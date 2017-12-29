Chromecast Returns To Amazon, Which Nixes YouTube Early, Applies For 'AmazonTube'

Despite Chromecast's return to Amazon, Amazon and Google look to still be engaged in fierce direct competition over both content streaming hardware and content streaming Internet services, especially with Amazon's recent "AmazonTube" trademark application.

Google and Nvidia's integration earlier this year shows that there still exist opportunities for companies to form mutually beneficial partnerships that safely capture growth and distribute market share.

A tug-of-war over market share is unpredictable, and likely to leave some technology giants with damaged earnings as compared to a previous generous rising tide.

As many technology giants reach maturity and not as rapid, though still strong in many cases, levels of growth in their "home" sectors they are now branching out even fiercely.

Amazon and Google's recent product and software feud demonstrates that both are beginning to compete fiercely over market share in content streaming and distribution.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Google's (NASDAQ: GOOG) recent intense turf war over their content streaming devices and video streaming services is revealing for the likely direction technology giants will be heading in regarding market share and product competition, particularly in the content-streaming and distribution market.



Many technology companies, and especially Google and Amazon, have begun to reach maturity in their main product lines and have begun serious expansion into new areas in search of keeping growth rates high.

While many of these companies quickly dominated their original market, with Google on Internet search and Amazon on online shopping, thereby growing relatively smoothly without engaging in market-share battles as fiercely, that time seems to be beginning to erode as both companies seek to expand in content-streaming services and hardware.

As technology giants such as Amazon and Google fight more in a zero-sum way over market share, it will likely leave some companies with damaged growth prospects and earnings as their products are weakened in certain sectors and other companies capture the sector's growth.



Feuding Over Content Streaming Devices and Internet Services

The most recent disagreement between Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon has resulted in Google announcing it would be removing its YouTube application from Amazon's Fire TV content streaming device this month.

However, Amazon took the initiative in removing the YouTube application itself several days before Google had intended to remove the software. While YouTube remains accessible on Fire TV from an Internet browser, undoubtedly the app removal is not only an inconvenience for users but also a sign of the sharp-elbowed competition Amazon and Google increasing find themselves in with each other.



This is merely the latest iteration of the almost comical, but also business and investor-relevant, recent battles where Amazon stopped selling Google Chromecast on its online store back in 2015 and where asking Amazon's Alexa AI to shop for a Google Chromecast would instead add a Fire TV stick to be placed in the user's online shopping cart.

This is not even to mention other intensifying user interface battles earlier this month, such as Google pulling YouTube from Amazon Echo amid claims that Amazon had begun to stop selling several other Google hardware devices and refused to allow Amazon Prime Video to stream on the Google Chromecast.

While Amazon announced earlier this month they would begin selling Google Chromecasts again after a nearly two-year banishment from Amazon's website, nonetheless this month's intense feuding shows how Amazon and Google, as well as other content streamers and distributors, are beginning to run into each other as competition for market share increases.

While the Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV are direct competitors and in a tight battle for market share right now, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video are both content streamers that initially seem to be targeted to different market segments and have a wider gulf in terms of market penetration.

After all, YouTube content is still largely created by content partners while Amazon Prime Video provides studio-produced and licensed content, with the content-creator based Amazon Video Direct still seemingly weak. Yet both are still direct competitors in truth, as both still fight for the same time and attention of ordinary consumers who want to watch online content.

Furthermore, with YouTube's recent entry into its steadily-growing YouTube Red and its plethora of TV episodes and movies for purchase, they are becoming even more directly competitive.

Amazon Prime Video is still a major net cash drain for Amazon, and while YouTube still is too for Google nonetheless Amazon Prime Video seemingly has found its mature monetization model already while YouTube still is in the process of further adding monetization.



Nonetheless, Amazon Prime Video still seems a potent competitor, as with its recent release on Apple TV this month it received the most first-week downloads of any Apple TV application.

Overall, this battle between Google and Amazon is most damaging to consumers who may not stick to just one brand in their Internet services, broadcast, and content product software and hardware consumption.

While normally competition is positive for consumers in promoting price competition and product innovation, nonetheless a product war like this may mean more service disruptions for both companies in their offerings.

The result is that companies may experience some turbulence in the meantime as they find who wins market share, with users perhaps leaving the platforms and services and sorting into the ones they like the most, with thus investors damaged if the net flight is negative and benefited if the net migration is positive.

As many of these big tech companies reach maturity in their original product lines and begin to look for growth in other products and sectors, it seems they have begun to not only look for capturing growth in booming sectors but to begin to fight more brutally for already-existing market share.

Google and Amazon's war is a particularly brutal version of this market share battle in a way reminiscent of the life-or-death for companies Internet browser wars of the 1990's, but nonetheless several other multi-product and especially slightly vertically integrated companies may find themselves engaged in such "mega-brand" battles soon enough.

Yet there still are signs that it is not going to be a free-for-all for every company with slowly users only being permitted to go all-or-nothing for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Google, Amazon, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), etc.

After all, earlier this year Google implemented its highly-anticipated integration of Google Assistant with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) Shield TV content streaming device in a partnership that seems likely to bolster both devices.

(Source: Nvidia)

Furthermore, that Amazon is indeed now selling both Apple TV and Google Chromecast may indicate there is peace on the horizon, or that Amazon has determined that being able to increase usage of Amazon Prime Video outweighs trying to brutally hog its market share in Fire TV through trying to strangle distribution of Chromecast and Apple TV on its online store.

Given the fact that Amazon this month also applied to trademark "AmazonTube" and "OpenTube," it is likely Amazon is still seriously trying to make itself a real player in content streaming services.

(Source: TechAdvisor)

Conclusion

What future iterations this market share war between Google and Amazon, and other companies that seemingly aren't as engaged directly in such public antics, will look like remain uncertain.

It seems at the moment that, given Amazon's restoration of Chromecast and Apple TV to Amazon's website amid releasing its application to Apple TV and the application for "AmazonTube," Amazon continues to try to increase its previously lackluster content streaming services.

Perhaps Amazon's relative market share for Fire TV will decrease a bit now that it is selling its competitors once again, while Amazon Prime Video will begin to get a boost from being available now on multiple platforms and seemingly in the process of getting more investment and upgrades from Amazon.



In contrast, undoubtedly Chromecast sales will begin seeing a boost as now they are available once again on Amazon after years away. In contrast, YouTube might get a bit of brand damage from its app no longer being available on Fire TV, and thus more inconvenient to access for those who use Amazon's content streaming hardware.



The final disputes this month with the YouTube application on Fire TV show that the feuding has not in fact concluded or settled down completely, but merely perhaps shifted as the companies reorient their priorities between content streaming devices and services as well as their strategy.

For investors in both companies it will be worth watching closely to see what products and services Amazon and Google are each respectively focusing on, as well as whether the battles over their content streaming hardware and content streaming Internet services may result in actually increasing or decreasing market share.

