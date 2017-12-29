Morgan Stanley's Mathematically Impossible Projection For Tesla

With respect to Q1 deliveries, it will be interesting to see next week whether Tesla modifies its estimates of the M3 ramp rate during the quarter.

As a result, Morgan Stanley's projection of $600 million of free cash flow in Q2 2018 will not be achievable. Instead, it will continue to be negative.

The Statement

There was widespread reporting earlier this month regarding a detailed cash flow model Morgan Stanley has developed for Tesla (TSLA) and shared with its clients. Various aspects of this model have been reported publicly. For example, Benzinga reported that:

"Rating aside, Jonas confessed the potential for upside even to his $561 bull case. Tesla’s working capital arrangement, despite the temporary nature of improvements, can drive “significantly large levels” of free cash flow, destress the balance sheet and contribute to a “very sharp” rise in equity price, he argued. He expects $600 million in positive FCF by the second quarter of 2018."

Other details of Morgan Stanley's report were reprinted in comments on Seeking Alpha, including the following:

"We forecast Tesla’s free cash flow to improve sharply by 1Q (albeit still negative) with over $0.6bn of net positive free cash flow by 2Q18.

Underpinning this view is the movement of working capital – primarily the interplay of payables vs. receivables during the early stages of the ramp. While it is not possible to forecast with high precision, we estimate that Tesla delivers 8k Model 3 vehicles in 1Q18, 24k in 2Q18, 32k in 3Q18, and 46k in 2018. We expect the ramp in payables to add nearly $1.5bn in 1H FCF with a marked increase in other liabilities and deferred revenue."

The Background

In the 2017 second quarter conference call on July 30, Elon Musk and Deepak Ahuja explained that due to the ability to pay suppliers up to 60 days after receiving inventory, and being able to manufacture and deliver a car in considerably less time than that, there would be a positive impact on working capital and cash needs. This is clearly the concept that Morgan Stanley is addressing. Here's the specific section of the conference call transcript that discusses the issue:

"Deepak Ahuja - Tesla, Inc.

And it's a better situation than S and X. And our cash conversion cycle, particularly for the next four quarters, is going be really great while we're shipping Model 3s in North America. And...

Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc.

Yes. And one thing perhaps we're trying to get to it is, is that with Model 3, with our suppliers we've been able to get – negotiate much better terms, payment terms. But the payment terms are significantly longer. So I think we're close to...

Deepak Ahuja - Tesla, Inc.

Close to 60, exactly.

Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc.

Close to 60 days.

Deepak Ahuja - Tesla, Inc.

Right.

Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc.

Payments to those of our suppliers (43:21). And we were also able to make the car a lot faster. So obviously, the Nirvana is that we can make the car and get paid for the car before we have to pay our suppliers, which then the faster you grow, the faster your cash position grows. Obviously, that's like the – that's the promised land right there. And that's how – it's what we've aimed for. And I think we'll achieve that maybe not immediately but pretty quickly."

Although the above exchange refers to a 60-day period, Morgan Stanley is using a more generous 60-90 days. I will do some math below, using Morgan Stanley's lengthier time frame.

Although the above exchange refers to a 60-day period, Morgan Stanley is using a more generous 60-90 days. I will do some math below, using Morgan Stanley's lengthier time frame.

The Math

Let's examine the situation. At the end of "1H 2018" or at June 30, Tesla will have sold 24,000 M3s within the prior 90 days according to Morgan Stanley's projections. At $50,000 per car, this would be total revenues of $1.2 bn. and total cash received at that time of $1.176 bn., since Tesla had previously received a deposit of at least $1,000 on each car. Let's assume Tesla did not pay a supplier one penny during the quarter and all inventory items were delivered no earlier than the first day of the quarter, meaning they were still in compliance with the 90 day payment terms. Already, we've got a problem. You can't generate $1.5 bn. in working capital from $1.176 in gross cash received.

