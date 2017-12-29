European Banks: Regulatory Relief Is Positive For Dividends

Within the European banking sector, there are some banks that offer attractive dividend yields and can become more aggressive regarding their dividend policy, following the release of the latest regulatory reforms.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has recently announced the latest round of global capital standards. The details of its report was better than expected and is generally considered as a positive factor for the banking industry.

ING (ING) and KBC (OTCPK:KBCSY) are two banks that have a dividend yield above 4% and relatively conservative dividend payout ratios and can surprise positively by delivering a higher dividend in the short term.

Background

The most recent global regulatory reforms announced recently intend to complement the initial phase of the Basel III reforms announced in 2010. The 2017 reforms aim to give more credibility in the calculation of risk-weighted assets (RWAs) and make the banks’ capital ratios more comparable across different geographies.

Banks’ assets typically include cash, securities and loans, and each of them have different risk characteristics. A risk weight is assigned to each type of asset, reflecting how risky it is for the bank to have some asset in its balance sheet. To calculate RWAs, the value of the asset is multiplied by the relevant risk weight. To work out how much capital banks should maintain, RWAs are the metric that regulators use to determine capital requirements.

One of the major changes introduced under Basel II was the move to allow banks to calculate RWAs for some of their loan portfolios using their own internal risk-based models, called the Internal-Ratings Based (IRB) approach.

Over the past few years, the Basel committee was reviewing the standardized RWA treatment of credit, market and operational risks and this has been a major regulatory uncertainty for banks on the way it would impact their capital ratios.

On November 2014, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) published some examples of specific policies it was looking at to help harmonize the bank’s RWA models. These included loss-given-default (LGD) standards for loan portfolios with limited loss experience, changes to the way collateral is taken into account and some definitional changes.

Additionally, on December 2014, more proposed revisions to the way banks calculate their capital needs were announced, with higher impact expected to banks that used more intensively their own models to calculate RWAs. There were three primary drivers to this review, namely to remove the link to external rating agency metrics, increase the risk-sensitivity of the standardized weighting and back-testing/calibration of RWAs.

Even though internal models should allow for more accurate risk measurement of assets than the standardized approaches developed by regulators, there was a sense that banks were given too much leeway to calculate RWAs downwards and show a more robust capital position than it was truly real.

Given that capital ratios are calculated against RWAs instead of total assets, revisions to the RWA calculations and definitions can have a significant impact on the banks’ capitalization levels. For instance, this helps to explain why Swedish banks, including Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBY) or Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY), have capital ratios at about 20%. This is mainly a result of low RWA density rather than much more capital than other banks because Swedish banks have high exposure to mortgages in Sweden, which historically are a low-default exposure and imply below-average RWAs.

Taking this into account, one major proposed measure was the establishment of an RWA output floor, a measure that restricts how low banks can drive their capital requirements by gauging asset risk with their own statistical models. The proposed floors by Basel are intended to limit how much lower banks can model their RWAs and ultimately how low can the capital requirements be below the standardized levels.

Output Floor

The final installment of the Basel III rules was announced a few weeks ago and the major change is the implementation of the RWAs floor, which was set at a level of 72.5%.

This means that banks’ total assets weighted for risk using their own models can’t be less than 72.5% of the amount calculated using the standard formula provided by the regulators. This level was in-line with current expectations and well below the 80% floor that some countries wanted initially, including the U.S.

Not surprisingly, in Europe the most impacted banks are the ones using more intensively internal models, like the Swedish banks or banks in the Benelux countries, such as KBC or ABN Amro (OTCPK:ABNRY). On the other hand, banks that use less intensively internal models to calculate RWAs are less impacted by this output floor, which generally is true for Southern European banks, such as Banco Santander (SAN), UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCRY) or BBVA (BBVA).

However, the output floor will not be implemented immediately and banks have a lot of time to adjust to the upcoming changes. The output floor starts at 50% in 2022 and phases in to the final level over five years. During this period, supervisors can limit the increase in RWAs that would hit the bank’s capital ratios, helping to soften the possible pressure on some bank’s capital requirements. This transitional cap is a positive factor for banks, especially in countries that use intensively internal models, like Sweden.

This means that despite fears that output floors could impact significantly the banks’ capital ratios, the real impact should be quite soft during the next few years. Under the final rules, banks must disclose their capital ratios with and without factoring the capital floor into the calculation of their RWAs, making public the information that banks are using or not the transitional cap to calculate RWAs.

Most likely, investors will use in the future a ‘fully loaded’ figure to analyze banks, which means that will incorporate as soon as possible the new RWA rules into their valuation models. Thus, banks that are constrained by the new output floor should trade at lower multiples compared to banks that don’t, are affected by this new regulatory rule.

According to the European Banking Authority (EBA), the capital shortfall among European banks is about €40 billion ($47.2 billion), based on data as of 31 December 2015. Taking into account that over the past two years Deutsche Bank and UniCredit have done large capital increases, the capital shortfall should be much lower nowadays. This means that the implementation of the new rules has a manageable impact, on average, for European banks.

Therefore, European banks have now more clarity on the regulatory framework and can now be more aggressive towards their shareholder remuneration policy. The banking sector is generally well capitalized in Europe and the macroeconomic environment is supportive, thus there is not much need to retain earnings in the short to medium term.

Investment Considerations

Given that the outcome of regulatory reforms has been positive for the banking sector, the sector’s appeal for investors has increased. The most attractive factor seems to be the dividends, given that the current valuation of the European banking sector is fair, trading at about book value. The sector’s dividend yield is, on average, around 3%, but there are some banks that offer high-dividend yields and have now even better dividend growth prospects.

Some banks that have solid capital positions and distribute a relatively conservative dividend payout ratio may now be more aggressive regarding their dividend policy. Usually, dividend hikes are announced at the time of annual earnings releases, which are expected between January-February.

Therefore, there may be some positive surprises in the short term among a few European banks, like KBC or ING, which I’ve analyzed previously here and here. These two banks have sound capital levels and dividend payouts around 50%, a conservative level that can be easily increased.

On the other hand, the Swedish banks have high-dividend yields, but are the banks most negatively impacted by the new RWA rules and I don’t expect dividend increases among these banks. Additionally, there are some banks that offer high-dividend yields, such as Intesa (OTCPK:ISNPY) or HSBC (HSBC), but have already high dividend payout ratios (around 80%) and don’t have much room to increase significantly their dividends.