'Safer' Dividend Healthcare Gainers Glaxo, Pfizer & Medical Facilities Are Tagged Tops By Broker Targets For December

Analyst one-year targets identified ten highest yield safe dividend Healthcare Sector stocks netting 55.82% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten. Little low price dogs topped the December 'safer' dividend Healthcare selections.

Besides safety margin, Healthcare dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios as of 12/27/17 to further document their financial chops. Positive total returns narrowed the list of 64 to 28.

12 of 64 Healthcare Sector stocks were deemed safer because they showed positive one-year returns, and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

GSK, the top "safer" dividend Healthcare stock, with 23.2% net gain was still nearly three times Pfizer's 6.9% second place effort, and ten times NHC's eighth place gains result per.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated Top Ten Healthcare "Safer" Dividend Stocks to Net 0.56% to 23.2% Gains To December, 2018

Nine of ten top 'safer' dividend Healthcare dogs by yield (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year. Thus, based on analyst 1 year target prices, the dog strategy for this Health group graded out as 90% accurate for December.

Ten probable profit generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018:

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) netted $231.83 based on estimates from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Pfizer (PFE) netted $68.91 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from twenty-five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% over the market as a whole.

Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF) netted $58.68 based on no target price estimate from analysts, just projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 45% less than the market as a whole.

HealthSouth (HLS) netted $46.24 based on a median target from thirteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% less than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) netted $39.69 based on estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie (ABBV) netted $26.39, based on median target estimates from twenty-three analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% more than the market as a whole

National Research (NRCIB) netted $23.17 based on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 99% less than the market as a whole.

National Healthcare (NHC) netted $10.98 based just on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

Psychemedics (PMD) netted $9.48 based on just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Ansell (OTCPK:ANSLY) netted $5.58 based on just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 5.4% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Healthcare "safer" dividend dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Which Industries Have 'Safer' Dividend Representatives In The Healthcare Sector?

Five of ten healthcare industries composing the sector, were represented by the 12 firms whose stocks showed margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of December 27.

The industry representation broke-out as follows: Medical Care (3); Drug Manufacturers - Major (4); Diagnostics & Research (2); Long-Term Care Facilities (1); Medical Instruments & Supplies (1); Biotechnology (0); Drug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic (0); Healthcare Plans (0); Medical Devices (0); Medical Distribution (0).

The first five industries listed above populated the top ten of the healthcare 'safe' sector by yield.

12 of 64 Healthcare Firms Offer "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Healthcare stocks culled from this master list of 64.

You see grouped below the green tinted list of 13 that passed the Healthcare dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of cash excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin"column.

Financial results, however, are easily jiggered by boards of directors or company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on the list below cut their dividend in half in 2009, due to economic conditions, despite strong cash flow.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks.

Limiting candidates to only those with positive total annual returns, for example, narrowed the 64 on this list to 28 for this article. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Dog Metrics Revealed Sizeable Bargains From 5 Lowest Priced Top 10 Yielding "Safer" Dividend Healthcare Stocks

Ten "Safe" dividend Healthcare firms with the biggest yields December 27 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

ActionableConclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of 10 "Safer" Dividend High Yield Healthcare Sector Dogs, Will (11) Deliver 7.46% VS. (12) 4.79% Net Gains from All Ten by December, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the ten "safer" dividend Healthcare Sector pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 55.82% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced "safer" dividend Healthcare dog, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) showed the best net gain of 23.18% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Healthcare dogs as of December 27 were: Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF); Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF); Psychemedics (PMD); GlaxoSmithKline (GSK); Pfizer (PFE), with prices ranging from $11.11 to $36.33.

Higher priced five "safer" dividend Healthcare dogs as of December 27 were: National Research (NRCIB); National Healthcare (NHC); Ansell (OTCPK:ANSLY); AbbVie (ABBV); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), with prices ranging from $55.59 to $140.57. This month, the little low cost 'safer' dividend Healthcare stocks ruled this kennel.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Healthcare dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: indesignskills.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFCSF, PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.