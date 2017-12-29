Intercept - Concerns Remain Going Into 2018

An investment in this name is highly speculative, only justifiable for those with a great tolerance for risk and who believe in Ocaliva.

The only positive is that shares have come under a lot of pressure, reducing the risk/reward situation at these lower levels.

This setback is accompanied by a modest pickup in sales growth of Ocaliva, which means that losses will be reported for many quarters to come.

In September, I looked at the prospects for Intercept (ICPT) in an article titled "Uncertainty Continues For Intercept." I began that article by saying that the historical path and future of the company was subject to a fierce debate, resulting in volatile outcomes for shareholders.

In September, I was concerned about the slow pickup in sales of Ocaliva, which goes hand in hand with continued losses, in part offset by M&A interest. While shares were trading at $90 back in September, and were already down for the year after having underperformed the market a great deal, I still urged caution.

A Turbulent History

After Intercept went public in 2012, shares had a huge and very spectacular run. The upstart biotechnology company saw shares rally from $15 at the time of the IPO to levels above $400 two years later. This occurred on the back of promising research results for its main drug candidate, Ocaliva, as Intercept was valued at $9 billion at its peak. FDA approval for PBC (primary biliary cholangitis) was obtained in May 2016, but by then shares had already lost two-thirds of their value.

Despite the approval for this treatment for PBC, shares have been under pressure as it has not lived fully up to (heightened) expectations. The hope was that Ocaliva would be approved for multiple indications, but for now it is only approved for patients suffering from PBC. The hope is that this drug could be approved for NASH (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) as well, which is a much greater market. But so far, the study results have been rather mixed.

Reality Kicks In

After the valuation of the company peaked at $9 billion on the potential for Ocaliva to become a treatment for NASH, the high hopes have certainly faded as the strength of the initial test results diminished.

Another concern is that the accelerated approval process for PBC means that the effectiveness of Ocaliva has not been established, as it would have undergone a normal procure. This has added risk in that if results do not come in as expected in the future, the approval might be withdrawn, which could have a devastating outcomes for the company. Concerns about this really put pressure on the shares in September, as will be touched upon below.

Sales Progress Is Slow

Ocaliva was approved in May 2016, which means that it started to generate revenues from the second quarter of last year. Revenues hit $75,000 in the second quarter, while shares had already retreated to $150 at the time.

Revenues rose to $4.7 million in the third quarter and advanced to $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Product sales rose to $20.6 million in the first quarter of 2017, including a $0.8 million contribution from Europe following the approval and launch of Ocaliva there.

Revenue growth remained solid, as revenues hit $30.4 million in Q2 of 2017, including a $2.5 million contribution from international sales. That was the latest revenue number available when I looked at the prospects for Intercept early in September. Third-quarter sales came in at $40.9 million, which looks solid, but this number included a $4.1 million deferred net revenue increase. Adjusted for this, revenues came in at $36.8 million, which marks a rather dramatic slowdown in growth on a sequential basis.

Operating expenses came in at $107.5 million for the third quarter, fairly similar to the expense trajectory seen in the first half of the year. Nonetheless, the company is still bleeding quite a bit of money, with operating losses totaling $66 million for the quarter -- including a $46 million R&D expense.

While the third-quarter results were only released at the start of November, shares had already fallen to $63. With 25.1 million shares outstanding, the market valuation of the firm has fallen to $1.58 billion, including a $493 million net cash position. This means that operating assets are valued at just $1.1 billion, indicating that the market has lost faith in Ocaliva becoming a blockbuster. This valuation assumes that the convertible bond will indeed be converted.

With revenues running at an annualized rate of $150 million, and operating losses running at roughly $275 million a year, there are few reasons to be upbeat about this company, as sequential revenue growth is rather uninspiring. The modest growth pace means that break-even results are not likely to be obtained in the coming quarters, or perhaps years.

Safety Issues

Shares are now trading at much lower levels than we saw in September, which is a result of the release of the third-quarter results. Later in September, questions emerged about the safety of Ocaliva for the treatment of PBC for patients who had an inadequate response or who are intolerant to standard UDCA care. The problem is that deaths have been reported following the use of Ocaliva in PBC treatment. However, it appears that patients have been overdosed, highlighting the need for better labeling and communication regarding dosing.

Despite this plausible explanation, shares have not gained back any ground since the FDA issued its warning on Sept. 21, which triggered a 25% fall in the share price at the time. In fact, shares have been fairly stable since that period of time and hardly reacted to the release of the third-quarter results.

What Now?

Having bounced off the 52-week lows of $55, shares of Intercept have not seen a spectacular recovery as they now trade at $63. The reasons are plentiful, including slow progress in NASH, concerns about Ocaliva in PBC, and continued cash burn. Nonetheless, expectations have come down a great deal from the $9 billion valuation in 2014, as this has collapsed to just $1.1 billion. This is despite the approval of Ocaliva in the meantime, whose sales are now running at $150 million per annum.

The company still loses quite a bit of money ($275 million a year), which is only partly the result of R&D efforts, indicating that if a large competitor buys the company and stops its R&D programs, it would not be profitable from day one in all likelihood. Nonetheless, revenues from the PBC franchise come in at $150 million a year and are growing steadily (although not impressively), which makes a current 7x sales multiple look reasonable, despite concerns about the drug. Another hit for Intercept has been the decision of its Chief Business and Strategy Officer Rachel McMinn to explore opportunities elsewhere. If she believed the future of Ocaliva was going to be great, she probably would not have resigned at this point in time.

Intercept's woes have been around for a while, and despite cash-rich competitors being plentiful, it seems as if no one has made an offer just yet. This includes names like Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) (which, of course, acquired Kite) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), among many others. The fact that none of these industry insiders are willing to make a $1.5 billion bet on Intercept is telling, as they often spent hundreds of millions or billions on drugs which are not approved yet. These giants often do not shy away from acquiring private companies at fat prices or publicly traded companies at huge premiums.

By now it is clear that the hopes for NASH are relatively low, even if the study is in Phase III already, as the security of Ocaliva for PBC is on the radar while the company continues to lose quite a lot of money. While the situation remains highly uncertain, the new lows in the shares makes a bet relatively more appealing, ceterus paribus. At these levels, a small speculative position based on NASH or further growth in PBC might be warranted. But one should understand that this is a highly speculative investment, as the rich premium in long-term upside calls make them less of a compelling alternative.

Nonetheless, plenty of work remains to be done by Intercept as this period of uncertainty could last for a long time into next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.