BP: A New Day Has Dawned

I can certainly be counted among the bulls when it comes to shares of BP (BP), even after the meaningful rally they’ve experienced this year. I believe the company is on the road to a strong recovery and a big piece of that is a resurgence in margins. BP has struggled for years due to industry headwinds as well as its own Gulf Spill issue but those days are gone; this is a new BP. In this article, using data from Seeking Alpha, I’ll show that not only have BP’s margins improved markedly, but that they also likely have a long way to go to the upside.

Margins have begun to recover

We’ll begin with a look at BP’s pretax margins for the past five years as well as the first three quarters of this year.

Margins have been all over the place for BP during this time frame as 2012 and 2013 produced rather strong numbers, followed by three extremely weak years. We know that 2014 was the year commodity prices collapsed and BP certainly felt the sting from that, forcing a basically break even rate of margins in that year and very negative ones in the two subsequent years. This year, however, BP is back to nearly three percent and while that’s not gangbusters by any means, it represents a 410bps recovery from last year, which is huge.

Gross margins are driving total margins higher

So what has improved? To find the answer to that question, let’s dig a bit deeper into the components of margin for BP.

Gross margins so far this year are 16%, having greatly improved from every other year in this data set. Last year’s gross margin was just 11.5%, a full 410bps lower than what BP has produced in the first three quarters of this year. Lower operating costs as well as new projects that have begun producing have helped drive margins higher this year and the great news is that as production continues to rise, these gains should continue to accrue. We aren’t likely to see another 4100bps improvement simply because BP’s gross margins are already very high relative to their historical range, but the pieces are in place for higher margins even if oil prices don’t rise. Q4’s gross margin number should be strong because oil has been elevated in the second half of the year, so the base case for gross margins is higher in 2018 barring some sort of disaster.

SG&A costs, rather surprisingly, haven’t really moved much during this time frame. You typically see SG&A costs leverage down or deleverage up when revenue moves around. BP has had plenty of revenue movement in the past few years, most of it unfavorable, but SG&A has remained around 5% of revenue. As a result, I’d expect it will remain as such because even though revenue was cut in half since 2012, SG&A costs have been closely matched on a percentage basis. That means BP is doing a good job of right-sizing when needed, but that may limit upside potential. Finally, with SG&A costs at less than 5% of revenue already, there simply isn’t much room for it to fall. In other words, I don’t expect SG&A costs to be a significant source of margin movement one way or the other going forward.

D&A is a massive expense for BP – obviously – and last year it came in at 8%. That’s right in line with where it is so far this year at 7.5%. Given that BP has cut capex so aggressively in the past few years, I suspect there may be less to write down in the coming years. Any company has a great deal of control over what D&A ends up being so we could be surprised by a higher or lower value, but for now, I’ll assume 7% to 8%. Again, D&A is highly discretionary so forecasting it is difficult. But one feather in the cap of the bulls is that D&A is elevated relative to the recent past, so if it is going to move, it has some room to fall.

That just leaves interest expense and while it has been rising in recent years, the amounts are small. Interest expense so far this year has been just 80bps against 50bps last year. That’s an unfavorable move but a small one, and given that BP is in a position to actually pay down some of its debt while revenue rises, we should see this number tick down in the coming years.

Margins will drive the stock and the dividend

Now, what does all of this mean for the stock going forward? Rising production values, higher prices and lower operating costs all bode very well for margins going into 2018. With SG&A and interest expense set to see some positive leverage from higher revenue next year, all signs are pointing to even higher margins than what we’ve seen this year. BP’s recovery has really just begun given that pretax margins are less than 3% so far this year. If I’m right about a strong Q4 then full-year margin may exceed 3%, but at this point, the potential for further expansion is sizable.

The only downside to BP’s margin expansion story is that analysts have already priced it into next year’s estimates and at 16 times those estimates, the stock isn’t as cheap as it was a few months ago. Certainly, the easy money has been made in BP but that doesn’t mean the stock is without upside. EPS will be boosted by BP’s renewed share repurchases and perhaps even more importantly, higher margins also improve FCF, which is used to pay the dividend as well as buy back shares. Capital returns are of the utmost importance to BP and with margins improving and thus, FCF, the dividend should be in good shape going forward. In addition, we’ll likely see raises again at some point in the not-too-distant future so long as margins remain on their current path.

The bottom line here is that BP’s margin recovery is not only under way, but the pieces are in place for further upside. That will drive EPS but it will also allow for greater FCF production, even without the benefit of higher revenue. In turn, that allows BP to do things like buy back stock as well as pay the all-important dividend. I still think the yield is the principal reason to own the stock and now that FCF is on a better footing, that is even more the case. But upside in the shares doesn’t hurt and I think we’ll see BP drift higher in 2018 as margins continue to improve.

