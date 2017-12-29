2018 Main Themes And How To Play Them - Part I

We just closed 2017 in positive territory. What am I saying? We nailed 2017! This was the ninth consecutive year in a row where the S&P 500 total return finishes in the green. While there are many black swans raising their flags at the moment, I’m part of the “believers” and I think 2018 will mark the 10th anniversary of the current bull market. In order to fully benefit from the upcoming year and boost your return, I’ve identified three investing themes that will play a major role on the market.

01 Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) against the world

02 Interest rate increases

03 Bitcoins frenzy

The best part is you can benefit from each situation and still minimize your risk. Today, I will explain you how you can benefit from Amazon without buying its shares.

Theme 01: Amazon against the world

In 2017, Amazon seemed to have picked a fight with all industries including goods and distributions. In fact, there were so many headlines about the Great Disruptor that we barely can differentiate rumors from real threats. Many companies are now direct competitors of AMZN regardless if they want it or not.

In 2018, we will see how AMZN will play their cards in the food industry after the purchase of Whole Foods and how it will affect Wal-Mart (WMT) and Target (TGT). We will also see if AMZN will take an important place in the drug distribution business. Stocks like Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and CVS Health (CVS) has greatly suffered on the stock market in 2017 based on many rumors. Microsoft (MSFT) and IBM (IBM) are up for a good fight in the cloud industry. Amazon also could be aiming at industrial parts distributions and will definitely face Fastenal (FAST) and W.W. Gainger (GWW) in its path. Finally, I think it is the beginning of the end for commercial REITs such as Tanger Outlets (SKT) and Simon Property (SPG). I don’t see how they will generate growth in this new environment where the retail growth is found online.

The delivery industry

I can understand you want to hold onto your WMT shares (I’m not too sure about TGT thought). I also can understand that you find AMZN is trading at a ridiculously high PE. But there is a way you can play it without touching AMZN at all. There is a larger phenomenon than having a new player in various industries. In fact, whether or not Amazon wins all its battles, the major change will appear in the way we distribute goods. First, I think that AMZN is helping distributors like UPS (NYSE:UPS). Amazon and its competitors are pushing the world to buy online. UPS is the world’s largest package and delivery company with an unmatched expertise in this field. It’s not only the biggest, it’s also the company with the strongest margins:

Source: UPS presentation

If there will be a winner of this war, it will be the delivery businesses. I would put my two bucks on the industry leader. On top of it, UPS is now a strong dividend growth stock. It currently shows seven years with a consecutive dividend increase with a 6% CAGR over the past five years. At this pace, the company will definitely become a dividend achiever in 2019.

UPS evolves into a more stable and predictable business than a tech like AMZN and the company already pays a solid dividend. The company has put efficiency as their main priority for decades and it now benefits from a near duopoly with FedEx (FDX) in the U.S.

Drop retail REITs and replace them with warehouses

Another interesting way to play the Amazon Vs World is to aim for warehouse REITs. Malls will be showing more empty stores in 2018. Horror stories like Sears (SHLD), Toys“R”Us and Payless will continue to darken the retail industry this year.

At the same time, “survivors” will all go on digital platforms. All companies with an online cart will require additional storage space. The whole retail industry is changing and retailers are looking for new ways to manage their inventory. Here come warehouses REITs to the rescue!

I've done some research and pulled out 4 interesting picks in this sector:

Symbol Name Market Cap ($M) Dividend Yield Dividend (5 Yr Growth) Revenue (5 Yr Growth) DCT DCT Industrial Trust $5,490.18 2.19% 1.05% 12.72% DRE Duke Realty $9,678.13 2.83% 1.43% -5.67% PLD Prologis $34,436.35 2.72% 8.45% 12.24% PSB PS Business Parks $3,413.73 2.71% 11.26% 5.38%

Source: Ycharts

My favorite one is probably PLD as it is the group’s largest REIT in terms of market cap and it shows a great combination of both dividend and revenue growth. It is present in various countries with 71% of their NOI coming from the U.S., 17% from Europe, 8% from South America, and 4% from Asia. Management expects to close the year with an occupancy rate between 96.5% and 97%.

Final Thought

Trying to figure out where the market will go is a fun exercise. I think we will continue to hear a lot about Amazon and its growth strategies. Unfortunately, it is very difficult to determine how it will play out. I think that betting on delivery leaders such as UPS and FedEx or buying warehouses REITs will be a “safe way” to play the Amazon game. However, I could be wrong too. After all, my crystal ball is as good as yours.

I’m currently fully invested in dividend growth stocks and I don’t intend to change my strategy. In the end, even if I'm wrong, my stocks will continue to pay me for waiting. Instead of betting on where the market will finish in 2018, I bet that all my holdings will not only maintain but increase their dividend payouts. This is the kind of prediction I can make. What about you?

Disclosure: I do hold AMZN, MSFT, WBA, UPS in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.