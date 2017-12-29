Las Vegas Sands: A Great Year, And A Happier One Ahead, As Macau Recovery Momentum Speeds

We're holding to our PT of $80 post 2Q18 earnings release. These LVS guys have produced a 30%+ operating margin since 2012. You want to remain partners with Sheldon Adelson.

“Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear, not absence of fear…” Mark Twain

I’ve noticed a few scared ants skittering around Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) lately as it has neared and then reached my PT of $70. Most recently on another site, a viewpoint was set forth on the premise that LVS could be facing some major headwinds in 2018 for two key reasons. One was the imminent arrival of two more properties at the Macau Cotai, which the analyst feared could bruise the company’s share of market. And two was the fact that the stock has been partially propelled by a nice dividend yield of 4.1% and was edging to “Unstable” due to its payout exceeding net income and approaching EBITDA. Fine, but if you buy that logic, you must also buy into the conviction that the posited cannibalization effect on revenues will trigger a downdraft.

I don’t buy the theory or the premise. In fact I am even more bullish on LVS going forward in 2018.

Cannibalization

Current market shares in Macau:

Galaxy: 23%

LVS: 21%

Melco: 18%

SJM: 15%

MGM China: 10%

Coming on stream:

MGM Cotai: By Q2: 1,400 rooms

SJM by Q3: 2,000 rooms

Melco Morpheus Tower: By Q2/3: 780 rooms.

Grand total new rooms in 2018: 4,280

Naturally with this new room capacity will come more gaming positions. Its too early to judge the number that will be authorized but it will be in scale to the rooms added. What has been proved thus far is that the 4,100 rooms added in 2017 by the opening of LVS Parisian and Wynn’s Palace, rather than cannibalize, actually helped grow the market to a probable 19.5% GGR growth for 2017. The premise here is simple: One way or another, day tripping bodies converted to overnight guests bring REVPAR numbers up for all.

The growth was propelled by a 28.5% VIP surge against a 6.5% increase in mass. The bear logic here is that LVS, as the master of mass, has not benefitted, nor will it actually suffer market share loss, because of the disproportionate percentages of recovery. Wrong.

What this opinion does not pursue is the fact that the total 2017 GGR will rise to $33b, a 19.5% YoY growth. In other words, even if LVS share takes a cannibalization hit in 2018, it will be significantly mitigated by the growth of the total pie. Beginning from a $33b base, and looking at - in our view - a minimum YoY growth of 15% GGR, gets you to $38 billion for 2018, and perhaps even $39 billion. But even if LVS gives up a point of SOM, take 20% of the total projection for 2018 of $38b and you get $7.6b in gaming win for LVS plus its formidable non-gaming revenue stream from rooms, food & beverage, entertainment, shopping and, in its case, its powerful MICE related business (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Expos).

LVS 2016 total revenues hit $11.47b, throwing off earnings of $1.67b. These numbers resulted from a Macau GGR base increase to $33b, as we noted above. In 2018 just holding share, or yielding one percent, LVS brings its Macau GGR up by $1.17b to $8.7b. Add the non-gaming and MICE piece against its historically superior operating margins since 2012 of over 30% and you have a basic bull case in our view that is undeniably solid.

Then there is the opening of the Hong Kong bridge, which cuts travel time from the market from 3 hours to 3 minutes - much of which will be in the mass and premium mass sectors, according to our associates on the ground there. Add that in, and you have the case that instead of potential cannibalization. you will have LVS platformed for another solid year of earnings beats.

Analyst consensus for Q4 is $0.75. After three consecutive beats, we see another one coming. As is our policy, we do not the specify earnings beats we call due to our long experience inside the industry with the game of baccarat and its always-sudden twist and turns. It does not take a stadium full of gamblers to have a major impact on hold percentages. In mass business you tend to get balance. But a literal handful of lucky groups comprising top end VIP players can destroy or make a quarter, and thus drive earnings in one direction or another. LVS is less vulnerable to bad luck than most of its competitors are, but it remains a factor in why we do not specify a beat number. We will say this: We are expecting another beat—assuming hold percentages come in at historic norms for the game of baccarat.

Our takeaway on cannibalization: We base our bullish case on knowledge of player psychology, which has a predictive pattern in terms of potential vs. real cannibalization.

1. Initial effect: New properties always attract “must see” visitation. Footfall is high, competitors lose mass traffic and, by extension, business can take a hit. VIP business likewise migrates. High-end and premium mass customers are known to everyone. Player development people are already on the phones, making personal visits, catching players on the casino floor, talking up the new facilities. That intensifies and produces strong initial trial. This can last anywhere from 2 to 10 weeks, depending on season and macroeconomic factors nobody can control.

