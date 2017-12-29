Crude Oil And The $60 Handle

On June 21, many market pundits and analysts were calling for the price of crude oil to hit $40 or lower when the price dropped to its lowest level of the year at $42.05 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. The price broke a critical technical level when it fell below the November 2016 low at $42.20, and things were looking mighty ugly for the energy commodity.

Meanwhile, the June 21 price that caused bearish sentiment in the oil market to reach a crescendo turned out to be the low for 2017. When the price moved back to $50 per barrel, only a handful of market participants believed that NYMEX crude oil could challenge, or much less rise above, its high for the year at $55.24 per barrel which came during the very first week of trading in 2017. However, in November crude oil moved to a new high on the year, and it went from a technical breakdown to breakout in five months. Unlike oil’s attempt to break to the downside, crude oil continued to register gains after moving to a new peak price for the year, and on December 26 the active month NYMEX February futures contract traded above the $60 per barrel level for the first time since 2014. On December 29, the energy commodity pushed above the level once again during the final trading sessions of the year.

Flirting with new highs and holding

February NYMEX crude oil futures made it up to a high of $60.32 per barrel which was the highest price since June 2015 and $18.27 or 43.4% above the June 21 low during the final week of 2017. In a reversal of fortune for the energy commodity, many market participants are looking for higher levels these days, perhaps as many as those looking lower in late June. However, while the price dropped below the sixty-handle for a couple of sessions, it did not run away on the downside and looks set to close 2017 at above the magical $60 per barrel level. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of February oil futures highlights, in the days that followed the first peak above sixty bucks, crude oil has only managed to fall to a low of $59.33 per barrel on the February contract. The end of the year tends to be a time when liquidity dries up in markets and those managing large pools of capital window dress positions. The test for the strength of the crude oil market will come beginning on June 2, when most market participants come back with a clean slate for the New Year. Meanwhile, crude oil will end 2017 flirting with its highs for the year and a new milestone at a level not seen since mid-2015.

Every selloff has been a buying opportunity since June

The crude oil has a lot going for it these days, and that is why the price is on the highs at the very end of the year. Economic growth around the world has supported industrial commodity prices, and crude oil is not the only raw material finishing 2017 on a bullish note. The price of copper rose above the $3.30 per pound level during the final week of the year and copper has a long history as a bellwether commodity when it comes to the health of the global economy. Technically, crude oil has been a bullish beast since the June 21 low. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the second half of the year was a time where every price correction in the crude oil market was a buying opportunity. After the initial move from $42.05 to $50.53 at the end of July, the energy commodity pulled back to lows of $45.58 in late August. The next leg up took NYMEX oil to $52.86 in late September, and another correction followed, but this time it took oil to a higher low at $49.10 in early October which was the last time the energy commodity traded below its sweet spot at $50 per barrel. In November, we saw crude oil go through the 2017 high like a hot knife through butter and in late December, the price made it above $60 per barrel, a level that few analysts thought possible back in June. Five factors have contributed to the ascent of crude oil over recent months. First, the improvement in the global economy has caused demand for energy commodities to increase. Second, OPEC extended its production cuts to the end of 2018 at their November 30 meeting. The third reason is that product prices have not only been keeping up with the raw energy commodity; they have led the rally.

Product prices continue to provide support

Crude oil products often provide significant clues about the demand for the energy commodity that is the input in the process that creates gasoline and distillate products. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the NYMEX gasoline crack spread shows, the price of gasoline has been strong throughout the past six months. Even after the end of the peak season of demand, gasoline prices kept pace with crude oil and at times outperformed the petroleum price. During the final week of 2016, the level of the crack spread was around the same level it is currently trading. However, the price of oil was almost $6 lower which means that gasoline is a lot higher this year than last and the fuel has moved alongside oil during the time of the year when the price tends to be at its weakest. Source: CQG

Meanwhile, a real sign of strength when it comes to demand for oil-based energy comes from the heating oil or distillate crack spread. At almost $27 per barrel, it is close to $8 higher than last year at this time when crude oil was at a lower price. The level of the heating oil processing spread is a sign over underlying demand for not only heating fuel, but also for diesel, jet, and other fuels which is a function of underlying economic strength and is bullish for the price of crude oil.

Brent says political risk is rising

The fourth supportive factor for crude oil comes from the benchmark price that two-thirds of the world’s producers use to price their crude oil output. The premium of Brent over WTI been climbing since July 2017. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the price of WTI minus Brent crude oil futures shows, the premium for Brent declined from around $2 in July when oil was close to lows to highs of $7.35 in December and was trading at $6.82 on December 28. Brent’s premium has expanded for two reasons. First, the OPEC production cuts have supported the price of the benchmark price. Additionally, a pipeline explosion in Libya during the final week of 2017 cut output even more and the level of the spread is trading at its widest since April 2015. However, the second significant reason for strength in Brent is the potential for turmoil as relations between Saudi Arabia, and Iran continues to deteriorate. A higher Brent premium has traditionally been a bullish sign for the energy commodity as it reflects political risk is the Middle East. At the highest level of the year, Brent is screaming that political risk in the region with more than half the world’s oil reserves is rising dramatically as we head into 2018.

Inventories dropping- How high can crude oil go?

The fifth supportive factor for the price of crude oil as we head into 2018 is that inventories have been declining and the number of rigs in operation has not been rising with the price over recent months. On Wednesday, December 27 the American Petroleum Institute told markets that crude oil inventories in the United States declined by 6 million barrels for the week ending on December 22. On Thursday, December 28 the Energy Information Administration said that they dropped by 4.6 million barrels for the same week. Over recent weeks, oil stocks have been declining in a sign that demand has been on the rise. Additionally, as of December 22, the number of oil rigs in operation in the United States was at 747, which is a lot higher than last year at this time when it stood at 523, but the number has been flat-lining over the past quarter. One of the reasons that new rigs are not springing into action as the price of oil is flirting with $60 per barrel is that the employment market in the United States is as tight as it has been in many years. These days, it is hard to find skilled workers to build new rigs in the shale producing areas of the U.S.

Next week we will find out if the $60 handle on February NYMEX crude oil futures was window dressing for year-end or the next step in the rally that has taken the energy commodity over 43% higher since June. Given the many supportive factors in the market, we may be heading for a test of the May 2015 high at $62.58 on NYMEX crude and the $70 level on Brent in the weeks ahead. While crude oil has moved to a lofty level, the potential for price shocks remains on the upside given the growing tensions in the Middle East.

To profit from commodities, you have to stay ahead of the trade. As a veteran commodities market watcher, I’m uniquely qualified to help you do that. My Marketplace service, the Hecht Commodity Report, offers a comprehensive weekly outlook on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. One of the most detailed commodities reports available, The Hecht Commodity Report provides weekly up, down or neutral calls on each market and highlights technical and fundamental trends. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read if you want to profit in commodities, so subscribe today. December 31 is the final day to sign up before a price increase goes into effect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.