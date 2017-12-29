Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Why We Are Passing On Pulse

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the biotech sector and we take a look at Pulse Biosciences in out Spotlight feature below.

Portola Pharmaceuticals gets some positive analyst commentary after its recent decline. Progenics Pharmaceuticals is rallying FDA acceptance for the NDA on its compound Azedra.

The biotech sector looks poised to end 2017 up a little more than 20% on the year despite a dearth of M&A activity across the industry.

It has been a good year for the overall market and the biotech sector in 2017. Year-over-year earnings growth from the S&P 500 was in the double digits for the first time in several years. GDP growth has accelerated to the three percent level after almost a decade of 2% 'secular stagnation'. With the tax reform bill just passed that lowered the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% and solid global economic activity, the S&P 500 should clock another year of 10% to 15% profit growth in 2018.

After under performing the market in 2015 and 2016 by significant margins, the biotech sector largely rose in line with the major indices here in 2017. The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is up approximately 21% as we begin the last trading day of the year today. This rally has been accomplished despite a dearth of M&A in 2017. I expect a substantial uptick in acquisitions for the sector which I recently articulated as one of my '3 Bold Predictions' article a few days ago. I believe biotech is setting up for a strong year in 2018.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) is seeing a nice rally in the early going today. The stock is up some 15% after being up as much as 30% in pre-market trading. The FDA has accepted its New Drug Application for Azedra. Personally, I am surprised the stock was up as much as it is. The acceptance of this NDA seemed a 'slam dunk' to me. Management met with FDA in August before submission. Did investors actually think they would submit a NDA the FDA would refuse to review it? Evidently, judging by early market action they did.

Of course, there have been some bearish articles (I, II) on Azedra's chances of approval, whose concerns articulated I continue to believe are unwarranted. The PDUFA date for Azedra is April 30th. We have had a spate of early approvals from the FDA late this year so it would not surprise me if Azedra gets the 'green light' prior to the official date.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) also is up nicely in early trading today. The company announced it has received clearance from the FDA to initiate two Phase 3 clinical studies to treat two rare disorders using its primary drug candidate tabelecleucel, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy. Results from these studies are expected in the first half of 2019.

Mallinckrodt (MNK) which purchased Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (SCMP) for ~$1.2 billion earlier this week is seeing its share of analyst community. Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and Canaccord Genuity reissued Hold ratings on Tuesday. Today, Cantor Fitzgerald takes the opposite end of that action with a Buy rating and $42 price target. We will doing a big 'deep dive' on this name from our sister feed, The Insiders Forum, next week due to some major insider buying in this name. If you wish to get that analysis went it comes out early next week, just become a real-time follower to The Insiders Forum.

GW Pharma (GWPH) is seeing its first analyst action in two weeks to close out the quarter. Leerink Swann reiterates its Buy rating Thursday after the FDA accepted the company's new drug application for Epidiolex and granted the compound a priority review.



Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) got two Buy recommendations yesterday after the stock has sold off some after the FDA will delay its decision to approve th company's AndexXa biologic drug by 90 days to May 4, 2018. Both Citigroup ($74 price target) and Oppenheimer ($80 price target) are reissuing positive views on the stock. Oppenheimer's analyst believes the company is still set to launch two drugs in 2018, both of which have ~$1 billion peak sales potential. He believes the recent decline in the shares is a 'buying opportunity'.

Today we look at a small and somewhat controversial medical device maker in our Spotlight feature. A few SA followers have had recent questions on the name which recently crossed the 18 month mark as a public company.

Company Overview:

Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) is a San Franscisco based medical technology company. The firm is developing a therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. It states that NPS "is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications". The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc.. The company changed its name to Pulse Biosciences at the end of 2015. Pulse came public just over a year and a half ago and it has been good, if volatile ride for shareholders to this point. The company sports a market capitalization of approximately and trades near $25.00 a share.



Pipeline:

According to the company's website:

The Nano-Pulse Stimulation pulses are applied directly to tissue, creating a transient opening of small pores in cell and organelle membranes. We have found that by controlling this disruption of the cellular organelles, we can direct the cellular response quite specifically. For the treatment of cancer we believe that we can trigger a signaling cascade within the tumor cells that ends in immunogenic apoptosis. Immunogenic apoptosis is a process in which cells are induced to die in a natural way, initiating their own programmed cell death, engaging the immune system to clear damaged, diseased, or aged cells and enrolling cytotoxic T cells to recognize and eliminate cells of the same tumor type."

In September of this year Pulse announced that it has withdrawn application for the PulseTx System. This was due to the FDA's request for additional data that it could not provide within the 90-day review period. The company stated in their third quarter conference call it plans to refile this application in the first quarter of next year.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Despite the fairly large market cap of the company, I can find no analyst commentary on this name in TipRanks. The company did raised some $30 million via a private placement in late September. The company ended the quarter with some $42 million and has burned through under $10 million in the first three quarters of 2017. Insiders have been fairly heavy buyers of the shares this year, with two insiders buying another over $500,000 of shares in December alone.

Verdict:

Medical devices are not my 'sweet spot' in this space. In addition, Kerrisdale Capital Management put out a very bearish and granular article on Pulse in May of this year. The most damning part of Kerrisdale's thesis is they state there is a "near-identical device that has been FDA-approved for more than 10 years generates paltry revenue". Kerrisdale is not the only SA contributor who is negative on the stock in recent months.

Kerrisdale has an over seven percent position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS). This is core holding in both The Insiders Forum and The Biotech Forum model portfolios. The shares have more than doubled in recent months after the FDA approval of its primary drug candidate GOCOVRI.

The stock has risen over 250% in 2017, but other than insider buying I am having a hard time finding anything that merits that sort of rise. Therefore I am passing on making any sort of recommendation on the shares at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMS,PGNX, PTLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.