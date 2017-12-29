Hold On To Pfizer In 2018

In my previous series, Should You Buy Pfizer Now?, I had explained at great length my hypothesis for considering Pfizer (PFE) to be a robust buy opportunity for 2017. This was followed by Top 4 Reasons Why Pfizer Continues To Be A Buy In 2016, where I once again recommended this stock for 2016. Starting 2017, I wrote about the impact of Trump administration on Pfizer, and then again went ahead to explain the key growth drivers as well as the research pipeline of Pfizer.

I agree that Pfizer has not been one of my best picks in 2017. Though my belief in the core fundamentals of this stock has not been affected, in hindsight, I realize that I did not correctly estimate the negative impact of headwinds such as supply challenges arising from the Hospira acquisition, loss of revenues due to expiring product patents, and pricing and competitive pressures.

However, based on my updated projections, I believe that the worst for Pfizer is behind us now. And though the many uncertainties may not have opened a great entry point for Pfizer, it will definitely be beneficial for existing shareholders to hold on to this stock in 2018. This seems to be the time when Pfizer may just start enjoying the fruits of its acquisitions and licensing deals.

Wall Street analysts have projected a 12-month target price of around $38.24 for Pfizer, which I believe is a conservative estimate. In this series, I will be explaining my hypothesis for considering Pfizer a solid hold opportunity for 2018.

Tax bill will prove to be a boon for Pfizer in 2018.

On December 19, 2017, both House and Senate voted in favor of the Republican tax bill. With one minor last-minute change in the bill voted for on December 20, 2017, Christmas was merry for most of corporate America. This tax bill will be reducing the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% as well as repealing the 20% corporate alternative minimum tax. Finally, companies with significant foreign market earnings will be allowed to repatriate the income at much lower tax rates, in the range of 8% and 15.5%.

It is in these contexts that Pfizer stands to benefit from a windfall like gain, considering that it has about $160 billion in offshore markets. While all of it is not cash, getting back of significant portion of this amount will definitely help Pfizer to pump up its plans of returning shareholder value as well as to hunt for some big lucrative deals.

Ibrance is sailing through smoothly in the global breast cancer market.

Far from affecting the growth prospects of Ibrance in first line breast cancer indication, the entry of CDK4/6 inhibitors such as Novartis’ (NVS) Kisqali and Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Verzenio and the published data supporting these regulatory approvals has helped improve the overall market acceptance for this class of drugs. CDK4/6 Inhibitors currently enjoy 50% market share (linked above) in breast cancer market in USA, while the share is even higher at 57% (linked above) in first line indications. And Ibrance is the global leader in this class of drugs, being already prescribed by almost 11,000 physicians for 70k patients in USA and 18K in Europe. Ibrance has currently secured regulatory approval in almost 70 geographies and is fast being adopted in Europe both in first line as well as later lines of breast cancer therapy. The drug is also all set to make a strong debut in the Japanese market.

Normalization of utilization of the patient assistance program is expected to improve Xtandi’s sales in 2018.

Added to Pfizer’s portfolio through acquisition of Medivation in September 2016, Xtandi is approved as first line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer therapy. While the drug has managed to demonstrate strong growth in prescription volumes in 2017, the revenue figures have remained muted due to high utilization of the patient assistance free drug program. This trend, however, is expected to normalize in 2018, thus enabling Pfizer to enjoy Xtandi’s revenue growth trajectory. It should be noted that Q3 2017 marked the quarter when an all time high number of urologists i.e. 1,700 (linked above) of them, prescribed the drug to patients. This was 37% rise as compared to Q3 2016, and is so much higher than the 407 urologists that prescribed close competitor, Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Zytiga.

Based on positive data from Phase 3 PROSPER trial, Pfizer is working towards getting approval for Xtandi in non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in USA. Additionally, the company is also working with partner Astellas, for expanding label of this drug in international markets based on PROSPER trial.

Xeljanz has been increasingly witnessing rapid rise in prescription volumes in 2017.

Xeljanz has managed to emerge as the fastest growing drug in the advanced rheumatoid arthritis segment, and accounted for around 10% of the weekly new prescription volumes in October 2017 (linked above). Pfizer has already secured FDA approval for the drug in psoriatic arthritis or PsA indication, and is awaiting approval in ulcerative colitis or UC indication. The PDUFA date for Xeljanz’s label expansion in UC space is fixed for March 2017 (linked above). Pfizer has also filed for expanding label of Xeljanz in these two indications in multiple international markets.

