Fiat Chrysler: Undervalued And Improving

Fiat Chrysler operates in a challenging and risky industry, but the stock offers substantial upside potential if management continues leading the company in the right direction.

The stock looks quite undervalued in comparison with both the broad market and the industry in particular.

The company has delivered earnings above Wall Street forecasts in the past three consecutive quarters, and expectations for next year are increasing.

Fiat Chrysler is doing a great job at delivering improving profitability and strengthening its financial position over the past several years.

Backtested data shows that companies with below-average valuation levels and improving fundamentals tend to outperform the market in the long term.

Value investing is about much more than simply buying stocks with low valuation ratios. When the business fundamentals are moving in the wrong direction, a cheap stop can turn out to be an expensive mistake. On the other hand, investing in undervalued companies with improving fundamentals can deliver outstanding returns over time.

With this in mind, the following quantitative system is designed to invest at relatively cheap stocks, but only when those companies are making progress in terms of financial performance and forward-looking expectations.

System parameters are as follows:

The company needs to have a price-to-earnings ratio and a price-to-sales ratio below the industry average. The system also requires the price-to-earnings growth ratio be below 2.

The point is that we want the stock to be cheaper than the industry average, and also moderately priced in comparison with growth expectations for the business.

The system also requires earnings expectations to be improving. Both earnings forecasts for the current year and next year need to be increasing over the past four weeks. This is to make sure that financial performance is moving in the right direction.

Among the companies that meet these requirements, the system picks the 50 names with the best PowerFactors Ranking. This is a proprietary system that ranks stocks according to three different factors: financial quality, valuation, and momentum.

The backtesting assumes that positions are equally weighted and monthly rebalanced. The portfolio has an assumed annual expense ratio of 1% to account for trading expenses, and the benchmark is the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD).

Performance numbers are quite impressive. Since January of 1999, the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has gained 6.64% per year, while the system delivered an average annual return of 24.18% annually in the same period.

In other words, a $100,000 investment in the value ETF in January of 1999 would currently be worth $333,500, and the same amount of capital allocated to companies recommended by the system would have an exponentially larger value of $5.79 million.

Data and charts are from Portfolio123, and the complete portfolio of stocks recommended by the system is available to members in my research service The Data Driven Investor.

Case Study: Fiat Chrysler

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) is the company behind well-known automotive brands such as Fiat, Chrysler, Dodge, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Abarth, Jeep, Fiat Commercial, and Maserati. The company also produces automotive parts through its Magneti and Marelli brands, and it’s involved in engines with Teksid and industrial robots with Comau. Annual production is around 5 million vehicles per year, which puts the company in the seventh position in terms of size in the industry.

Like many of its peers, Fiat Chrysler has faced serious financial problems during challenging times for the global economy and declining demand in the automotive industry. But things have clearly improved since 2014 under the leadership of CEO Sergio Marchionne.

In May of 2014 the company announced its 2014-2018 Business Plan, which focused on strengthening and differentiating its portfolio of brands, including the globalization of Jeep and Alfa Romeo, generating volume growth, continued platform convergence and an increased focus on cost efficiencies, as well as enhancing margins and strengthening its financial position.

Such business plan included some ambitious financial targets, and investors didn’t initially have much trust on the company’s ability to deliver. But things have gone according to plan since then, and Fiat Chrysler has even increased its targets over time.

At the start of 2017 CEO Sergio Marchionne said that he considered the chances of achieving the company's targets for 2018 were around 50%. During the third quarter earnings conference call Mr. Marchionne was asked again about those probabilities, and he sounded cautiously confident on the company’s prospects.

In his own words:

“I think the number is substantially higher than the 50% I gave you at the beginning of the year... We're quite confident now and we have reviewed the numbers for 2018. We think we're up the target as well within sort of the achievable range, including the cash generation associated with the volumes. I'm encouraged by what I see, I think that we are in good shape. So... I can tell you that if we launch properly in Q1 of 2018 by the second quarter of next year, barring any sort of instability events in the system, we should be able to confirm and pretty well guarantee delivery of 2018.”

The company has delivered earnings figures above Wall Street expectations over the past three consecutive quarters, which is a major positive in terms of evaluating financial momentum and consistency in the company’s ability to deliver.

12/30/2016 3/30/2017 6/29/2017 9/29/2017 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.5 0.63 0.6 EPS Actual 0.32 0.51 0.82 0.7 Difference -0.22 0.01 0.19 0.1 Surprise % -40.70% 2.00% 30.20% 16.70%

The analysts following the stock have substantially increased their earnings expectations for Fiat Chrysler in 2017 and 2018 lately, and this has been a powerful upside fuel for the stock.

FCAU data by YCharts

In spite of these impressive returns over the past several months, the stock remains priced at attractively low valuation levels. Automotive companies generally trade at a discount versus the broad market because of the industry's particularly challenging dynamics. However, even by industry standards, Fiat Chrysler looks temptingly undervalued.

The chart below compares valuation ratios such as price to earnings, price to book value, and price to sales for Fiat Chrysler versus the average stock in the industry and the average company in the S&P 500 index.

An image is worth a thousand words, and Fiat Chrysler is priced at remarkably low levels in comparison with both the market as a whole and the industry in particular.

Offering a similar perspective, the shows valuation ratios for Fiat Chrysler versus other well-known automakers such as Toyota (TM), Tata Motors (TTM), Honda Motors (HMC), General Motors (GM), and Ford (F). Again, the numbers are conclusive.

FCAU TM TTM HMC GM F P/E 7.6 11.2 23 10.8 8.95 11.4 P/B 1.2 1.2 2.6 0.9 1.4 1.5 P/S 0.2 0.8 2.7 0.5 0.4 0.22



Automotive stocks are not for the faint of heart. Fiat Chrysler operates in a challenging industry where competition is savagely aggressive and profit margins are razor-thin. In addition, automotive demand is remarkably cyclical, and companies in the industry are facing key technological disruptions due to trends such as electric vehicles and self-driving cars.

That acknowledged, Fiat Chrysler is making some clear improvements, expectations for the company are increasing, and the stock is priced at bargain-low levels. If management keeps leading the company in the right direction, then Fiat Chrysler could offer material upside potential from current levels.

Are you looking for more investment ideas based on sold and time-proven quantitative indicators? For a limited time you can take a free trial and secure a 25% discount to The Data Driven Investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.