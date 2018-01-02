Earthstone Energy: The Roll-Up Of Assets

The divestiture of the Bakken acreage erased the net debt, giving the company a clean balance sheet and war chest to ramp up operation to a two-rig program down the road.

The Midland Basin acreage was assembled through two deals, i.e., Lynden and Bold, both done at exceptionally low unit land prices, underlining the business acumen of the management.

A review of the asset roll-up at Earthstone shines a light on a number of key characteristics of the company, from the controlling shareholder, via the management, to its assets.

In a series of three articles, Laurentian Research presents an in-depth survey of Earthstone Energy, to present a quantitative valuation-based investment thesis. This is the first article of the series.

"We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit." - Aristotle

Why Earthstone Energy

In its quest for growth amidst the vicissitudes of volatile commodity prices, Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) may be pursuing a roll-up strategy in the Midland Basin, which is at present highly fragmented with countless competitors but is quickly maturing in terms of geological understanding, operational know-how, and infrastructure accessibility.

A roll-up is a process in which a consolidator acquires and merges multiple small companies in the same domain, often crowded and fragmented, to reduce costs through economies of scale and to enhance the valuation multiples. A successful roll-up strategy typically has three key ingredients (see here):

First, the play domain is large yet highly fragmented.

Second, the consolidator has a proven operational formula that can be parlayed onto the acquired companies in order to create value.

Third, the roll-up platform needs a disciplined and effective approach to finding, evaluating, and integrating targets.

Roll-ups can be financed using the consolidator's equity as a currency and/or the cash provided by private equity backers (see here).

Fig. 1. The number of operators by play, source: here.

The main U.S. shale plays, namely, Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Niobrara, Bakken, and particularly Permian, witness overcrowdedness (Fig. 1). According to a Bloomberg Intelligence study, the top 10 most active E&P companies, including Diamondback (FANG), Concho (CXO) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), in the core Midland Basin - where Earthstone currently focuses its operations - account for only 55% of drilling rigs in operation, which clearly indicates a fragmented competitive landscape (see here). Previously, in a series of articles, I have documented the ongoing consolidation in the Permian Basin (see here, here, and here).

In this article, I intend to demonstrate that Earthstone may act as a consolidator given its capability to identify value-accretive targets, operational expertise, and financial wherewithal; the company has indeed begun to utilize this roll-up capability in the Midland Basin. I will also assess whether and how much the company has accreted value before I eventually present a quantitative valuation-based investment thesis, complete with an actionable investing plan.

Without further ado, let's have an in-depth examination of this intriguing company.

Asset roll-up

In acquisition, the Earthstone likes producing assets, bought at favorable terms, in basins where it has operational expertise. The track record of the management shows that the company tends to start in a basin as a non-operating producer but move on to acquire operated bolt-on acreage in proximity to its existing properties (Fig. 2). The company seems not to be amassing a mélange of randomly acquired acres that are just geographically situated in the same basin; as I will detail later on, it focuses where it has local knowledge and play-specific operational know-how.

Since May 2014, the company has executed five major transactions to grow net production from 600 boe/d from some non-operated Bakken wells to 8,650 boe/d from operated and non-operated assets spanning three basins; proven reserves multiplied 20 times, while PV-10 quadrupled (Table 1).

Fig. 2. Earthstone strategy, source: here.



Table. 1. A compilation of Earthstone basic information through the course of acquisitions and divestment, source: the author's compilation based on here, here and here.

Reverse merger

On May 15, 2014, Oak Valley Resources, LLC, took control of Earthstone Energy, Inc. through a tax-free reverse merger (see here). Oak Valley contributed 67,000 net acres of Eagle Ford properties, 11.4 MMboe of 1P reserves, 2,150 boe/d production and $138 million of cash, in exchange for 9.1 million shares of common stock of Earthstone, or 84% of the combined company. The combined company had total proved reserves of 14.6 MMboe, total proved PV-10 of $186 million, and total net production of 2,750 boe/d (Table 1).

Oak Valley's President and CEO Frank A. Lodzinski assumed the same roles in the combined company, while Ray Singleton, President and CEO of Earthstone at the time, stayed on to serve as a Senior Executive and as a Director. As for why the deal was transacted, Lodzinski said (see here),

"We believe the time is right for our team to re-enter the public arena and build another successful company."

Please note, the $138 million of cash contribution included $107 million of capital commitments from the members of Oak Valley Resources, LLC (see here). It is worth noting that Oak Valley was sponsored by EnCap Investments L.P., Wells Fargo Energy Capital, Inc., BlackGold Capital Management LP, Vlasic Group and a group of individual investors, with whom Lodzinski and his team have been working with for over 25 years. In the author's opinion, it is important for Earthstone to have a financial sponsor such as EnCap that has a long-term outlook if it pursues a roll-up strategy.

