Occidental Petroleum - Permian Oil Supports Forward Growth

Occidental Petroleum has a strong history of dividend growth. At the same time, the company anticipates its share price will recover helping shareholders.

Occidental Petroleum is currently growing its Permian Basin production at a rate of 16% annually. That supports the company's overall production and earnings.

Occidental Petroleum has incredible assets in the Permian Basin that currently produce roughly half of the company's production. These assets have low costs that will drop further.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) is a multinational petroleum and natural gas company with a market cap of just under $60 billion. The company has operations in the United States, Middle East, and Latin America, however, the United States represents the country’s largest region of operations. As we will see throughout this article, Occidental Petroleum’s Permian Basin assets, combined with strong overall growth and commitment to shareholders make the company a strong investment.

Occidental Petroleum - Forbes

Occidental Petroleum Permian Basin Assets

Occidental Petroleum has impressive Permian Basin assets that have a low cost and will likely see their production grow in the coming years.

Occidental Petroleum Permian Overview - Occidental Permian Tour

Occidental Petroleum’s Permian Basin resources make up 146 thousand barrels per day of net production from 1.1 million net acres and 20 thousand wells. This production from the Permian Basin oil amounts to roughly half of Occidental Petroleum’s total production. That shows the impressive potential from the Permian Basin field and how the field has grown to become a significant part of Occidental Petroleum.

On top of that, Occidental Petroleum’s Permian Basin resources also have more than 2 billion barrels of net resource potential of which half has a finding and development cost of less than $6 per barrel. These incredibly low costs means that Occidental Petroleum will be able to produce low-cost oil from this field for decades to come, resulting in profitable cash flow for decades to come, showing its value.

Occidental Petroleum Assets - Occidental Permian Tour

At the same time, Occidental Petroleum has an unmatched infrastructure position in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin’s infrastructure will allow the company to minimize costs and take advantage of new opportunities. And it will allow the company to keep its costs low and maximize earnings from these assets. This will support long-term cash flow and supports forward growth for the company.

Occidental Petroleum Permian Cost Reduction - Occidental Permian Tour

Occidental Petroleum’s Seminole-San Andreas strengthens the company’s leading position. On top of this, the company is also using CO2 to increase the recovery of oil from its existing wells, which it anticipates will increase oil recovery by 15%. The company has spread out its recovery projects across a significant number of assets and the company’s Gas EOR Projects outweigh every other Permian Basin company.

As a result of the company’s CO2 measures, the company anticipates it’ll be able to achieve incredibly impressive synergies. The company’s target for operating cost synergies is $5 / barrel, however, the company is looking for a target of $7 / barrel with improved plant reliability. That will result in half a billion of synergies which for a company with a market cap of just under $60 billion means significant cash flow.

Occidental Petroleum Permian NPV Improvement - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

As a result, over the coming years, Occidental Petroleum anticipates that the total net present value of its Permian Basin assets will increase significantly. Even with the company’s bottom end of uncertainty, the company anticipates that its net present value will roughly double on the bottom end from its existing assets. Combined with production growth that means increased profits going forward.

Overall, this shows how Permian oil supports future growth for Occidental Petroleum with growing production and lower costs.

Occidental Petroleum Strong Overall Growth

Occidental Petroleum anticipates strong overall production growth for the company going forward.

Occidental Petroleum Overall Growth - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum has seen the company’s total production grow by 6% annually from 2011 until 2016. However, as the oil price crashed, the company’s production began to pick up significantly from the Permian Basin. The company currently has a 16% annual growth rate from its Permian Basin assets. Continued growth from those assets will support continued overall growth from the company.

As this growth continues into 2020, the company’s overall production should be able to grow double-digits overall. This double-digit growth will support an increase in cash flow as oil prices recover. And with Occidental Petroleum’s dividend of more than 4%, continued growth should support continued cash flow and continued dividend increases. That shows how Permian Oil supports future growth.

Occidental Petroleum Middle East Assets - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Looking at Occidental Petroleum’s international assets, the company’s core Middle East assets support significant future growth for the company. The company currently has a 25 year development for offshore development in Qatar that expires in 2022. Given Qatar’s diplomatic crisis, the company will look for additional oil exploration after that which will support continued growth.

The company also has support for a transborder pipeline that was initiated in 2007 for a 25 year term. Most importantly for Occidental Petroleum, going forward, the Al Hosn is a 30 year joint venture with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company that began in 2011. This is the largest ultra sour gas plant in the world and a world-scale mega-project that can support Occidental Petroleum’s growth going forward.

Occidental Petroleum Shareholder Commitment

Occidental Petroleum has strong Permian Basin assets that will support long-term overall growth. On top of that, the Permian Basin combined with the Middle East will support strong overall growth. As we will see here, this will all support Occidental Petroleum’s shareholder rewards making the company a strong investment.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Growth - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum has an impressive history of growing dividends with a 13% average annual dividend growth potential from 2002-2016 resulting in an astounding $26.44 per share of dividends paid. These dividends comes out to 35% of the company’s entire market cap since then, and shows Occidental Petroleum’s impressive commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Occidental Petroleum is well on the path towards becoming a dividend aristocrat with the company’s 14 years of dividend growth putting the company roughly a decade away from becoming a dividend aristocrat. The company’s recent boost in production which didn’t change much from 2011 to 2014 will support Occidental Petroleum increasing its dividend more going forward.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Yield - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

As a result of the oil crash, Occidental Petroleum’s dividend is noticeably above the company’s average dividend yield. Occidental Petroleum anticipates that its dividend yield will revert close to historical levels as the company works to lower cash flow breakeven. That decrease in cash flow breakeven will support the company’s profits and increase its value.

Basically, Occidental Petroleum is saying that the company anticipates its stock price will recover in the coming years. At the same time, the company continues to increase its dividend meaning that the company will reward shareholders through both increasing dividends and stock price.

Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash, however, the company is enormous and has a market cap of almost $60 billion. The company has strong Permian Basin assets that have supported a strong increase in production recently. On top of this, these assets should have their per barrel costs powered further which will support further profits.

Occidental Petroleum has incredibly strong assets and a 15 year history of dividend increases. The company will likely to continue to increase these dividends which will make the company a dividend aristocrat. On top of that, the company has said that it anticipates its share price increasing in the coming years. That combination of increasing share prices and dividends make the company a strong investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.