Ventas Near 52-Week Lows Presents An Entry Point For Investors

Introduction

Ventas (VTR) has not exactly had a stellar year by any means and the company’s share price is certainly reflecting that, sitting just north of its 52 week low of $58.96 and having lost 2.75% YTD in comparison with the S&P’s 19% gain. This has resulted in an attractive yield over 5% and also a nice entry point for investors looking to add an additional income stock to their portfolio.

Yahoo finance

Perhaps part of the lackluster stock price performance is due to REIT investors having concerns about rising interest rates, as these generally do not benefit such investments. I think many investors have thrown the baby out with the bathwater in this instance, overreacting to how this year has transpired in conjunction with a rising interest rate environment and overlooking the company’s drivers and how they fit into long term trends. While past performance does not guarantee future results, Ventas has historically done an excellent job managing its growth and returning value to shareholders.

Strong Company Backed by a Strong Corporate Culture

Ventas focuses on healthcare properties – mainly senor housing, which comprises over half of the portfolio. The next largest significant portion of the portfolio is medical office which is at 20%, while other asset types comprise the remaining portion as detailed in the graphic below.

Ventas November 2017 Investor Presentation

Ventas has consistently outperformed its peers in both dividends paid and FFO growth of 8% and 11% respectively compared with its peers HCP (HCP) and Welltower (HCN).

Ventas November 2017 Investor Presentation

Ventas November 2017 Investor Presentation

Digging into some additional numbers we see that VTR sits favorably among a larger cohort of peers in multiple categories and is amongst the lowest with regard to secured debt/gross asset value and the third highest covering fixed charges.

Ventas November 2017 Investor Presentation

Driving these results is the strong corporate culture the company possesses and acknowledges as a strength and values it greatly focusing on environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance.

Ventas November 2017 Investor Presentation

This Year was not a Surprise

Some shareholders perhaps are grumbling that this was not a good year; however, I would beg to differ as the guidance given earlier in the year actually is lower than the revised guidance issued in October and normalized FFO sits in the middle whereas same-store cash NOI growth estimates are in the upper half. I would hardly call this a “bad year”.

Ventas November 2017 Investor Presentation

Long Term Macro Trends

Everyone reading this has likely seen the statistics about the aging of America with the influx of baby boomers entering their golden years so I will spare everyone the lecture and include the graphics below.

Ventas November 2017 Investor Presentation

Ventas November 2017 Investor Presentation

Healthcare Real Estate as a Whole

What readers may not realize is how fragmented the healthcare real estate market is as a whole, not just in senior housing. While the REIT model has been successfully utilized in other industries, healthcare remains highly fragmented with only 12-15% of the sector being owned by REITs. This creates an enormous opportunity for consolidation, which allows financially able REITs such as VTR to capitalize.

Ventas November 2017 Investor Presentation

With VTR's large, diversified portfolio comprising multiple types of healthcare real estate spread across the country, the company has put itself in a position to move forward with consolidation in the sector, growing its scale and increasing its efficiencies.

Conclusion

While 2017 may not have been a great year for the stock price, the company as a whole has performed just fine. They are looking to finish the fiscal year at the midpoint or upper end of guidance issued and are well positioned to take advantage of future opportunities with favorable macro trends of an aging America. Broadening the scope beyond senior housing, there is a great potential that exists for growth within the healthcare real estate sector which when coupled with the company’s financial flexibility gives it the opportunity to capitalize on growth opportunities when they present themselves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long HCP