their own national deficits, whilst simultaneously allowing their banks to load up with sovereign bonds. QE has thus been diverted to prop up national deficits and national commercial banks, rather than to stimulate economic growth in the eurozone through the creation of private credit. The ECB would like to unblock this monetary policy transmission mechanism by removing the nationalist protective instincts of the commercial banks and national central banks.

Macron's reform plans and the ECB plans for the NPL issue were abruptly challenged by the news out of Italy, where the country will take another swing at trying to create a stable government in March 2018 with new elections. The current indications are that Italians are comfortable with the robust form of democracy that yields weak coalitions and ephemeral governments. One thing that they have learned is that such political conditions frustrate the attempts of financial reforms that will force them to reduce the levels of personnel and national debt. Mario Draghi has made the burden of such debts painless, since there have been no massive lira devaluations that have traditionally forced austerity through higher interest rates and higher inflation. It is unlikely therefore that Italians will support full blown Populism that threatens the current economic status quo by challenging eurozone membership. Italians tactically threaten to leave the eurozone, only to prevent the more radical reforms that would force them to live a more austere life. Since Italy is a country much in need of economic reform and with the largest NPL problem in the eurozone, these issues will play out politically in voters' minds. It must be said that the politically sophisticated Italians have done extremely well at preserving their shaky banking system and the unreformed economic status quo. There is thus little reason for Italians to challenge the political inertia that seems to suit their style of living.

2018 is thus shaping up to be a year in which eurozone voters try and wriggle out of the clutches of the ECB's NPL initiative and other would be economic reformers. Attempts to bring economic structural reform, in addition to NPL issue resolution, may also receive further support from the German initiative to tighten macrostability rules. The net result will be a tightening of monetary conditions even before the ECB has officially ended QE. The gloomy economic forecasts for growth and inflation only serve to emphasize the headwind clouds emerging in 2018. Against such a backdrop, the potential for the ending of QE and the beginning of normalization looks slim. As was the case with the last abortive attempt to end QE, the ECB may ultimately find itself nudged into expanding monetary policy.