Flatonia transaction

Six months after the reverse merger, on October 17, 2014, Earthstone acquired an undivided 20% interest in a horizontal Eagle Ford development project located in Fayette and Gonzales counties, Texas, in exchange for 2,957,288 shares of Earthstone common stock to Flatonia Energy, LLC, a portfolio company of Parallel Resource Partners, LLC.

Prior to the deal, Flatonia and Oak Valley collectively held 47,200 acres net to their interest, with operated gross field production at 6,300 boe/d (90% oil). Upon the closing of the transaction, Earthstone became the 50% WI-holding operator of the project, while Flatonia continued to hold a 50% undivided interest in the project, down from 70%. As of November 2014, the operated gross field production was 7,300 boe/d (90% oil).

According to the author's calculation, at closing, Flatonia owned a 21.4% equity interest in the combined company, the current Earthstone stockholders 12.6%, and Oak Valley 66.0% (Table 1).

Lynden acquisition

On December 17, 2015, Earthstone made its debut in the Midland Basin by acquiring Lynden Energy Corp. in an all-stock transaction. At closing, Earthstone issued 3.7 million shares of its common stock to Lynden stockholders, with each Lynden stockholder receiving 0.02842 shares of Earthstone stock in exchange for each share of Lynden common stock held, representing consideration to each Lynden stockholder of $0.52 per share based on the closing price of Earthstone common stock on December 16, 2015. Following the transaction, stockholders of Earthstone and Lynden owned 79% and 21%, respectively, of the combined company on a fully diluted basis (Table 1).

The acquisition brought the following assets to Earthstone's existing asset base (see note 1):

14,765 gross or 5,883 net acres in the core Midland Basin counties of Glasscock, Midland, Martin, and Howard, Texas, in addition to 104,000 gross or 52,000 net acres in a single contiguous lease on the eastern shelf of the Permian Basin located in Coke, Mitchell, and Sterling Counties, Texas.

Non-operated working interests in 107 gross or 43.8 net vertical producing Wolfberry wells, in 2 gross or 0.9 net recently-drilled horizontal Wolfcamp wells in Glasscock County, and in 2 gross (1 Lower Spraberry and 1 Wolfcamp) or 0.4 net horizontal wells in Martin County, which produce at 1,450 boe/d (53% oil, 77% liquids), with CrownQuest Operating, LLC being the operator of most of these assets.

Over 150 gross proven Wolfberry vertical drilling locations on 20 to 40-acre spacing, with potential for 50 gross horizontal Wolfcamp A and B locations, with additional upside in the expanding horizontal Spraberry trend, multiple benches of the Wolfcamp, and the Cline.

Proved reserves totaled 13.4 MMboe (34% proved developed, 50% oil, 76% liquids) as of June 30, 2015, excluding any associated reserves related to future horizontal development.

Lodzinski said of the transaction (see here),

"Our acquisition of Lynden Energy is a pivotal event for our Company. We will diversify our asset base and move into attractive acreage with significant horizontal potential in the Midland Basin. We will also broaden our shareholder base through this all-stock deal... We intend to expand our presence in west Texas and pursue operated properties and acreage as our management team has done in each of our four prior public companies."

According to my calculation, adjusted for flowing production at $35,000 and $30,000 per boe/d, Earthstone paid $2,881 and $4,114 per net acre, respectively, for the non-operated acres. For the 13.4 MMboe of proven reserves, the company paid only $5.05/boe. The acquisition, which was closed on May 18, 2016, created an asset portfolio in the Midland Basin, Eagle Ford, and Bakken, producing 4,300 boe/d (see here).

Bold acquisition

If the Lynden deal gave the company a foothold in the Midland Basin, the next acquisition made on May 9, 2017, transformed Earthstone into an operator in the basin. The company acquired all of the outstanding membership interests of Bold Energy III LLC, a portfolio company of EnCap in a so-called Up-C transaction. Upon completion of the transaction, Bold members own 61% of the combined company on a fully-diluted basis, while the existing Earthstone stockholders own 39% (Table 1).

I would like to point out that the company may have favored the Up-C approach because of an often-ignored additional cash flow from earnings (see here; note 2).

