CVR Partners: Between A Rock And A Hard Place

Agriculture has been a rough area to invest in over the past several years. As is usually the case, I think investors often get a little too antsy in trying to time a bottom, and got involved in some names way too early in the cycle. For structurally-disadvantaged firms like CVR Partners (UAN), this has proven to be incredibly destructive to shareholder value. Despite a fairly solid set of assets, the company is the poster child for why being bigger and better capitalized is better in this industry. Much larger peers CF Industries (CF), Terra Nitrogen (TNH), and Agrium (AGU) (soon to be "Nutrien" after the Potash merger) have survived the downturn. Despite sell-side bullishness on fertilizer pricing, I don't see it transpiring, and CVR Partners looks unsuited to capitalize on the new normal: the gradual shift of the United States to a net exporter. Despite the utter collapse in share prices over the past several years, I don't see clear roadmap to higher equity valuations here, and would be a willing short on any volatility-driven rallies over and above $4.25/share.

Business Overview, Market Fundamentals

CVR Partners is a nitrogen fertilizer manufacturer. The firm's principal products being urea ammonium nitrate ("UAN") and ammonia, which are principally sold wholesale to farmers who use the products to improve yield and crop quality before harvest. Not surprisingly, ammonia (and its derivative products, which include UAN) is the one of the largest chemical products in the world, behind only sulfuric acid. Generally, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturers like CVR Partners look to refine ammonia further into UAN, as ammonia is difficult to use as a fertilizer in its normal state (it is a gas at room temperature).

Operating as a master limited partnership ("MLP"), the general partner ("GP") here is CVR Energy (CVI), which also holds about one third of the outstanding limited partner ("LP") units as well. Before you shed a tear for their outsized exposure, remember that CVR Energy has been a shrewd seller, raising nearly $600mm via the initial offering and subsequent secondary offerings, and kept only the minimum necessary to retain control.

The company owns two facilities:

Coffeyville, Kansas facility, located right next door to a CVR Refining refinery asset. The plant has 1,300 tons per day of ammonia capacity, 3,000 tons per day of potential UAN production, and 89mm cubic feet per day of hydrogen availability. Of note (and important to margins) the plant is the only one in North America that utilizes petroleum coke ("petcoke") within its gasification process to produce fertilizer. The technology is licensed from General Electric (GE).

East Dubuque, Illinois facility, acquired via the merger with Rentech Nitrogen Partners. The plant has 1,075 tons per day of ammonia capacity and 1,100 tons per day of UAN capacity. Unlike Coffeyville, East Dubuque uses natural gas as a feedstock. Historically, East Dubuque sold a larger portion of its production as raw ammonia versus UAN.

Petcoke feedstock for Coffeyville is supplied by CVR Refining's adjacent crude oil refining operation, as well as from other refineries in the area like HollyFrontier (HFC). Generally, petcoke is used in energy production in other countries; the EPA has declined all permits to use petcoke here in the United States. China, India, and Latin America remain key buyers, and while I think many would assume that demand has dropped worldwide, exports actually rose 28% between 2010 and 2016 according to the EIA.

Coffeyville was built in 2000 when natural gas prices were substantially higher, and petcoke appeared to be a highly viable alternative feedstock. That proved true throughout the turn of the millennium (remember natural gas spent most of 2005-2008 at above $8/MMBtu). CVR Partners find itself in a tough pickle, at least given the current pricing dynamic. Traditionally, the petcoke gasification process has resulted in extremely high fixed costs for production that is over and above other methods. I'd caution against thinking just in the form of raw materials, as this is just a small portion of overall cost of production. The petcoke process also uses substantially more electricity and requires more oversight via labor. Given there are offtake agreements with utilities and labor isn't flexible, management is highly incentivized to keep production running full bore. If investors take a look at consolidated production levels (remember prior to fiscal 2016 CVR Partners only held its Coffeyville facility), sales in thousands of tons actually ramped up from 2011 to 2015 (822,000 tons to 962,000 tons) despite ammonia and UAN prices collapsing between 10-15%. The company has no choice to stay full ramp, despite the underlying pricing oscillations.

