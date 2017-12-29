Still Not Buying The Story At Ooma

This isn't a short, and the story still could play out, but I see little reason for YTD gains, let alone an entry at $12.

OOMA remains a story stock, with its growth efforts in Office still early-stage, and the company itself not sure of the long-term plans for its platform.

Two and a half years after its IPO, Ooma (OOMA) remains a story stock. Adjusted EBITDA remains roughly breakeven, leaving current valuation to EV/revenue comparisons against other cloud communication providers with different growth profiles and end markets. The company's plans going forward are somewhat uncertain - which isn't a criticism. Ooma itself touts its "unique hybrid SaaS platform solution," designed not only to offer voice calling but a series of connected services offerings, with Internet security and home security products coming to market recently.

And as I wrote last year, the story here is reasonably intriguing. Sales of the consumer-facing Telo continue to grow. There's an opportunity for Ooma Office, with Ooma mostly ignoring the enterprise space (and competition from RingCentral (RNG) and 8x8 (EGHT), among many others) and instead focusing on SMB. A sub-2x EV/revenue multiple (even fully diluted) looks reasonable in a space where even Vonage (VG) is getting ~2.8x, while EGHT trades at 4x+ and RNG ~7x. Even magicJack VocalTec (CALL) was able to sell itself for 1x sales, and that business is in clear decline.

But the problem, at least from my perspective, is that the story from Ooma continues to hit roadblocks. Last December, I wrote that the company's path was narrowing, an article that looked somewhat prescient after an absolutely disastrous fiscal Q1 report in May sent OOMA tumbling 29%. But OOMA since has rallied, with gains after each of its last two quarters, as investors apparently have forgiven the stumbles along the way:

source: finviz.com

To be honest, I'm just not nearly as generous. Q2 and Q3 have looked better, and the Office segment is growing nicely. But neither quarter was enough to fully offset the problems seen in Q1. Meanwhile, what was supposed to be a four-pronged growth strategy is down to maybe one and a half prongs, and there's an obvious, if not necessarily likely, scenario over the next 2-3 quarters that can lead to another post-earnings plunge for OOMA. The story isn't over yet by any means, and I'm not looking to short the stock, but I just don't see much reason to step in, particularly near all-time highs (and at multi-year resistance levels).

The Opportunities Dwindle

When OOMA went public in 2015, there were four potential growth drivers for the business:

Ooma Telo, a VoIP appliance sold along with free lifetime service (users do have to pay fees and taxes), with potential recurring revenue streams from upgrades;

Ooma Office, which at the time was a tiny business ($10 million in revenue in FY16, which ends January, per a recent presentation) but offered a substantial opportunity as SMBs moved from landlines to VoIP/cloud;

Business Promoter, which drove inbound leads for small businesses;

Talkatone, a calling app for mobile-only subscribers.

Those opportunities are shrinking. Business Promoter sales started tanking last year. After a big miss in Q1 (just one of the myriad issues that quarter), Ooma dumped the business for nothing but five years of potential earn-outs, which CFO Ravi Narula said on the Q2 call were not expected to be "significant to our overall results". Such was the frustration with the business over the past few quarters that an analyst told management in the Q&A that "I am delighted you are divesting Business Promoter - that's been the source of a lot of problems."

Talkatone, meanwhile, had a decent FY16, with users growing over 10% per the Q4 conference call. But revenue fell in Q1, with CEO Eric Strang on the Q1 call attributing the weakness to an inability to source the ads used to monetize the free app. Strang speculated that the problem was "industry-wide", caused by advertisers increasing their exposure to Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) unit Google. On the Q2 call, he said the market changes had "stabilized" - but revenue declined 20% Y/Y, with CPMs down as well, implying lower usage. The weakness accelerated in Q3, with a 27% drop per that quarter's call. Talkatone now is likely to generate maybe $6 million in revenue this year, with no sign of a rebound coming in FY19.

On their own, the problems in Business Promoter and Talkatone aren't necessarily fatal to the OOMA bull case. In FY16, the two businesses combined probably drove a mid-teen percentage of total Ooma sales, and likely a smaller proportion of the stock's valuation (though both were EBITDA-profitable). But the fact that management seemed wholly unprepared for the changes in both segments, and continually overpromised on both fronts, has to be considered a concern for a company heading toward an uncertain future in a chaotic communications environment.

Business Promoter never got fixed, with management last year blaming partners for the weakness. Ad supply was initially blamed for Talkatone's revenue problems, but now usage appears to be dipping, at least in Q2. If an investor is going to buy the Ooma story, management is part of that story, and even if the damage wasn't fatal, or even all that significant, the errors in both execution and forecasting have to be taken into account.

Again, neither business was at the core of Ooma's bull case, and there is a risk of overreacting. But the errors matter, and meanwhile concerns remain in the two businesses that are growing.

Consumer Struggles

What concerned me a year ago was that Ooma already was backing off its optimism toward the consumer business, leaving only Office as a notably attractive opportunity. And while better-than-expected results in consumer have helped the stock post-Q2 and post-Q3, in context, they still look disappointing relative to the initial optimism. Last year, on the Q2 FY17 call, Ooma announced that it would put more resources behind Office, claiming that payback was better in the SMB market, in particular, than it was in consumer. That was a notable shift given that part of the Ooma plan was to expand its consumer offering beyond simple VoIP calling into other offerings. (Again, those offerings weren't clear at the time, or even yet. The Telo appliance ships with a USB port even though at the moment there's no use for it, with an eye toward the fact that at some point there likely, or at least hopefully, will be.)

