Myer Needs A New Strategy

This has been the year where Australian investors have woken up to the “your margin is my opportunity” behemoth known as Amazon (AMZN). Australian retail stocks are down and one-by-one their leaders have been trying to convince the market that they are not going to be eaten by the US giant.[1]

Myer (OTCPK:MYRSY) (ASX Code: MYR) has been at the frontline of the Amazon threat. It has been widely viewed that department stores, with their wide variety of products, have the most to lose when Amazon enters the market. Deloitte consulting explains: “The competitive advantage of having a one-stop shop for just about anything is expected to be eroded as Amazon establishes itself in the market.”[2]

With these pressures why would you want to be a shareholder of Myer? Large numbers have exited the stock with the share price, as collateral damage; down over 44% in 2017. The agitation from its largest shareholder, Premier Investments (ASX Code: PMV) is also likely to have been detrimental, given the executive team’s focus likely being distracted from their job-at-hand.

However, in my view, Premier Investments is right. The New Myer Strategy appears to be moving deckchairs on a sinking Titanic. The main problem with the New Myer Strategy is that it is not a new strategy. It is largely the same as the old strategy, with a slight change of emphasis. The following diagram illustrates the similarities between New Myer and Old Myer:

Source: Company announcements

Myer’s renewed focus on understanding the customer and targeting metrics such as sales per sqm are not new concepts. Sure, there are new things such as new food and beverage partners, services and the use of technology that differentiates it from a pure online competitor, but these are not going to be ultimately successful against an online giant with their category killing gross margins. We can see what is happening by looking at Myer’s gross margins which have been steadily declining as their competitive position is being eroded by online. The graph below shows that between FY2012 to FY2017, Myer’s gross margins have deteriorated 154 basis points. For the purposes of this graph, gross margins have been calculated as Sales (excluding concession sales and allowance for customer loyalty) less COGS divided by sales (excluding concession sales)

Source: Company Annual Reports, Own Analysis

What happens to Myer’s underlying value if its gross margins continued to deteriorate? Given the operating leverage, should gross margins deteriorate another 154 basis points to a gross margin of 40.2%, underlying EBIT will decline 35% from $109m to $70.7m.[3] Clearly, Myer’s immediate need is to protect its gross margin. Two strategies open to Myer are to:

increase the value of its service offering and deliver value to the consumer that is in excess of its cost; and/or reduce its cost of doing business.

Going back to Myer’s strategies outlined above, this is what Myer is attempting to do with experiential initiatives designed to improve the customer experience to maintain and increase top-line performance while optimising stores is designed to reduce the cost of doing business.

Is this enough?

It is difficult to calculate Amazon’s gross margins on merchandise, because of the impact of its other business lines such as Amazon Web Services to its overall gross margins. However, if Myer was forced to match Amazon’s 3rd quarter gross margins of 37% it would effectively wipe out underlying EBIT, which demonstrates the existential threat that online shopping providers pose.

While this is overly pessimistic, given the levers that Myer can pull in the medium term such as re-negotiating leasing arrangements, increasing automation, in my view Myer needs an even more drastic overhaul than its most recently released New Myer strategy.

So what should Myer do?

The answer requires Myer to step away from the numbers and fundamentally reflect on its value proposition and not just to its customers but also to its entire supply chain, including its suppliers and staff. I believe understanding this, will give Myer clarity to try something bold and fundamentally shift the direction of its business.

In my view, Myer’s value proposition is four-fold:

it provides manufacturers an opportunity to showcase their goods; it provides customers the convenience to physically compare goods in one place; it provides shopping centre owners an attraction to generate foot traffic; and it provides sales, distribution and after-sales service to its customers.

Historically, Myer has converted the last two value propositions into profit by negotiating attractive rents with landlords (in exchange for foot traffic) and higher gross margins on goods sold in exchange for its generous after-sales offering. However, this has been eroded by the emergence of the mini-majors that are an increasingly more attractive source of foot traffic and the improving distribution and after-sales service created by improving logistics efficiencies, payment systems, and online after-sales service offerings.

It is the first two that I believe Myer may not be adequately leveraging. The way forward for Myer is to nurture these two value propositions and align its entire business model to generate returns from these. And I believe Myer has already found the answer, being its concession business.

This business, the conventional model used on high-traffic ground floors to sell high-margin cosmetics, involves the leasing of space and sales infrastructure either through payment of rent or a percentage of sales to brand owners. Essentially, it is a store-within-a-store business. Myer has the foundations of a great concession business that will be attractive to brand owners: well-developed sales infrastructure, strong loyalty program, credit card business, and prime retail locations.

Source: Company Annual Reports, Own Analysis

In the last few years, Myer has incrementally increased the share of its concession sales to operating profit and I believe that converting its business model as a “offline Amazon” is the long-term answer to Myer’s problems for the following reasons:

by providing concession stand services, suppliers can no longer cannibalise Myer’s profit margins by supplying online distributors at prices that undercut its ability to generate profits;

suppliers will be forced to recognise the marketing benefits of stocking their products at Myer, which should generate both offline and online sales; and

suppliers will have access to (and pay for) Myer’s loyalty rewards program, payment systems and after-sales service infrastructure.

A concession business is different to traditional retail stores because it provides greater control to suppliers regarding decisions around items such as staffing, merchandising, and pricing. Having control of these functions is highly valuable to suppliers as these are critical elements in how customers perceive their products which ultimately determines the margins that they can charge.

A concession business can also be differentiated from single store formats that typically the mini-majors provide, given their efficiency in delivering economies of scope:

by providing consumers choice without overt comparison (which may erode brand value);

by providing value-for-money floor space;

by having a more valuable loyalty program (given the greater breadth of choice for rewards); and

by providing a platform whereby manufacturers can increase brand and product awareness.

If this strategy is adopted by Myer, there are some obvious changes it can make to its business:

target smaller, up-and-coming brands that will value opportunities to deliver brand awareness but cannot afford stand-alone stores;

eliminate departments that become redundant (e.g. buying departments);

invest in trend spotting to become a core capability; and

better communicate its value proposition to suppliers by referencing its foot-traffic and customer reach.

Conclusion

At current prices, Myer, in my opinion would be a strong buy, if it has the ability to execute a profound change of strategy. However, Myer clearly needs a new focus and will require a bold management team, patient investors, and re-orientation of its business from being a consumer-centric business to becoming a supplier-centric business. This approach is significantly higher risk than its current incremental approach.

Whether there is the risk appetite for such a change is yet to be seen. However, failure to do so will, in my view, result in a terminal decline in its business. As a consequence, Myer remains a 'hold' until there are signs of the will across stakeholders (shareholders, management, suppliers) for change.

[1] Super Retail Group ready for Amazon Attack says CEO Peter Birtles; Greencross’s edge over Amazon has four legs; JB Hi Fi says gadget makers’ love will help in the Amazon price fight;

[2] Gerry Harvey says Amazon expansion will be slower than expected

[3] Supporting Calculations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I was a former stock owner of Myer Holdings (ASX Code: MYR)