Fertilizer use is forecast to grow less than 1% annually through 2019 by the Food and Agriculture Organization ("FAO"). This is larger than overall agricultural production domestically, as the crop experiencing the most domestic growth in planted acres - soybeans - generally does not see farmers using nitrogen fertilizers because research has consistently shown that nitrogen use for soybeans just doesn't work in increasing yields. Meanwhile, corn and wheat planted acreage continues to fall. The demand picture doesn't look great (near record highs in corn and grain storage), and farmers, who are already cash-strapped given low crop prices, have proven to be shrewd allocators of their cash. When fertilizer prices rise, usage drops per acre in response. Meanwhile on the supply side of the equation, OCI began producing nitrogen fertilizer products (2mm metric tons of capacity) at its brand new facility earlier this year, following CF Industries (CF) starting production at the capacity expansion at its plant in Donaldson, Louisiana, which added 1.3mm metric tons of capacity. All told, domestic UAN capacity was about 12mm tons at the end of 2015, but is expected to reach at least 19mm tons by 2020. Any tailwinds that could be present from falling imports (dry bulk rates increasing) is vastly overshadowed by newer, additional supply coming online as the United States transitions to becoming a net exporter of the product because of cheap access to natural gas from shale. In my opinion, it is likely that UAN producers near the Gulf Coast (e.g., CF Industries in Louisiana) are more likely to outperform as demand for UAN grows from certain countries, such as Brazil or Argentina.

The move into a natural gas asset via the merger with Rentech Nitrogen Partners was management's attempt to try and temper the issues related to a tough environment. Natural gas producers have more variable costs, and trends in feedstock costs were positive. I could see the logic in the merge: diversify the asset base, improve scale. There were some drawbacks. Weaknesses from the deal include more exposure to ammonia (East Dubuque does not have the capacity to produce substantially all UAN). Go back to 2015, and investors will find that just over 3% of sales at CVR Partners was ammonia; that figure has since ballooned to more than 17% of sales through the first nine months of 2017. This is spite of the fact that ammonia prices have fallen 45% since the end of 2015 versus a 37% fall from UAN.

CVR Partners does not break out facility level results unfortunately - I believe they should - which makes getting a feel for how the merged asset is performing. The East Dubuque facility prior to acquisition was generating $70-90mm in operating income from 2013-2015, and that was exclusive of unallocated corporate costs. On a revenue basis, East Dubuque's share under Rentech Nitrogen was $7-8mm annually; as of Q3 2017, selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") cost increases are tracking on nearly $9mm. In short, there has been no operating leverage associated with this acquisition. In my opinion, all that CVR Partners accomplished via this acquisition was lever itself to the upside or downside of the market. That isn't necessarily a bad thing depending on how this all plays out, but it is a risk factor.

Balance Sheet Leverage

CVR Partners did have one thing going for it operating within the downturn, and that was a pretty clean balance sheet; less than $100mm in net debt. That changed with the Rentech Nitrogen Partners merger, which included a cash component and the assumption of debt. Gross debt ballooned to $625mm at the end of Q3 2018 ($555mm net of cash), primarily made up of 9.25% senior secured notes due in 2023. Inclusive of financing cost amortization, annual interest expense is now tracking at $60mm annually. The acquisition came at a high cost, as under the terms of these senior secured notes, the company cannot take out any cash on its asset-backed lending facility ("ABL Facility"), due to this restriction within the agreement:

(34) Liens securing Pari Passu Debt in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed the greater of (A) $60.0 million and (B) an amount such that, after giving pro forma effect to the Liens securing such Pari Passu Debt, the Secured Leverage Ratio does not exceed 3.0 to 1.0, to the extent such Indebtedness is permitted to be incurred under Section 4.09(A) hereof