Already prescribed to around 100,000 patients, Xeljanz has been launched in nine European markets. Pfizer expects positive outcomes for its pricing negotiations to further boost Xeljanz’s sales in coming years.

Eucrisa rides high on success of strong prescribing trends and robust DTC campaign.

Eucrisa is touted as a $2.0 billion peak sales (linked above) opportunity. This claim is supported by solid fundamentals such as robust prescribing trends including repeat prescribers, improving access, patient support mechanisms, and effective DTC campaigns. So, till date, Eucrisa has been prescribed by around 20,000 phsyicians, with 60% repeaters, to almost 83,000 patients. And while previously Eucrisa was placed under NDC block, currently 905 of the commercial lives are able to access the drug without this restraint. In fact, 50% of commercial lives currently enjoy unrestricted or electronic single edit access to Eucrisa. All these factors highlight the strong commercial potential of Eucrisa.

While Pfizer had originally launched free sampling through coupons, these vouchers have now expired. However, the company continues to support patients through its standard co-pay card.

Biosimilars and emerging markets continue to drive growth for Pfizer’s Essential Health segment in 2017.

Pfizer’s biosimilar portfolio has proved to be a mixed bag in 2017. In September 2017, we saw the company releasing positive results for its Herceptin biosimilar, in terms of equivalence with the referencing product across multiple measures of efficacy, safety, immunogenicity, and non-inferiority, as a first line therapy as well as neoadjuvant therapy in HER2-positive breast cancer indication. This biosimilar is already under review by FDA and EMEA.

Remicade biosimilar, Inflectra, managed to secure FDA approval for all indications of the branded drug in April 2016. Additionally, Pfizer has also presented data to demonstrate equivalence of Inflectra with Remicade in terms of efficacy and safety in Crohn’s disease indication, an area that regulatory authority, Health Canada, was not very sure of. The data has helped strengthen Inflectra’s value proposition as a cheap alternative to Johnson & Johnson’s Remicade.

Certain risks cannot be ignored while investing in Pfizer.

One of the biggest risks that continue to plague Pfizer even in 2017 is related to capacity constraints and technical glitches arising out of the Hospira legacy product portfolio, which now mainly comprises of generic sterile injectables. Pfizer has already divested its Infusion Systems business, originally belonging to Hospira, to ICU Medical.

Acquired by Pfizer for a consideration worth $15 billion in 2015, Hospira was then riddled with multiple problems such as warning letters and Form 483s issued by regulatory authorities for manufacturing plants in Australia, Asia, Europe, and North America as well as multiple product recalls. The opening of a new manufacturing plant in India was stalled after FDA made multiple unfavorable observations.

Fast forward to February 2017, and we see the FDA issue a strongly worded warning letter to ex-Hospira fill-finish plant manufacturing facility in McPherson, Kansas. This has wreaked havoc with the approval timelines for Novartis (NVS) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ generic version of Teva Pharmaceuticals’ 40mg Copaxone dosage. All hopes about becoming the first player in this segment have been almost dashed, especially after Mylan secured approval for its generic 40mg Copaxone version in October 2017.

In June 2017, this was followed by complete response letter by the FDA for biologics license application for Pfizer’s proposed biosimilar version of Epogen and Procrit. This is mainly due to observations noted in the February warning letter for the company’s McPherson facility, as this was listed as potential manufacturing facility in the BLA. The FDA rejection for the Epoetin Alfa biosimilar is shocking, as it came on the heels of a favorable opinion from the FDA Advisory Committee which had recommended the biosimilar erythropoiesis-stimulating agent, in all indications.

The supply constraints have already resulted in negative impact of several million dollars to Pfizer’s 2017 revenue guidance. To add to the woes, the divestiture of Hospira Infusion Systems business is expected to reduce Pfizer’s full year 2017 revenues by around $1.2 billion (linked above). While Pfizer expects some moderation in these supply challenges in 2018, it is yet to be seen how these expectations actually materialize in the coming year.

