How Tax Reform Will Affect You

It really irks me to read the headlines and all the spin in the media today about how terrible the new tax law will be for the average American taxpayer. Either they haven't read the tax reform bill, don't understand it themselves, or they have an agenda -- I can't decide. But I decided to take on the task of explaining who will win and who will lose in terms of how much individuals will pay in taxes beginning in 2018. Someone has to do it, so it might as well be me!

Below are a few examples of that to which I am referring:

And the above non-exhaustive list does not include network television coverage, for which I provide a few links below:

The headlines might not be negative, but the content focuses on the possible negatives and downplays the positives. This has resulted in the following: Fully 50% of U.S. citizens believe that their individual taxes are going to go up in 2018 because of tax reform. That is so incorrect I hardly know where to start, but I'll try. The media coverage has been so negatively biased that nearly half of those polled with an opinion disapprove of the plan. That's because, in my opinion, they don't understand it. So, let me attempt to change that understanding part with facts. I have absolutely no political agenda. Honestly, I don't like either major party and wish there was a viable alternative.

Granted, most of the tax reductions will go to the rich. How else could it work out? The top 5% of wage earners in the U.S. pay 60% of all individual income taxes. Even if they get a smaller percentage reduction they still get more back in dollar terms. So, when the media tell us that most of the dollars in tax reductions will go to the rich they are correct, but misleading. If someone earns $1 million in a given year and gets a tax reduction of $6,000 it does not have as much of an impact on that individual as a $2,000 tax reduction does on someone who earns $40,000. It makes almost no difference to the rich guy, but the average wage earner could get a significant bump. This is something the media is leaving out in its pitch against the bill.

Examples

When I searched for a good explanation of how tax reform would impact individuals, I came across an outstanding analysis by Braid Private Wealth. This analysis was highlighted in this Bloomberg article, which reviewed how changes in the tax code will affect eight different hypothetical families. Of the eight, only two will see their respective tax burdens rise in 2018 over 2017, assuming the income levels remain the same. Both were what I would deem wealthy. One was a couple living in Manhattan with one child, earning $2 million a year, living in a $5 million home with a $3 million mortgage balance. They would see their federal tax bill rise by 0.68%. Tax increase = $13,774.

The second, a married couple living in Malibu, Calif., earning $1 million a year, owning two homes worth $2.6 million and a mortgage balance of $1 million will see their effective tax rate rise by 0.47%. Tax increase = $4,705.

Every other example of various incomes below those cited above will experience a tax cut. And it should be pointed out that even the majority of the rich will also get a tax cut, but it could be smaller for those in high tax states. You will see why when you get down to the details of the tax reform in the next section.

A small business owning couple in Pittsburgh with income of $300,000 who would benefit from the change in pass-through income (20% deduction) rule, lives in a $400,000 house with a mortgage balance of $150,000 and has two children. The effective federal tax rate for this couple would drop by 7.11% (from 18.69% to 11.58%). Tax reduction amount = $21,375.

A married couple living in Westchester County, N.Y., with annual income of $275,000, a home valued at $700,000 with an outstanding mortgage balance of $350,000 and two children would have a tax rate reduction of 2.33%. Tax reduction = $6,408.

A single person living in Manhattan earning $130,000 annually who rents would experience a drop in their effective federal tax rate of 1.67%. Tax reduction = $2,172.

A married couple living in Austin, Texas, with no children, renting and earnings of $100,000 would get a tax rate reduction of 2.54%. The tax reduction would amount to $2,539.

A married couple in Portland, Or., earning $58,000 annually, living in a $150,000 house with a mortgage balance of $75,000 and no children would receive a reduction in their effective tax rate of 1.63%. The reduction, in dollar terms, would be $949.

A Milwaukee couple with one child, earning $40,000 and renting would have a reduction in effective tax rate of 2.29% (from 1.29% down to a negative rate of -1.0%). This is primarily due to the family/child tax credit increase. Instead of paying $515 in federal income tax, they would pay no taxes and receive a check for $400. Total effective change = $915.

To see the details of the hypothetical examples please click on the Bloomberg link provided at the beginning of this "examples" section.

According to the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation, the distribution of tax savings will favor the middle income households as illustrated in the table below:

Source: Joint Committee on Taxation

Notice, if you will, that the largest reductions (in percentage terms) will go to those earning between $20,000 and $50,000 annually. In my book that includes the lower end of the middle class and the upper portion of the poor, many of whom the media has convinced that they will end up paying more in taxes instead of less. On average, every income group will receive a tax cut. So, believe what you will from the media, but the truth lies in the facts and the facts tell a far different story.