Let's dig a little deeper. How much might Tesla owe the suppliers? First of all, we know that Tesla is targeting a gross margin of about 25%, which means the total cost for each car would be about $37,500. To the extent that it might be less than that during the ramp, it is immaterial to the cost of inventory/supplies - presumably the higher expenses during this period would mainly be for excess assembly workers and engineers on the line, and employees need to be paid every two weeks in any case.

Within the $37,500 cost figure, there's a cost for parts and components. This article estimates it is 60%-65% of the cost of the car. At 65% of $37,500, that would be $24,375 owed to suppliers for each car, or a total of $585 million. This is therefore the absolute maximum that Tesla could generate in working capital if they delayed payments to suppliers for exactly 90 days for cars they had already sold and received payment for.

However, it gets more complicated. This analysis assumes Tesla is able to purchase parts on April 1 for cars to be produced immediately. More likely, the parts have been acquired weeks earlier on average. Also, Tesla is not simply an assembly operation - it is an integrated manufacturer and builds many components itself for the M3, most notably the battery packs and the drive trains, so the purchase and manufacturing timeframe for these components needs to be added. A 60kwh battery pack is undoubtedly more than $6,000, while the drive train likely adds a few thousand more. Let's just round to $10,000 total. These items need to be assembled at the Gigafactory and then shipped to Fremont. Also, there is the special arrangement that Tesla has with Panasonic. There is the concept of "safety stock" in the contract between them which suggests Tesla actually needs to pay for and stockpile some cells prior to need, so no working capital benefit there.

Considering all these factors, and making very generous assumptions, I doubt that even by having 60-90 day payment arrangements with its suppliers, Tesla could generate more than a 45 day positive working capital cycle. However, I will assume that since there will still be a considerable ramp in the second quarter, that two-thirds of sales will be in the second half of the quarter, so my estimate of the maximum positive working capital that could be generated would be roughly two-thirds of $585 million, or less than $400 million. This is a far cry from Morgan Stanley's estimate of $1.5 billion.

The Impact on Free Cash Flow

Morgan Stanley's analysis indicates that "free cash flow" would be a positive $600 million by Q2 2018, including the $1.5 bn. positive impact of working capital changes. Using my estimate of $400 million, "free cash flow" would actually be $1.1 bn. worse, or a negative $500 million then based upon this single adjustment. Of course, it would still be a dramatic improvement from the negative $1.6 billion Tesla reported in the most recent quarter.

I also find the statement about there being an increase in free cash flow due to a "marked increase in other liabilities and deferred revenue" more than a bit puzzling. My understanding is that initially Tesla will not be leasing any M3s, so I don't see why there would be any material increase in deferred revenue, which arises mainly due to certain leasing transactions. Of course, for a car that is leased, Tesla will be lucky to receive as much in cash up front at delivery as for a sale - it would require Tesla being able to borrow 100% against the value of the car, not just the future lease payments but the residual value as well. Deferred revenue is just an accounting entry in any case - it has zero impact on actual cash received.

I almost get the impression that Morgan Stanley's summary statements about cash flow may contain a "rookie mistake" on the subject. There is a common misconception among novice accounting students that an increase in payables "generates" cash. It doesn't. It just makes the cash situation less bad than if you actually made payments on these obligations. In Tesla's case, if payables go up because it purchases more inventory, there is zero impact on cash one way or the other. There is simply a debit to "inventory" and a credit to "accounts payable" on the books. (Or is it the other way around? I can never keep this stuff straight.) It's only if Tesla can sell the inventory before the payment is due that cash is temporarily generated.

A More General "Rule Of Thumb"

I would like to emphasize that I am not saying that Tesla will only be able to generate $400 million in additional cash flow in Q2 due to a positive working capital cycle. I am saying that based upon Morgan Stanley's estimate of 24,000 M3s delivered in Q2, $400 million seems to be a possibly justifiable estimate if everything goes perfectly, but $1.5 billion is mathematically impossible.

