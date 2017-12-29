Chesapeake Energy: My Top Rebound Pick For 2018

Oil prices are in a bullish setup and the economic context is supportive of investments in a cyclical oil and natural gas drilling company.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) has widely disappointed investors' return expectations in 2018, including mine. That said, though, energy prices are in a bullish setup as the year draws to a close, and the hardest part of the restructuring is now behind the oil and natural gas driller. Chesapeake Energy has a very attractive reward-to-risk ratio at today's valuation level in my view, and makes for a compelling buy for investors with a contrarian bent.

Was Chesapeake Energy Corp. a successful investment in 2017? The verdict is pretty clear: Absolutely not.

After staging a strong rebound in 2016, 2017 has been a very weak year from a shareholder point of view. Investors that bought Chesapeake Energy's shares at the beginning of January have lost nearly half of their investment, at least on paper. Year to date, Chesapeake Energy's shares have dropped 42.45 percent.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts.com

Here's Why Chesapeake Energy Could Rebound Hard In 2018

2017 was largely a quiet year in the energy industry after a disastrous 2016 that saw energy prices collapse to levels not seen in more than a decade. Energy companies, for the most part, have reacted to the crude oil glut and price crisis by divesting non-core assets, reducing leverage, rationalizing their development portfolios, and slashing operating expenses. Some companies, including Chesapeake Energy, also suspended common and preferred stock dividends as a way to conserve cash and help them through the downturn (Chesapeake Energy reinstated preferred stock dividends in January 2017).

The single biggest reason I believe that shareholders can look optimistically into the future is that Chesapeake Energy effectively is a directional bet on oil prices. And since the company has restructured its operations hard during the downturn, Chesapeake Energy is a much leaner, more cost-efficient company today compared to just one, two years ago.

As to the first point - being a directional bet on energy prices - oil prices have bottomed out in 2016, and have steadily climbed higher since the first quarter of last year. Higher oil prices obviously improve Chesapeake Energy's revenue and free cash flow outlook dramatically, and they are the single biggest catalyst for Chesapeake Energy's shares in 2018.

The good news is that oil is in a bullish setup, with price gains accelerating in the second half of 2017, and they could edge even higher in 2018.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Chesapeake Energy's share price has been positively correlated with changes in oil prices over time.

CHK data by YCharts

Oil prices are rising because the industry has worked through the crude oil glut and because the U.S. economy is in increasingly good shape.

Unemployment is low at 4.1 percent, U.S. employers are still creating hundreds of thousands of jobs per month, the Fed raised its 2018 economic outlook for the U.S. (now expects 2.5 percent growth next year), and U.S. GDP grew at an annualized rate of 3 percent in the third quarter (despite hurricanes), beating expectations.

Further, OPEC and non-OPEC members, namely Russia, agreed in November to an extension of output cuts until the end of 2018 in an effort to shrink inventories and support the recovery of oil prices. U.S. tax reform is further likely to improve consumer and business confidence. As a result, the U.S. economy is in the best shape in nearly a decade, entering 2018 with strong growth momentum, and there is a good chance that the U.S. economy will surprise to the upside next year.

All of these factors combined will be supportive of higher oil prices in 2018 (Goldman Sachs' analysts, by the way, agree and sees a strong year ahead for oil).

Chesapeake Energy is on track to achieve cash flow neutrality this year, which would be a major milestone for the oil and natural gas driller. Further, Chesapeake Energy deserves credit for aggressively attacking its leverage problem that has weighed on the company for years. Chesapeake Energy has pushed out its debt maturities and reduced leverage...both of which will help the company greatly in an environment of higher energy prices.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp. Investor Presentation

Your Takeaway

Chesapeake Energy has survived the downturn, restructured hard, and sold assets. Since the U.S. economy is on a robust growth trajectory (GDP growth above 3 percent), and energy prices are in a bullish setup, chances are that oil prices will continue to rise in 2018 on the back of demand growth. Higher energy prices are likely to be a positive catalyst for a change in investor sentiment, and for Chesapeake Energy's shares. "Speculative Buy" for 2018.