2. Second stage: Within the first three months of opening, absorption takes place. The novelty seekers have arrived, gambled, had a meal, just walked around, shopped and concluded the old wives adage about recipes: Everyone cooks with water. They find the new places to be accommodating, aggressive and generous with promotional allowances and new attractions. A given percentage of these new patrons will like the place and become regulars. The vast majority will migrate back to their favorite places.

3. The total new rooms on line enable the market in general to service more total players overnight. So the entirely new business arrives. It comprises customers who heretofore could not find rooms on weekends and holidays. Now they can. It comes from the birds of a feather effect we in the industry have recognized as a staple element in marketing a casino property: Gamblers like to be with gamblers. Friends tell friends who before were only occasional visitors, and they become regulars. The average grouping of friends who make a trip together increases with room availability. So whereas in the past a couple coming to gamble might have arrived with one other couple, now they may arrive with two to four other couples. VIP junket arrivals swell, charter groups expand, and attendees to MICE events that include room stays grows as well. Net result: Properties with the most facilities get back migrating customers and add new ones.

4. While LVS strength does lie in mass, it is foolish to assume it is an also-ran in VIP. It has a good junket program, a long history of catering to VIPs and premium mass as well.

Final stage: With new capacity in Macau, the total pie grows totally. So even if LVS SOM is temporarily hit, it will be receiving a share of a considerably bigger pie.

Net result: 2018 revenues, net income and EBITDA will grow, and not be down so as to threaten dividend yield.

LVS stock performance

LVS is up 31% this year, as we had forecast a year ago. It has beaten the S&P 500 by almost 10%. Its average earnings beat has been 9.11%. Our view is that Q4, to be released in late January, will show another hefty beat.

Other catalysts

1. LVS has launched a $1.1b capex program that will convert one of its existing properties to a London theme in line with its legendary cities themes, as expressed in both Macau and Las Vegas.

2. Based on persistently good results from its US Bethlehem, Pa., Sands property, it is adding 1,000 gaming positions on its casino floor in 2018. Its table game revenue base, particularly from New York’s Chinatown, continues strongly. Note: On or before Q3, Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) expects to open Genting financed Resorts World integrated resort in New York’s Catskills resort region. This undoubtedly will dilute some of SB business in the summer season. But as always, driving distance remains the most powerful marketing propellant of a casino hotel. SB is a shorter drive from most of metro NY than the new Resorts World property is.

3. Marina Bay Sands continues to produce strong results, up 13% in the quarter ended 9/17, with net revenue up 7.7% and net income up 13% to $685m. CEO Adelson’s goal of selling off up to 49% of the MBS mall remains a corporate priority. No customer is currently in sights but given the overall GDP growth in Singapore and its tourist business, it would appear that we can expect more tire kickers going forward.

4. And the daddy of all catalysts for LVS remains Japan. Currently still bogged down in political delay, no one doubts the inevitability of the problem gambling legislation. Hard on its heels thereafter, the enabling legislation will pass the Diet in 2018, probably by Q3. Once the lawmakers have finally done their fiddling and maypole dancing, we will have a defined scope of the industry. That news alone will be a strong catalyst for LVS shares, possibly worth 10% upside on the news. Afterward LVS, either alone or as part of a consortium of developers partners with a Japanese company, is seen as a highly likely recipient of a gaming license there in one of the major cities, probably Osaka. Entry into the estimated $25 billion market could happen in 2022 or 2023 but the passage this year, and the possible actual award of the license within 6 months from then, could add yet another 20% or more to the trade.

Beijing: We note as usual that neither we nor anyone else who is bullish on LVS has fly-on-the-wall access to the minds of Beijing authorities, or put better, President Xi Jingping. He may, at will, deal a joker into the Macau deck, as he did back in 2015 with the junket crackdown that spooked the market for nearly a year. But in checking with our on the ground sources, we can only convey best bets: The likelihood is that while mischief is always possible, the easing in government regulatory pressures are for the most part behind the market.

The Takeaway

Musings about cannibalization are understandable and these always presage actual openings of casino resorts in big-scale markets. It has happened in nearly every gaming market on the globe and will continue to do so. And sometimes it's justified. A market can become overserved, as was the case in Atlantic City. But despite the battering, it's still there and awaiting the reemergence of one of my alma maters, The Trump Taj Mahal, which will become a Hard Rock branded property.

However, the breadth and depth of the gaming market in China and Asia in general is so huge that, operating on the assumption that Macau will remain China’s only gaming jurisdiction well into the century at least, there is little to be concerned about cannibalization.

So yes, we’re sticking with our call for $80 on the stock by 2Q 2018.

Author’s note: All my gaming stocks are held in a blind trust for my family due to my wish to avoid any potential conflict of interest with my consulting businesses past, present or future. LVS has not been, nor is now a client.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.