Pfizer’s investigational biosimilar referencing Herceptin, has also been witnessing multiple roadblocks. The company was sued by Roche Holdings (OTCQX:RHHBY) in November 2017, for infringing on 40 of Herceptin’s patents. Roche Hodlings is also demanding for compensation of lost revenues, if Pfizer markets its biosimilar prior to expiration of herceptin’s patents. Some of herceptin’s patents are scheduled for expiry starting year 2019.

Pfizer may also lose on its first mover advantage in the Herceptin biosimilar space, both in USA and Europe. So in December 2017, FDA has already approved Mylan (MYL) and Biocon’s Herceptin biosimilar, Ogivri, while Samsung Bioepis Inc’s biosimilar Herceptin has already been approved in Europe in November 2017.

Pfizer’s Remicade biosimilar, Inflectra, is also growing at a rate much lower than expected in 2017. By end of Q3 2017, the drug managed to capture only 4.9% of the total U.S. Remicade market (linked above), on volume basis. And this is a big challenge, considering that Inflectra is priced 19% lower than Remicade and is completely covered by Medicare and enjoys robust Medicaid coverage. Inflectra also accounts for almost 54% of the total Remicade volumes used by the Veteran Affairs, a significant jump from the 20% share in Q2 2017 (linked above).

Pfizer has alleged Johnson & Johnson’s anticompetitive behavior to be a major roadblock in Inflectra’s rapid adoption. The company attributes the slow uptake of Inflectra to Johnson and Johnson’s exclusionary contracts with payers, which cover almost 70% of the total commercially covered patients in USA. The company has filed a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson in this context, and anticipates some relief for its infliximab biosimilar franchise. It should also be noted that FDA has approved Pfizer’s second Remicade biosimilar, Ixifi, in December 2017. While the company has not disclosed its U.S. launch plans for this new biosimilar, it is evident that the decision rests significant on the verdict for the Pfizer-Johnson & Johnson lawsuit.

Besides Remicade, Inflectra, also continues to face competition from Samsung Bioepis’ and Merck’s (MRK) Renflexis (infliximab-abda), a Remicade biosimilar, approved by the FDA in April 2017.

Despite these challenges, I believe this is the right time to pick up Pfizer

Though the company is battling multiple challenges on various fronts, there is a very significant upside that needs to be considered for Pfizer. The overall Essential Health business, which has been the major laggard in Pfizer’s business seems to be on path of recovery now, considering that the company is projecting lower impact of patent exclusivities in the future years. So, till year 2020, Pfizer expects to see $2.0 billion annual impact due to these LOEs, which is expected to drop to $1.0 billion in year 2021, and to $500 million or even lower in years from 2022 to 2025 (linked above).

And then, Pfizer is confident of witnessing a steady flow of new products emerging from its strong research pipeline. On December 22, 2017, the company with partner Merck, secured FDA approval for Steglatro and Steglujan tablets, as an adjunct with diet and exercise for improving glycemic control in type 2 diabetes patients.

Pfizer also announced positive results from its phase 3 EMBRACA trial, which demonstrated superiority of talazoparib over standard of care chemotherapy in germline BRCA1/2-positive breast cancer indication in December 2017. The company announced favorable data from phase 2 trial, related to investigational therapy, lorlatinib, in ALK-positive and ROS1-positive advanced NSCLC indication on October 16, 2017.

Finally, no discussion of Pfizer’s research pipeline is complete without discussing its investigational immuno-oncology drug, Bavencio (avelumab). Already approved by FDA and EC for a rare skin cancer, advanced Merkel Cell Carcinoma and by FDA for advanced urothelial carcinoma, this therapy is also being studied by the company in partnership with Merck KGaA in 30 studies, with almost 6,300 patients enrolled and nine pivotal indications. While Bavencio failed to demonstrate superiority to chemotherapy in JAVELIN Gastric 300 study based on overall survival in third line advanced gastric cancer setting, Pfizer and Merck KGaA are committed to studying this therapy in other gastric cancer settings.

Pfizer is currently expecting data readouts from around seven pivotal trials involving Bavencio by year 2019, all of which can play a key role in filing applications with regulatory authorities.

Reducing impact of LOES, strong Innovative Health portfolio and a robust research pipeline makes a strong case for retail investors to add Pfizer to their portfolio for year 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.