With secured debt priced at 9.25% and leverage where it is, it is unlikely that the company could find willing buyers for unsecured debt. Funding via equity would be expensive as well (call it about 13% cost of equity according to CAPM model), and would highly impair the ability of this firm to return to any sort of normal distribution. As a result, there isn't much avenue for further growth, either inorganically or organically. With cash available for distribution running officially at nothing so far in 2017, there also isn't any cash to make material paydowns either. With the long-term supply and demand dynamics unlikely to change materially for the firm, there simply isn't a means of generating value for shareholders.

Sell-side analysts on the Street (the handful that cover this firm) are expecting a revitalization next year, with adjusted EBITDA expectations rising to $119mm, up from estimates of $79mm this year. I find this a little unusual given current revenue estimates by these analysts is for $372mm, up over 13% from $329mm this year. With production running in the high 80% range versus stated nameplate capacity, there is little room for additional production. So that revenue growth implies strong ammonia and UAN pricing expansion - which I don't agree with at that level - but the bottom line also implies EBITDA margin expansion as well, up more than 800bps. That would be back to levels not seen on a trailing twelve-month basis since the end of 2015, and looks like a case of predicting a snapback rally that isn't likely to materialize. While management has guided to some pricing improvement on the Q3 earnings call, keep in mind that Q3 realized pricing was about as bad as it ever has been for the firm, and that Q3 has (seasonally) always been a weak period for ammonia and UAN prices. Farmers are planting cover crops into Winter, and UAN is traditionally hard to store (crystallizes below freezing), can be hard to store (breaks down storage), and can subject farmers to heavy costs. I'd caution to take management's statements of improving pricing into the end of the year within that framework.

Valuation, Takeaway

Personally, I see EBITDA earnings oscillating between $80-140mm cyclically, with $110mm being a reflection of mid-cycle earnings. CVR Partners, in my view, is being outperformed by larger companies with greater access to cheaper capital, newer facilities, and burdened by a management team that at first glance seems content to sit back and pray for pricing improvement. Unfortunately, praying is about all they can do. Even under those bullish sell-side expectations, leverage would remain elevated (4.7x net debt/EBITDA), and the company would still be locked out of tapping into its ABL Facility or raising more secured debt. Equity issuance is off the table, and improvement projects would not have the payback required to make that worthwhile. This looks like a long, slow bleed to me.

Bias is likely to be near the low end of that number versus above over the next several years in my opinion; lower for longer has long been my sentiment within agriculture. When it comes to distributable cash flow, I view true maintenance capital expenditures here at $25mm, or about a kind 44 year average useful life on the property, plant, and equipment ("PP&E") held on the balance sheet. Management has underinvested in recent years, a fact that has not aided the story here. Reconciling that out of my $110mm EBTIDA estimate gets you to $25mm in free cash flow, or 6.5% free cash flow yield. That is decent, but nothing to write home about given the elevated expectations and underlying volatility.

The risk here to the short side is acquisition driven in my opinion. At some price, a larger player could step in and purchase these assets; consolidation seems inevitable within the sector, and the Potash/Agrium tie up is a prime example. Don't view this within the realm of book value. While CVR Partners is currently trading being below book value, the underinvestment I mentioned ($20mm in capital expenditures, $75mm in depreciation and amortization this year for instance) is going to drive consistent revisions downward in GAAP book value of these assets. At some point, perhaps not this year during goodwill and impairment testing in Q4, a write-down of the $41mm in goodwill attributable to Coffeyville is also likely to occur as well.

All told, I don't think there is a lot of meat left on the short side of the trade at these levels, but do think that this one isn't going anywhere above $4 to $4.50/share without significant selling pressure and attracting a few shorts. Given the low trading volume, many on the short side have seem to have moved to stay away from this one at current levels, ensuring they can get out of the way if markets do fundamentally improve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.