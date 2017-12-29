Timing Will Be Tesla's Biggest Challenge In 2018

With only a couple of days left in 2017 for deliveries, this year is pretty much over for auto sales. It is time to turn our attention to 2018. Like pieces on a chessboard, Tesla has some important moves coming up in the first half of 2018.

I had been debating what topic to address here in my final article of 2017. Nothing seems more critical for 2018 than how Tesla plans out the 200,000th U.S. delivery milestone.

200,000 U.S. deliveries

In business, just as in life itself, timing is everything. Never has that been more important for Tesla, Inc (TSLA) than it will be in the first half of 2018. The biggest decision, when to deliver number 200,000, will have ripple effects on sales for the rest of the year, and ultimately perhaps even the fate of the company.

Unfortunately, not only does Tesla not release monthly delivery figures, Tesla does not release regular delivery figures by country either. So investors, BEV fans, and analysts alike are left guessing where Tesla is today in the number of total U.S. deliveries and when we can expect Tesla to hit this milestone date. But some facts are clear.

First, Tesla will need to have the Model 3 and S and X lines capable of running full steam on the milestone date. Because from that day forward the clock is running. From the date number 200,000 is delivered Tesla will only have the rest of that quarter plus the next quarter of deliveries for buyers to qualify for the full federal tax credit of up to $7,500. After this initial period, the maximum tax credit is cut in half for two quarters to $3,750. U.S. buyers then get another two quarters at a maximum of $1,875 before the tax credit is completely eliminated. The new tax bill just signed into law did nothing to change this timetable.

Second, with average U.S. deliveries of about 15,000 to 20,000 units per month expected in 1H2018 hitting the mark on the right date could affect up to 60,000 potential buyers. If the magic number 200k is delivered on April 1 a full six months of buyers will get the full credit. If 200k is hit on March 1 only four months of buyers will get the full credit. May 1 means five months. Pick any date and it is easy to calculate the number of days.

The obvious choice is to hit the target as close to the first day of the quarter as possible. The one great thing in Tesla's favor: There is no limit to how many vehicles can be delivered during this period. If they could build and sell one million units they would all get the credit when purchased. Only Tesla's own production and delivery capabilities will limit the number of buyers who receive the full tax credit.

I have no doubt the target date has already been set by Elon Musk and his sales management team led by Jon McNeill. But in preparation for this date, a lot of things have to be in place ahead of time.

Model 3 ramp

The single most important factor in achieving the maximum number of U.S. deliveries in the initial phase-out period will be getting Model 3 production to its estimated maximum rate of 5,000 per week using the Fremont production line. There will be no room for errors now.

Along with the production rate, Tesla must have two new critical options available: The standard battery and AWD dual motors. In watching the Tesla fan site comments these two options are by far the biggest reasons buyers are delaying turning current reservations into new orders. The Tesla website today has only vague information on the availability of these two critical options for Model 3.

Production Timeline 2018 Production of the Standard Battery "begins." All-Wheel Drive production "begins in the spring." International deliveries of left-hand drive vehicles begin in the second half of the year. (emphasis by the author)

Tesla has no incentive to initiate Standard Battery pack sales until they exhaust all potential higher-priced long-range sales. But some of those orders already are getting delayed because of AWD (again based on website postings) not being available. Anyone living in the northern part of the U.S. understands the need for AWD for bad weather driving in winter. If April 1 is "spring" by Tesla's definition that would play well into the continuation of long-range pack deliveries in the first months of the phase-out period.

Lately, probably due to weather, AWD has been a hot topic on the Model 3 order threads. Even RWD buyers would like to know the proposed cost of AWD since it could affect resale values in the future. Priced low enough, AWD might enjoy sales even from buyers living in the southern climates where AWD provides added safety in heavy rains. In a Twitter conversation back on April 3, 2016, Musk was asked if the price of the Model 3 AWD option would cost the same $5,000 as on Model S. In his reply Musk simply responded "less." Whether that is $3,000 or $4,995 is anyone's guess. But Model 3 reservation holders need a firm answer now. Orders are already being impacted.