I also found an online calculator that people can use to determine how the tax law may affect them personally. It is a simplified version that takes into account only the main changes to personal income tax calculation, but it may be useful in understanding whether your tax bill will go up or down. And then there is one that is more advanced that takes into account what state you live in and provides a more detailed assessment if you use the "Advanced Tax Calculator" function. Have fun!

Details From the Bill

We should start with saying these changes are only those that apply to individuals. I have covered changes to corporate taxes in great detail in my last few weekly review articles here and here. And remember that none of these changes will apply to 2017 tax filings that we will be filling out in a few months. So, let's start with the changes starting with the individual tax rates by income bracket:

Source: The Balance

Remember that the amounts are taxable income, not gross income, so this is after taking deductions. And that brings us to some other rather big changes, the standard deduction, personal exemptions and other major deductions.

The standard deduction has been raised to $12,000 for singles (from $6,350) and to $24,000 (from $12,700) for married couples.

The personal exemption of $4,150 per individual will be eliminated.

Alimony is no longer deductible nor is it considered reportable income.

Moving expenses (except for when applied to active duty military personnel) have been eliminated.

Mortgage interest deduction is limited to the interest paid on a maximum of $750,000 in mortgage balance (down from the previous limit of $1 million). This change should not hurt the average family.

Home equity loan interest will no longer be deductible. This applies to new loans.

Charitable contribution, retirement savings and student loan interest will remain deductible.

There is a new limit of $10,000 that can be deducted for state and local taxes. This will have a greater impact on high state and local taxes jurisdictions but should only affect higher income household. Here is something you can try: prepay property taxes in most states in 2017 to take the deduction for next year and save paying some of your income taxes in 2017.

The mandate penalty/tax of the Affordable Care Act is repealed starting in 2019. It is estimated that 13 million people will choose to drop health insurance coverage and that the federal government will save as much as $338 billion over ten years from not paying the subsidies, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The deduction for medical expense for those born after 1952 was improved. You will be able to deduct medical expenses in excess of 7.5% of taxable income instead of 10% as provided in the current law.

The alternative minimum tax was not repealed, to my chagrin, but the limits were at least moved up to $70,300 for singles and $109,400 for married couples.

The estate tax exemption doubles to $11.2 million for singles and to $22.4 million for couples.

Family and Child Tax Credit increases from $1,000 to $2,000 but only $1,400 is refundable. In other words, a family that pays no income tax will only get a credit of $1,400 that would be sent as a refund to the filer. If a taxpayer pays $600 or more in taxes that amount can be credited against their tax liability. They could receive a refund of the full $2,000 if they had already paid the income taxes through payroll deductions or quarterly estimated payments. Incomes that qualify will also be raised from $110,000 to $400,000.

The 529 plan funds will allow the use of paying for K-12 education for private school tuition or home schooling supplies in addition to college expenses.

The family credit allow for a credit of up to $500 for each non-child dependent to help those caring for elderly parents.

Individuals with small businesses or who pay taxes on business income as pass-through income will now be able to deduct 20% of that income. This is why the small business owner in Pittsburgh from the example earlier in the article get such a big tax break. Once again, this is something that is touted as favoring the rich. It does. But it also favors the creation of small businesses removes some of the advantages of their larger corporate competitors.

That about covers the majority of individual changes to the best of my knowledge based upon what I could find.

Expect Growth

I expect growth in the economy and finally some upward pressure on wage growth. It could be inflationary to some degree but I think there is still room in the economy before the Fed will need to pick up its pace in tightening efforts. I also expect that GDP will grow closer to 3% than 2% in 2018 and may exceed that 3% level.

I also expect stocks to continue to move higher once everyone figures out just how much this tax bill will help the profitability of businesses. It should also lead to higher take home pay for individuals who will use it to either save, spend or pay down debt; all of which is good for the economy.

For more on my reasoning for continued growth, please refer to another article from our Friedrich Global Research team titled "Dow 50,000 by 2024." In that article we explain why such a continued run up in equities may actually make sense. It is based upon growing cash flows, increasing dividends, more stock buy backs, and a shift from bonds to equities. Not just within the U.S. domestically but from around the globe into the U.S. as well.

After reading that article you will understand why we, at Friedrich Global Research (our subscription-based offering on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace), have added heavily to our stock positions as of Dec. 22. We are not quite all in but we are getting closer and for good reason. But we also explain our greatest concerns of what could derail this bull market from becoming the longest in history. We had a great year in 2017 as is illustrated by our Chicago Bulls Model Portfolio performance:

We are the red line. Until Dec. 22 we were only 70% invested compared to our benchmark, the NYSE Index, which was 100% invested. Selectivity is the key and we follow the money; actually, we follow the free cash flow to be more precise. It seems to be working out so far and our 60-year backtest results tells us that it should continue to outperform the broader market indices by a substantial margin.