The transformative acquisition gave the company the following assets:

Some 20,900 net acres of 99%-operated land in the core of the Midland Basin, including 16,000 net acres in Reagan County, 3,260 net acres in Upton County, 1,310 net acres in Midland County, and the remainder in Glasscock, Howard, and Martin counties, with working interest on the acreage averaging 85%;

around 500 gross horizontal drilling locations across multiple benches, which are largely de-risked with the vast majority in the Wolfcamp formation and the remainder in the Lower Spraberry, and more drilling locations which may be identified by future de-risking of additional Wolfcamp and Spraberry benches, increased drilling density, and potential acreage trades;

the EURs, normalized to 7,500-foot laterals, ranging from 700 Mboe to 1,000 Mboe (56-71% oil), with further upside from ongoing improvements in completion techniques;

net production of 2,320 boe/d (63% oil) predominantly from 18 gross or 12.6 net operated, horizontal Wolfcamp wells, with 2016 exit rate expected at 2,640 boe/d (61% oil);

the minimal leasehold obligations which can be satisfied by operating a one-rig drilling program, which at the time had two wells flowing back, one being completed and six wells waiting for completion.

I reckon that adjusted for flowing production at $35,000 and $30,000 per boe/d, Earthstone paid $11,617 and $12,172 per net acre, respectively, for the operated acres. The company paid only $6.72/boe for the proven reserves. As we shall see later, the company obtained the Bold assets at a very attractive price.

The deal brought the company's net acreage in the Midland Basin to 26,800 acres, and total gross drilling locations to 715 which include 500 operated with 85% average working interest and 215 non-operated gross with 35% average working interest. The company was producing a total of 7,400 boe/d (63% oil)(see here).

Bakken sale

As previously planned, Earthstone sold its non-operated 5,900 net acres of Bakken assets on November 20, 2017, which is expected to close by year-end 2017. The divestiture of the Bakken assets allows the company to focus on the Midland Basin (see here).

The company sold the 876 boe/d (64% oil, 82% liquids) producing property for $27 million in cash. The company managed to get $30,822 per boe of production, which seems to be a fair transaction.

Investor takeaways

Since the start-up of Oak Valley in 2012, the company under Frank A. Lodzinski, an old hand specialized in build-and-sell, has executed five major transactions to grow net production from 600 boe/d from some non-operated Bakken wells to 8,650 boe/d, with proven reserves multiplied 20 times and PV-10 quadrupled. That is quite a track record of growth.

Lodzinski's network of deep-pocketed financiers has been sponsoring the asset roll-up, which includes EnCap Investments L.P., Wells Fargo Energy Capital, Inc., BlackGold Capital Management LP, Vlasic Group and a group of individual investors.

Lodzinski's team seems to have done an excellent job in identifying deep value acquisition targets. However, a deeper dive may be required to learn whether the team has the technical expertise to operate the assets. In addition, now that the company has exited from the non-operated Bakken properties, a legacy from the reverse acquisition of 2014, it is necessary to examine the asset holdings of the company and the current status of the operation as of 3Q2017.

Note:

1. By this time, Earthstone owned the following assets in the Eagle Ford trend of South Texas, mainly including (1) 19,575 net operated acres located in Karnes, Gonzales, and Fayette Counties, Texas that are being developed in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk formations, with further potential in the Upper Eagle Ford, Buda, and other formations; (2) over 260 gross identified Eagle Ford drilling locations and 8 gross Austin Chalk drilling locations; (3) daily production of 4,646 boe/d (58% oil, 71% liquids) as of 3Q2015 in 64 gross or 29.2 net Eagle Ford wells and in 11 gross or 5.1 net Austin Chalk wells; (4) 18.8 MMboe (47% proved developed, 72% oil, 81% liquids) of proved reserves as of June 30, 2015 (see here).

2. The Bold transaction has been organized in a manner commonly known as an Up-C structure. Under this structure, Earthstone recapitalized its common stock into two classes - Class-A and Class-B; although the Class-B common stock has voting rights on an equal footing with the Class-A common stock, it has no economic rights in Earthstone. All the existing outstanding common stock was converted into Class-A common stock, while Bold purchased 36.1 million shares of the Class-B common stock for nominal consideration. In addition, Earthstone Energy Holdings, LLC, which was formed as a Delaware limited liability company, issued at closing 22.3 million of its membership units to Earthstone and one of its subsidiary and 36.1 million membership units to Bold in exchange for receiving all their assets. Each membership unit in Earthstone Energy Holdings, LLC, held by Bold, together with one share of Bold's Class B common stock, will be convertible into Class-A common stock on a one-for-one basis, such that, upon the closing of the transaction, stockholders of Earthstone and unitholders of Bold own 39% and 61%, respectively, of the combined company's then outstanding Class-A and Class-B common stock on a fully diluted basis (see here).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESTE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.