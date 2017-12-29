Southern Copper Corporation Set To Impress

Most of SCCO's revenue gains were caused by a bullish copper market, and these gains look to be extended as the copper rally shows no signs of stopping.

Earnings are about to start for the last quarter of the calendar year, and next week is the first busy week of financial results. To open the fun, the Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) reports before market on Monday, January 1st, 2018. The stock currently trades around $47.60 at close on Thursday. Over the past month, the stock has grown 10.61 percent with copper prices helping SCCO breach the top of its 52-week range. The appreciation has been impressive but will earnings send it higher?

From Finviz.com

Southern Copper Corporation’s performance is strongly linked to conditions of the copper markets as the commodity is its core business accompanied by smaller operations in zinc, molybdenum, and silver. According to numbers from 2016, SCCO’s mining, smelting, and silver operations in Mexico and Peru had volumes of 1.98 billion, 1.30 billion, and 1.50 billion pounds of copper respectively. These supply numbers have been steadily increasing over the past three years following global copper supply trends.

From Kitco

Revenues in 2016 grew for the first time after three straight years of year-over-year decreases. In 2017, the copper company saw more optimistic results as revenues continued to increase on a quarterly basis. In the third quarter, revenues were $1.677 billion, up 19.7 percent from the year before. Interestingly enough, volumes in every segment (except silver) fell meaning that price increases were largely responsible for revenue growth. In fact, SCCO reported that the average London Mercantile Exchange copper metal price rose from $2.57/lb to $2.88/lb, a 12.1 percent appreciation.

What makes these numbers sweeter, is that they translated to even higher growth in the bottom line. EBITDA grew 57.9 percent year-over-year in Q3, and net income grew 103.3 percent year-over-year. SCCO should be able to continue to post impressive profits in periods of copper price appreciation because of the cost reductions and capital projects put in place as copper companies were squeezed in 2015. SCCO reported a per point operating cash cost of only $0.90 which was a year-over-year decrease of $0.02.

With sharp price appreciation and very lost costs a sure thing for Q4 earnings, one can be sure that revenue and income growth will be positive. 2017 should turn out to be a significant reversal point in SCCO’s past five years of financials. Capital projects in Toquepala and Pilares should add about 190,000 tons of copper production per year by 2019 and should cost about $615.5 million. Additionally, Cuajone’s Heavy Mineral Management Optimizing Project will achieve processing capacity of 43.8 million tons per year as the completed project ramps up into 2018. These newly completed capital projects will allow SCCO to take advantage of any favorable copper market conditions that last through 2018, so the question remains, will these conditions persist?

From Kitco

Finding the answer to this question requires stepping back and looking at the big picture supply and demand in the copper markets. From Kitco again, some preliminary copper warehouse stock levels help us to see some why copper prices have been so bullish over 2016 and 2017. Stocks fell in 2014 to settle at a tight range well below a peak in mid-2013. Supply was tight over this period because of production contraction in the world’s leading copper producer, Chile. Chile’s National Institute of Statistics reported a Copper Inventory Index that was 10 percent lower than 2014 levels in 2016. Only recently have producers returned to those 2014 levels, and over the past three months, the index gains have levelled off. This lagging Chilean supply has helped tightened the market as demand continued its steady rise.

“Copper prices leapt to three-and-a-half-year peaks on Wednesday after a jump in China's imports of the metal in November boosted expectations of stronger demand from the top consumer,” according to CNBC on Wednesday. Along with positive economic numbers from China, Reuters reported that Pan Pacific Copper suggested copper prices could continue its rise into 2018 as “global demand continues to grow and outpaces supply.” Sentiment is currently bullish in the copper industry as Chinese growth and industrial production both beat estimates although only slightly. Most eyes will be on Chinese copper import numbers though which posted a 40 percent gain in the month of November after a weaker October report. This helped quell any concerns on the demand side for traders.

Data from Investing.com

Economic reports are always a good indicator of how copper supply and demand looks, but two interesting indicators proved over the past year to be good forecasters of copper movement. The S&P 500 is one which has an R-squared of 0.67 representing a positive correlation, and the other, the Shanghai Composite has an R-squared of 0.73, a slightly stronger positive correlation. Watching these two indicators will be two good guides of how well copper prices do in 2018 as they are proxies for demand for the commodity. Since neither show signs of slowing down, there’s no reason to see demand floundering anytime soon.

Southern Copper Corporation has proven themselves as a financially sound company with successful capital projects, expanding margins, and continual cost cutting. Paired with a sharply bullish sentiment in the copper markets, the company should be set up to have a great end of the year financial quarter. I see the stock continuing its rally into 2018 marking it as a buy and hold as copper markets maintain their optimism.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.