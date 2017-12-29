Market Volatility Bulletin: Santa Rally Refund In Early Trade

The Santa Rally refund this morning reminds us that there is certainly room for all-time highs accompanied by a meaningful volatility risk premium.

Market Intro

Yesterday’s EIA Petroleum Status Report impressed yet another week, undergirding a strong uptrend in crude (USO).

Source: Bloomberg Economic Calendar

Black gold is trading near its 2015 highs.

CNBC: 10:07 AM EST

IB: Oil VIX

Oil volatility, as measured by the OVX index, trades near its two-year low. Still, at a level of 21, oil is one area where volatility can be found for vol traders.

Lower volatility in oil has perhaps been a contributing factor to decreased volatility in equities (ACWI, SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, EFA, EEM) and for the energy sector (XLE) in particular:

IB: Implied volatility for XLE

Thoughts on Volatility

IB: S&P 500 futures

What’s the return policy on the Santa Rally? Futures looked to book strong year-end gains into the close, but were thwarted in early market action, giving back all the pre-market gains. While the last week or so has been quiet, there have been several instances over the last month or so that resembled this price action: pre-market gains stripped out at the open.

Obviously we are right on the verge of all-time highs for equities. But perhaps this explains why spot VIX has kept out of the nine-handle range alongside extraordinarily low historical volatility over the last several sessions:

Organic Volatility

ATM implied vol on S&P futures ticked higher off of near all-time lows on the weekly contract, while edging lower on the monthly and quarterly expirations. Any flustering to the upside or the downside in SPX does not seem to be taken seriously by ATM options.

My view is that these vols look pretty well priced given how congested the SPX has been of late. The M1-M2 contango at 8.8 is reasonable so long as VX futures contracts don’t whip around nearly as much as spot VIX, which has been the trend of late. ATM implied vol on the S&P itself seem very much in this same pattern: “we’re paying attention, but we’re not alarmed”.

If anything, I’d say the quarterly contract looks a touch on the high side if you believe anything like the patterns we’ve seen at play over the past couple months are going to persist for more than a couple weeks. In line with this, the Mar 16 implied vol on S&P futures is 9.1, a good bit below the 9.6 for the end-of-March.

IB: ES Implied vols for Mar expiration, calls.

Such patterning nudges us in the direction that if the vol products are trading stubbornly, then contango appears more likely to assert itself rather than deliver nasty surprises, and the short vol trade (XIV, SVXY, ZIV)

Trade Set Up Suggested by Reader

We have been following a trade suggested by itscalledcommonsense:

We’ll have a dedicated post on an important aspect of this long-vol trade (VXX, TVIX, UVXY) hopefully due out in the next couple days. But for now we wanted to provide updated pricing on the spread, and also make sure readers were able to read a follow-up point made by the ICCS on the general attractiveness or lack thereof for such a position:

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Keep an eye out for our 2018 Outlook Piece that will be featured tomorrow morning here on SA.

A couple days ago we released our 2018 Outlook piece here on Seeking Alpha. We hope you’ll take the time to give it a read.

We got some really excellent comments and lively discussion from readers in the last MVB, largely related to the topic of “Universal Basic Income”. We really enjoy hearing differing perspectives across a range of backgrounds, beliefs and disciplines. We think this topic has the potential to impact both society and markets greatly in the years to come.

Thanks to all for the great conversations in the comments section this past year!

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.