More generally, for anyone who would like to create their own cash flow model, roughly half the sale price of an M3 consists of parts costs owed to suppliers, and it might be possible to manufacture, deliver and get paid for a car within 30-45 days of receiving the parts from suppliers. If so, the positive working capital impact would be half the sale price of the car x the M3 sales volume during the prior 30-45 days. Using this formula, if Tesla reaches a 5,000/ wk. delivery pace by the middle of Q2, the positive impact could be as much as $800 million or so (5,000 cars per week x $50,000 ASP x 50% parts cost x 6.5 weeks (45 days) =$812.5 million).

Of course, as Morgan Stanley states, this is just a temporary situation due to the fact that cars will initially be delivered domestically, with the heavy preponderance being on the west coast. Once cars start to be delivered overseas, this benefit reverses itself when one to two month shipping periods as well as Tilburg final assembly times For EU deliveries are added. Assuming there is a successful and profitable ramp up of the M3, concerns about sufficient working capital would presumably not be as critical a factor then, which is what Tesla and Morgan Stanley seem to be counting on.

The Definition of "Free Cash Flow"

Morgan Stanley's model and conclusions emphasize "free cash flow." I believe there is a general misunderstanding regarding its definition. According to Investopedia, it is as follows:

"Free cash flow (FCF) is a measure of a company's financial performance, calculated as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. FCF represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base. FCF is important because it allows a company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value."

It further says that:

"FCF is an assessment of the amount of cash a company generates after accounting for all capital expenditures, such as buildings or property, plant and equipment. The excess cash is used to expand production, develop new products, make acquisitions, pay dividends and reduce debt."



This means that free cash flow only includes operating cash flow plus investment cash flow, both of which are substantially negative in Tesla's case. It does not deduct any items in the financing section of the cash flow statement, which, as indicated by Investopedia, would include principal payments on debt. In Tesla's case that also means that distributions to VIE partners and principal payments on capital lease obligations are not being deducted ether. These are significant and rapidly growing payments - VIE distributions were over $66 million in the most recent quarter, while required payments under capital lease obligations were $33 million. When adding these to the quarterly principal payments on debt, discretionary cash flow is substantially worse.

Will Tesla Modify Q1 Delivery Expectations Next Week?

Although this article is primarily about Q2 deliveries, I'd like to briefly address Q1 delivery expectations. In its Q3 shareholder letter, Tesla stated:

"Based on what we know now, we currently expect to achieve a production rate of 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by late Q1 2018, recognizing that our production growth rate is like a stepped exponential, so there can be large forward jumps from one week to the next. We will provide an update when we announce Q4 production and delivery numbers in the first few days of January."

At this point, there does not seem to be too much controversy about what the Q4 delivery numbers will be. Many analysts, incuding both bullish ValueAnalyst and bearish Bill Maurer, are projecting roughly 27,000 MS/MX deliveries in Q4 and roughly 2,000 or so M3s. The much more interesting item in Tesla's Q4 delivery report next week will be whether the company modifies its estimate of a 5,000/wk. production rate for M3s at the end of Q1. Will the company make a downward adjustment to be more "in synch" with Morgan Stanley's estimate of less than 2,000/wk. on average in Q2? (Which implies a run rate of less than that at the end of Q1.) If not, will we be seeing an upward adjustment by Morgan Stanley in the near future?

Concluding Remarks

Although I had to make some estimates on various numbers here, I believe my methodology is sound. Any reasonable variation from my estimates will still reach the same conclusion - Morgan Stanley's numbers are inconsistent. There is absolutely no way that 24,000 M3 deliveries could generate anything approaching $1.5 billion of cash flow. It makes me wonder what other flaws might exist in Morgan Stanley's model. In addition, although it's possible Tesla might emerge from "production hell" in Q2, there appears to be a high risk the company will still be in "cash flow hell" then.