That's still the plan - and Telo still is growing. Revenue rose 12% in Q1, and 11% in both Q2 and Q3. The more recent performances looked like good news after management revised long-term subscription revenue growth projections to "high single-digit" on the Q1 call.

But even low double-digit growth isn't what the opportunity was supposed to be. And some of that growth is being purchased through continued discounting of the Telo device, whose price has gone from an often-discounted $129 to a supposedly flat $99 to $99 with discounts (it's available for $88 at Best Buy as I write this). As a result, product gross margin is negative, and worsening. The revenue growth numbers are fine, but not exactly torrid off a still-small base (~$80 million this year). This was supposed to be a differentiated product, with exceptional voice quality, low cost, and unique features. At the moment, Telo is taking share from magicJack and Vonage, but it's still living in that same declining overall market with somewhat narrow use cases.

That said, as promised, Ooma has added complementary offerings. But their appeal looks questionable. On the Q3 FY17 call, the company announced a partnership with Zscaler to offer Ooma Internet Security. The idea was that the product would protect the entire home network - including IoT devices - from hacks. That offering was supposed to be released in Q1 after a beta test - it has not been mentioned once in any of the conference calls or 10-Q filings so far this year.

The following quarter, Ooma detailed a new home security offering centered on the Telo. Three months later, as part of the multi-faceted disaster that was Q1, the company announced the effort would be delayed because it hadn't procured enough sensors and had redirected engineering resources to an initiative in the Office space. By Q2, the company had shipped "well over 10,000" sensors, which is progress - but as recently as the Q3 call Strang admitted the offering still needed "more features and functionality".

Again, Ooma has failed on the execution front. That short-term issue aside, the home security product simply doesn't seem all that attractive. Management has talked up the opportunity, noting the limited penetration of home security systems in the U.S. But that's been the case for a while. DIY offerings are all over the place (SimpliSafe, Scout, Canary, iSmartAlarm) and initial reviews for the Ooma offering don't seem all that strong. Nor does the product - from Ooma's own description - sound comparable to those from more-focused rivals. Ooma seems to be focusing on price, but that's not usually a driver for that kind of purchase based on the target customer. Saving $5-10 per month for a substandard or buggy service isn't a good deal.

Increasingly, it looks like there's a big risk that Telo just is a better version of magicJack. The supposed complementary offerings haven't made a ton of sense, seemed particularly consumer-friendly, or shown any success so far. And if home security wipes out in CY18, the stock is not going to respond well. There is a good story in Office, but it's just not enough to carry even what looks like a modest valuation.

Office Growth

The Office opportunity is a good one, and it's been the one segment where Ooma's execution has been solid. Revenue has risen 60%+ so far in FY18, on top of a similar increase a year ago. A partnership with privately held WeWork has led Ooma to expand overseas for the first time, and though it's not been without its own bugs, management has talked up the potential contribution in FY19. Those initial investments also set the stage for expansion in those countries - now including France, Canada, the UK, and Australia - beyond WeWork efforts. Ooma also has removed a 20-user cap and made efforts to build out a reseller business.

There's an opportunity here, and progress being made. But, at the same time, Ooma Office is driving ~$25 million in revenue this year. Vonage for Business grew nearly that amount in the third quarter alone. Targeting the SMB space makes sense from a market standpoint - but it's also likely to be more difficult, and lower-margin, than the recurring enterprise revenue driving RNG shares higher.

The Office opportunity clearly is the best part remaining of the original Ooma story, and it's one worth chasing and worth watching. But I question whether it alone is enough to support valuation here - and I'm highly skeptical there's any chance at real upside from $12 without some improvement elsewhere.

Valuation

Again, at this point in its growth, valuing OOMA has a fair amount of the "garbage in, garbage out" problem. On a consolidated EV/revenue basis, there does seem some upside; a VG-comparable multiple doesn't seem that extraordinary given that Vonage's consumer business is in outright decline. Stretching the multiple to 3x, a modest premium to VG but still below EGHT and RNG, on a forward basis could get OOMA toward $20. (Note that the reported 19.3 million share count and ~$230 million market cap for OOMA both are too low; there are substantial anti-dilutive shares excluded due to GAAP losses, which moves fully-diluted market cap to ~$270 million or so.)

But, for what it's worth, VG looks extremely stretched to my eye, and ~10% of FY18 revenue for Ooma still is coming from the negative-margin product business, with another 5-6% from declining Talkatone. Backing that out, the EV/revenue gets into the low 2x range - which doesn't seem quite as impressive. If Consumer indeed decelerates toward high-single-digit growth, the company remains a long way from even EBITDA profitability - which excludes ~$12 million in share-based compensation. The company needs to add ~$25 million in EBITDA to even support the current valuation (giving credit for a high-teen EBITDA multiple backing out dilution) - yet it's unlikely to grow revenue $25 million over the next two years, assuming some level of deceleration in Office.

Valuation aside, it's a long way from here to legitimate, consistent profitability - and at this point, I don't trust Ooma enough to have anywhere near that kind of patience. Telo is an intriguing product, but without some success in truly making it a platform, its market is limited. Office growth is impressive, but Ooma is spending up for that growth and in terms of overall communications spend the entire business is a rounding error. And if that business stumbles at all - which Ooma's history certainly suggests is possible - there's nothing else to support that stock price. While the long-term story still has its merits, right now, I'm just not interested in taking that risk.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.