This gives us the following priority in builds:

1) Long Range RWD - now underway

2) Long Range AWD - Spring 2018

3) Standard Range AWD - 2018

4) Standard Range RWD - 2018

As outsiders, we can only ponder where reservations stand at this point in time and what the mix is within those reservations. Website comments seem to be split on battery pack size. But in looking at the customer reservation bank of 400,000-plus I'm sure Tesla was as shocked as I was with how few employees, family members and insiders ordered the long-range battery Model 3. With less than what appears to have been 2,000 deliveries, Tesla was already forced to open ordering to current/past Tesla owners on November 21st. These are the buyers most likely to be willing to spend over $50,000 for a Model 3. But if the comments again are any indication, buyers in this group also are delaying orders while waiting for AWD and a few who are hoping for a future performance "P" version.

If U.S. reservations are running about the same percentage as global Model S sales than there should have been about 200-225,000 Model 3 U.S. reservations. If we assume half of those are willing to purchase an L-R battery version, Tesla could deliver another 95-100,000 units or so with the current configuration. That should take us well into Q2 providing AWD becomes available by April.

Export deliveries

This is where things really get sticky. Tesla needs to look good for Q4 and Q1 deliveries. But they cannot afford to take their eye off the 200k target. So Tesla needs to be focusing deliveries of Model S and X units to overseas buyers at this point to avoid hitting the 200k mark too soon here in Q1. I believe we already see that when we look at the activity at U.S. delivery centers. The number of new units being dropped at my local center has been way down in November and December. When looking at inventory levels in websites like EV-CPO.com U.S. inventory levels have never been lower. Even Canada has more new Model S units than the U.S. at this time.

Only two "inventory" units and a handful of customer orders have been dropped here in Jacksonville this month. I'm getting word of similar slow activity at other locations as well.

To be honest, why Tesla is talking about foreign Model 3 deliveries at all in 2018 is a bit surprising. 100% of Tesla production should be geared to U.S. buyers once they hit #200,000. Certainly, until every possible U.S. reservation/order has been converted and filled. Only then should foreign orders be filled. Exporting only Model S and X excess production units will have minimal impact on Tesla's total sales but will keep foreign sales alive until 2019.

Questionable decisions

I am still puzzled by Tesla's new "Fair Use Policy" prohibiting the use of the Supercharger network for all commercial and government buyers of new or used Tesla vehicles after 12/15/17.

There has been a lot of chatter by reservation holders planning to use their Model 3s for part or full-time work with services like Uber, Lyft, or Turo either as a driver or a rental provider. Making them question their purchase of a Model 3 at this critical time in the period leading up to #200,000 seems incredibly short-sighted. Especially since it only impacts new buyers. All of those commercial operators supposedly hogging the Superchargers now are completely unaffected. But those who are impacted in a negative way are businesses or owners who were planning to replace their aging Tesla units with new ones in 2018. For many of these services like Tesloop in California, the strict policy changes or new costs structures Tesla could put in place for them could turn their annual profits into annual losses. This could result in lost sales.

Conclusion

Tesla has a horrible track record on meeting schedules and proposed deadlines. In fact, I cannot think of one thing that has been on schedule. Even the recent Semi unveiling had to be postponed twice over two months. The solar roof before that also was postponed.

Elon might like to say the Model 3 handover was on schedule but by now we all know most of those cars went back for new parts shortly after the event to replace everything from headlights and taillights to seats and batteries. Rather than a "hand-over" it should have been called a "loaner" event.

But this time much more is going to be at stake. Successfully ramping to the full 5,000 units per week is no longer an option. It must happen and before #200,000. Any Model 3 U.S. reservations not filled before the end of the first phase out period when buyers can still receive the full tax credit are going to be ripe for competitor theft by Chevy Bolts, Prius Prime, and others who will still be able to receive the full tax credit.

Elon's position as CEO should be on the line as well. His failure to achieve maximum production capacity in 2018 will put pressure on the board for his removal regardless of his personal holdings in company stock. Steve Jobs, Michael Dell and others have suffered the same fate over the years.

Investors have cause for concern. Tesla's track record does not inspire confidence that management is up to this critical task.