Are Tesla Bears Hibernating?

Predicting Tesla (TSLA) bears' behavior has not proven easy, so I looked up different stages in biochemistry, physiology, appetite, and level of activity during winter months, which apparently differ across America. Who knew?

Hibernation

The bear.org website says bears around Ely, Minnesota, begin hibernating in September or October, but that bears in eastern North America (Wall Street?) are genetically programmed to delay hibernation until late November or December:

Interestingly, Tesla bears also were active in October and throughout the first half of November.

Do you believe in coincidences?

Before Seeking Alpha editors remind me to get to the point ASAP, as if they did not enjoy the above intro, let's move on. Tesla bears, who may or may not reside in eastern North America, have seemingly entered hibernation:

Source: NASDAQ

Following an active two months, which I discussed in Tesla Bears Are Winding Up, the rise in short interest has slowed down. In the two-week period from November 30 to December 15, the short interest in Tesla has risen by only 50,000 shares, while the stock has risen significantly:

TSLA data by YCharts

The above data tells us that the nearly 15% rise in early December was not due to short covering. Given the fact that the stock price has declined just as quickly since December 15, I would be surprised if the short interest has declined at all, if not increased even further. This leads to an interesting set up for the coming months.

When Will Bears Wake Up?

According to the website, bears remain in hibernation until April, which is when Tesla announces its first quarter of 2018 deliveries.

The following two to three-week period is called "walking hibernation." For Tesla investors, this is the period between the Q1 2018 Delivery Report and the Q1 2018 earnings release. During walking hibernation, bears voluntarily eat and drink (read: cover their short positions) less than they will later during normal activity (read: short squeeze).

The above timeline is slightly earlier than my current estimate of when Tesla will achieve bottom line profits, as I will discuss in a future article, following what I expect will be an affirmation of the "5,000 Model 3s per week by March" guidance in the upcoming Q4 2018 Delivery Report. For now, you may read my previous articles on the topic, When Will Tesla Join The S&P 500? and Q3 2017: Revising My Projections, in preparation.

Readers should note that there are several moving pieces that may lead to bottom-line profits some time in the next three quarters, with the most likely quarter being the second quarter of 2018. But the preceding and the subsequent quarters are also possible, depending primarily on how Tesla progresses with its Model 3 production ramp, but also other factors.

Bottom Line

Tesla is a battleground stock. In fact, if you google the term "battleground stock," Tesla is what comes up.

Both bulls and bears are convinced that they are correct and the other side has not done their homework. I used to think that bears would wise up before an eventual short squeeze, but I have dramatically underestimated the human tendency to stick to preconceived notions despite facts.

Or maybe I am the one hibernating.