Mattel, Inc.: Avoid The Falling Ship

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) designs, manufactures and markets a broad variety of children’s toy products including Barbie and Fisher-Price Toys brands. While the volume of sales across the toy industry is generally consistent, Mattel’s business has comes under enormous pressure in recent years, resulting in its stock meaningfully under-performing the overall S&P 500 Index. Over the past five years ended December 27, 2017, the S&P 500 has advanced 89% while MAT’s stock is down over 56%. The loss of a contract to manufacture Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) princess dolls, profit margin deterioration and the recently announced Toys R Us Inc. bankruptcy have all contributed to the downfall of MAT, which was previously considered a secure dividend income investment by many.

Source: Bloomberg.

As the growth in e-commerce has continued to gain traction at the expense of brick-and-mortar, price transparency for a wide variety of products has improved meaningfully, allowing shoppers to instantly price-check and obtain the lowest selling price. This has pressured Mattel’s traditional distribution channels, resulting in lost business to other branded competitors and an overall decline in selling prices. Additionally, MAT lost the contract to manufacture Disney’s princess dolls to its rival Hasbro, which cost MAT nearly $500 million per year in revenue and has been in effect since the beginning of 2016. These developments have resulted in a meaningful deterioration in MAT’s profit margin over the past five years. The company, which enjoyed a 14.3% net income margin in 2013 has seen its profit margin erode each consecutive year. As a result of this five year decline, MAT’s profit margin for 2017 is expected to be -0.6%, meaning the company is expected to be unprofitable for the year.

Source: Bloomberg.

As a result of declining revenues and profit margin erosion, MAT has experienced significant balance sheet deterioration since 2013. Consider that five years ago the company had over $1 billion in cash, only $1.6 billion in debt and produced earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of nearly $1.4 billion. MAT’s net-leverage, as measured by net-debt-to-EBITDA was only 0.4x, resulting in solid investment-grade credit ratings. Fast forward to the present and MAT has only $181 million in cash, yet has nearly $2.9 billion in debt and produces only $485 million in EBITDA. This equates to a net-leverage ratio of 5.5x. The deterioration in MAT’s financial standing has resulted in several credit rating downgrades, which in December of this year pushed MAT’s credit ratings below investment grade, increasing the company’s borrowing costs. The recent downgrade of MAT’s credit ratings has pushed its five year borrowing cost from around 3.0%-3.5% up to above 6.0%, which reduces the company’s ability to borrow additional money through debt issuance, which the company has done to survive the last five years.

Source: Bloomberg.

In June of this year, MAT’s management was forced to reduce its annual dividend from $1.52 per share to only $0.60 per share. Following further deterioration in the company’s business, MAT discontinued is dividend altogether and currently pays shareholders no regular dividend. Management has communicated that it intends to direct available cash flow to pay interest on debt and attempt to reduce its debt load for the foreseeable future. The company is not in a solid financial position that allows them to return cash to shareholders through dividends or share repurchases and may not reach this point for several more years. Given the company’s focus on directing cash flow to required capital expenditures and covering interest on debt, I wouldn’t expect MAT to pay a meaningful dividend for several years.

Adding to Mattel’s difficulties, its second largest customer, Toys R Us Inc. filed for bankruptcy earlier in 2017. Toys R Us represents 11% of MAT’s sales, and is now said to be considering closing as many as 200 U.S. stores, some before the holiday season. Additionally, Toys R Us has less financial flexibility to restock shelves ahead of the most important part of the selling season. This will likely lead to further weakness in MAT’s sales.

In conclusion, over the last five years, Mattel, once considered a stable dividend stock, has seen material deterioration in its business. The company has lost sales to more nimble e-commerce companies that have taken market share from MAT’s traditional distribution channels. Additionally, e-commerce price transparency has pressured selling prices and in turn, MAT’s profit margins. The decline in its core business has resulted in the company depleting its cash balances, while meaningfully increasing its debt load, at a time that its earnings power has been reduced. As the credit rating agencies downgraded the company’s ratings to below investment grade, which pushed up MAT’s borrowing costs, management was forced to reduce, then fully eliminate its dividend payments to shareholders. Furthermore, the bankruptcy of Toys R Us, MAT’s second largest customer, is likely reduce Mattel’s sales further. For these reasons, I believe dividend investors should avoid Mattel stock.

