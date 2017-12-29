2018 Will Have Challenges, But Itau Unibanco Poised For A Return To Growth

2018 will be a challenging year, with pressure on NIM, so-so loan growth, and election turbulence, but Itau shares look priced for double-digit returns and have some buy-and-hold appeal.

Itau has come out of this downturn in good shape, with healthy credit, ROE generation potential of 20%+ and good prospects for 10%-plus earnings growth over the next five years.

Systemwide loan demand is still shrinking in Brazil but at a slower pace, and is likely to return to growth in 2018, while credit quality continues to improve.

This latest downturn in Brazil has been a challenging one for the banking sector, and management at Itau Unibanco (ITUB) has consistently overestimated loan growth and underestimated credit deterioration. That notwithstanding, management has steered this bank well through a tough period, and the shares have done well in 2017 as conditions in Brazil continue to improve.

2018 is likely to be a challenging year for the banking sector, as loan growth is likely to improve but not enough to offset compression to net interest margins. With likely limited options to reduce costs and cost of risk, I would expect earnings growth to be "meh" in 2018, but with a much stronger outlook for 2019 and 2020. Further complicating this outlook is the presidential election cycle in Brazil and its potential impact(s) on the cost of capital.

I think Itau Unibanco can beat the S&P 500 over the next couple of years, but I think the likely returns (low teens) are pretty well offset by the risks, so I wouldn't call this a slam-dunk buy. As a quality play on Brazil, and Brazil's return to growth, though, it's not a bad longer term holding to consider and especially on dips/pullbacks.

2018 Is Probably Going To Get Weird

Conditions in Brazil's banking sector have been improving for a while now, but they're still not great. Although loan demand in the corporate and small-to-medium-sized business (or SME) segments has rebounded off a bottom, overall system-wide loan growth still shrank in November. Along with that lack of demand has come weaker margins; Brazil's central bank has been cutting rates (recently cutting them 50bp to 7%) and that has been pressuring net interest margin and net interest income at Itau, Bradesco (BBD), and Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY), while Santander Brasil (BSBR) has been on a different trajectory.

On a more positive note, credit quality has been improving. Systemwide NPLs improved 10bp from October to November and the overall level of 3.6% isn't awful. Arguably just as important, the rate of NPL formation has been improving for both the system and Itau, suggesting that the business is exiting this negative credit cycle. Along those same lines, provision expense has been declining significantly, providing a boost to reported earnings this year.

Next year is likely going to be a weird, challenging year for Itau and the sector. The next Brazilian presidential election is in October and it looks like it will be a sharply contested election. Given the recent history in Brazil (scandals, impeachment, etc.), this process could get turbulent and it's difficult to predict what Brazil's economic policies are going to look like in 2019. Given that political/macro factors very much influence the cost of capital for Itau, and that that cost of capital has a major influence on valuation, I don't consider these trivial concerns.

In terms of operations, I expect 2018 to "set the table" for growth in 2019, 2020, and beyond. Banks expect loan demand to pick up in the first half of the year (and the recent systemwide data supports that), but Brazilian bank executives have been chronically over-optimistic about loan growth and there could be some downside risk to their mid-single-digit growth forecast. At the same time, net interest margins are likely to compress further and improvements in credit quality likely won't offset that enough. All in all, then, there is more than an outside chance that earnings actually decline in 2018 relative to 2017. Looking into 2019 and beyond, though, NIM should stabilize, credit costs should decline a bit, and loan growth should meaningfully accelerate, allowing for much more attractive earnings growth prospects.

Itau Has Challenges Of Its Own To Resolve

I think you can make a strong argument that Itau is the best-run Brazilian bank, but that doesn't mean it's free of challenges and issues. The extent to which management can clean these up has a lot to do with the value they can unlock for shareholders.

First, management has been chronically too optimistic about loan growth, with management revising expectations down again after the third quarter earnings report (which came just a couple of months after an Investor Day). One of Itau's biggest risk factors has been its large exposure to corporate lending clients, and that has certainly hit the company. Corporate loan balances have undergone withering erosion (down 13% to 20% for most of the last 18 months) as corporations have been able to turn to capital markets for funding, and demand for SME loans has likewise contracted significantly.

Itau has also seen pressure in its consumer business. Itau is one of the most card-exposed banks in Latin America, and this was a scarce bright spot in terms of loan growth in the third quarter, but Itau has been losing share in this business. That's probably not surprising given that other banks have come after this business pretty hard, but it still means pressure on a lucrative part of the business and a little backsliding in Itau's previously-strong consumer business (strong in terms of recruiting customers, cross-selling to them, and then keeping them happy for years at a time).

With this downturn in the business, Itau would appear to be just breaking even on its banking operations in terms of ROE-versus-cost of capital. That's not a good thing, but given the extent of the downturn, I'd argue that "breakeven" is a decent result. What's more, Itau's credit situation is improving, with ongoing improvements in non-performing loans, including both SME and consumer categories (while corporate NPL rates continue at a comparatively very low level).

Improving the company's digital/IT capabilities is likely to be a higher priority going into this improving cycle. With an efficiency ratio in the mid-40%'s, I think costs are under control, but further investments in digital banking may offer some cost reductions opportunities while also improving engagement with customers and customer service levels.

The Opportunity

Although Itau has been somewhat busy on the M&A front, buying Citigroup's (C) retail business in Brazil in late 2016 and investing in a retail brokerage in 2017, it sounds as though management has no particular interest in further M&A at this time. Itau has the capital to do it, but valuations seem to be a sticking point and I can't really argue with that. I still think that a presence in Peru and Mexico would make sense over the long-term (particularly given the level of under-banking in those countries), but rushing in and paying too much is a value-destroying proposition. Still, I do have to wonder if banks like Scotiabank (BNS) are going to be rewarded for being willing to step up early to establish their franchises across Latin America.

With ample capital, a good outlook for improving growth, and no real urge to do M&A, what will Itau do with its excess capital? Happily, management seems happy to return that surplus capital to shareholders, and I would expect the payout ratio to be higher in 2018-2020 than it will be for 2017.

I'm expecting low-teens adjusted earnings growth over the next five years, helped by a strong rebound in lending growth, and a long-term growth rate in the high single-digits, with an ROE in the low 20%'s. The health of Brazil's economy is clearly a major swing factor in this outlook, but I'm expecting improving (and strong) loan growth, stability with net interest margins, and modest expense leverage. I do believe non-interest income growth (fees and insurance) can offer some upside, and while I expect credit costs to decline, I think a lot of the benefits will be seen in 2017 and 2018.

The Bottom Line

Although I think Itau shares are more or less fairly valued on the basis of book value today, I do expect improving returns on equity and book value growth in the coming years to drive more value. Looking at adjusted earnings, the shares seem to be priced for low-to-mid teens returns. Those returns are attractive next to the S&P 500, but I would argue that Itau doesn't have an S&P 500 level of risk, and investors should expect (if not demand) higher returns to offset that risk.

What that all means to me is that the prospective returns from Itau are more balanced relative to the risks. I think that is okay for a well-run business, particularly one leveraged to an improving economy, and I believe Itau is a respectable buy-and-hold option for long-term investors. For investors who are looking for a bigger pop, and a wider discount to fair value, though, there are probably more dynamic candidates to consider in the Brazilian market and elsewhere.

