National Beverage - Real Growth Despite All The Fizz

I like the growth, balance sheet, and returns of profits to investors a great deal, though the company is unfortunately surrounded by some controversy.

National Beverage (FIZZ) has been around for 32 years, which seems like a long time, but really isn't that long for a beverage company. For a long time, the company has been operating relatively under the radar before its shares saw real momentum in recent years. This momentum peaked in September of this year, after which shares have seen a 25% correction. Nonetheless, shares are up more than 100% this year, which outpaced the actual growth numbers that, nonetheless, are very impressive.

While valuation multiples have increased, I dare say that a 30x earnings multiple is not that high for a company that's growing top-line sales by 20%. This is especially the case as the industry is struggling to grow, making it a real acquisition target, even as the company has seen some controversy regarding its communications. This should be understated, in my opinion, as the results are actually telling an entirely different story.

Focusing On Innovation

National Beverage focuses on healthy sparkling water, recognizing that carbonated soda sales will come under pressure due to taxes and an increased focus on health by the public. The company offers sparkling water, energy drinks, and juices, as well as carbonated soda drinks that are better alternatives to current options. This includes sugar-free and reduced-calorie options. The company's brands include LaCroix, Shasta, Rip It, Everfresh, and Mr. Pure, among others. The company relies largely on LaCroix, which is growing at very strong rates, offset by declines in most of the other brands. The strength of LaCroix is driven by word-of-mouth advertising in the Chicago area, as these types of "guerrilla" marketing tactics -- or, better said, organic consumer promotions -- are hard to recreate. This creates a strong form of protection against large competitors that have greater financial resources.

The company was listed back in 1991 when the stock was trading at a split adjusted price of just $1. The company and the stock gradually gained ground as shares traded at $3 in 2000, and broke the $10 mark in 2006. Following the recession years, shares were stagnant around those levels for quite a while. That was no surprise as the company has been quite stable. Revenues grew from $570 million in 2007 to $650 million by 2014 -- a reasonable growth rate, but nothing speculator.

As health consciousness and carbon soda tax initiatives were gaining ground, so was the stock of National Beverage and its operations. Shares ended 2015 at $45 and hit a peak of $130 in September of this year, before retreating down to $97 at the time this was written. Strong demand for the company's products mean that revenues have grown by 40% in less than three years, as operating margins in the low teens have exploded toward the 20% mark.

2017 In Review

In July, National Beverage reported its results for fiscal year 2017 in which sales rose by 17% to $805 million, and operating earnings exploded by 75% to $162 million. The company started the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 with solid results, as revenues were up 20% to $260 million and operating earnings increased by 31% to $58 million. In December, second-quarter results were released that indicated revenue growth was stable at 20%, as revenues have risen to $911 million on a trailing basis -- on which the company reported $190 million in operating earnings.

The company reported net cash holdings of $129 million at the end of the second quarter, equivalent to roughly $2.75 per share. Trading at $97, this values operating assets at roughly $94 per share. Earnings totaled $1.54 per share so far this year, which when annualized works out to a +$3 per share number, at which the valuation multiple of 30x times looks reasonable. The latest statement is the observation that large carbonated players with essentially zero volume growth trade at +20x earnings, while the growth pace of FIZZ is pretty strong. Furthermore, National Beverage is unleveraged, unlike most of its peers.

While one can look for clues why shares have sold off 25% from the highs of $130 in September, it must be said that momentum in the months ahead has been very strong as well. After all, shares traded at just $46 in January and, despite the recent pullback, have more than doubled this year.

Red Flags?

In May, research firm Maxim Group issued a sell rating on the stock, which triggered a brief panic reaction in the shares. Analysts believed that lack of management transparency, other corporate governance issues and red flags meant that shares could fall quite a bit. While I must agree with those analysts that the company's investor relations communications (including all press releases) is a bit unorthodox in writing and looks, I see no problem with that as long as management tells the truth. And I have no reason to believe that they are not doing so.

I furthermore take comfort in the long-term value creating track record of the company, myself being a user of the LaCroix product as well. I furthermore note that the company does not have any outstanding debt, and to date it has paid out cumulative dividends of $11.66 per share.

Takeover Candidate?

With sales approaching $1 billion on a forward run rate, National Beverage might attract real interest from the large giants that are struggling to deliver on real growth. Perhaps they have been late to the game and recognize that the company might be interesting in case of a big setback.

After all, a current $4.5 billion valuation (including net cash holdings) is very limited for names like Coca-Cola (KO) or PepsiCo (PEP), which are in large part positioned the wrong way despite efforts to improve their positioning. So far, efforts to make bolt-on deals or build brands from scratch still have to demonstrate their success in a big way. The incredible success of Monster Beverage (MNST) shows how painful betting against an emerging brand can be, although that company has been subject to much less criticism (at least in terms of its behavior, as some question how healthy the energy drink is).

Avoiding Battle Grounds, Waiting to Get In

I like the growth of FIZZ and its positioning, yet recognize that the stock is subject to some controversy, including the funny press releases that include a somewhat promotional tone. On the other hand, the company has delivered on growth and CEO Nick Caporella owns the majority of the company, certainly putting his money where his mouth is. This is not an overnight success, as National Beverage has seen real growth for over three decades now.

With earnings power trending at $3 per share or more before taking tax cuts into account, and factoring organic growth into the coming year, the earnings numbers could quickly jump to $4 per share. This makes a short position very risky in my eyes, as I am giving the company the benefit of the doubt, having been a happy LaCroix drinker myself. On significant further dips, I am happy to add a long position based on growth and the potential for M&A, although I recognize that the company has been subject to some controversy.

The potential rewards are huge if LaCroix becomes the Millennial soft drink of choice in the coming decades, in which case the slim potential of huge potential returns warrants the allegedly elevated risk of the company.

