Natural Gas: Frustrated Bull Or Stubborn Long Finally Getting Relief

It seems like the natural gas futures market was in a coma and unaware of its surrounding - until it woke up on Thursday, December 28, and realized that it was not the end of the winter season, but just the beginning.

Over recent weeks, I have been suffering as I nursed a long position and watched the price melt like the end of winter snow. I threw all caution to the wind and canceled my stop that was at a price level. I decided to use a time stop in the hope that the energy commodity would awaken to the fact that there are potentially three very cold months ahead and that stocks went into this winter season at the lowest level in three years. Inventories peaked in the beginning of November at 3.79 trillion cubic feet, far below the levels at the start of the previous two years which both saw stocks rise to over the four trillion level. During the final days of 2016, the price of natural gas rallied to almost $4 per MMBtu, but so far, during the final trading session of 2017, the price got to a high of $3.008 per MMBtu, and it had come from lows of $2.562 on December 21.

Supply has been the big story for years

The massive reserves of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States is not a new story. In March 2016, the quadrillions of cubic feet of the energy commodity that exists in the crust of the earth in the United States caused the price to drop to the lowest level since the late 1990s when it traded at $1.6110 per MMBtu. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, natural gas futures worked their way back from that end-of-winter season nadir and got to a high of $3.9940 exactly one year ago. The price of the energy commodity more than doubled over the nine-month period. 2017 has been a year of price consolidation for the natural gas futures market - it never traded below the 2016 low nor did it challenge the 2016 high. The price range on the NYMEX continuous futures contract from low to high in 2016 was $2.833, in 2017 it has been from $2.522 to $3.568, or $1.046. A lot less than half the price band seen in the previous year. Considering that the price range in the natural gas market dating back to 1990 has been $1.02 to $15.65 per MMBtu, 2017 was a quiet year for the energy commodity. However, volatility picked up over the final sessions of the year as the price rallied from close to the lows to over $3, a move of almost half the year’s range in the last week of trading of the year.

Every time that natural gas moves lower and the price experiences pressure, the explanation these days centers on the massive supplies available in the United States and lower production costs. While it is true that there is a lot more natural gas available for extraction compared to a decade ago, the amount available to the market for the coming cold months was at the lowest level in three years at the start of the season. Those who offer a consistently bearish outlook for the price of natural gas, and they have been right for the past few months up until this week, use the supply side of the fundamental equation for their reasoning. Meanwhile, necessity is the mother of invention, and more natural gas availability has given rise to two significant demand verticals over recent years.

Demand is rising

The Trump Administration has lowered the price of production for natural gas and other energy commodities and raw materials in the United States. Despite fewer regulations, the legacy of the Obama Administration lives on in power generating plants across the U.S. Over recent years, many electricity producing facilities have switched from coal-fired to natural gas-fired processes which have increased demand for natural gas, not only in the cold winter season but throughout the year.

At the same time, technological advances have made it possible to now process gas into liquid form for shipment to other areas of the world where the price is higher. In years past, the energy commodity could only travel via pipelines, limiting the addressable consumer market. However, LNG can now travel by ocean vessel to areas and countries where the pipeline system could never reach, expanding the potential for consumption of U.S. natural gas. Therefore, power generation and LNG have increased demand for the energy commodity, at a time when increased reserves and efficient and cheaper extraction methods have increased supplies.

Inventories are teasing the bulls

Despite the fundamental changes in the natural gas market over recent years, the price of the energy commodity remains a seasonal affair with prices tending to peak during the winter season when demand for heat across the United States increases. At 3.79 trillion cubic feet, the peak storage numbers this year were lower than the previous two years when record stocks of over four trillion each year weighed on the price. However, as increased supplies weighed on the price of natural gas, production margins fell, resulting in less gas in storage at the beginning of winter this year. On Thursday, December 28, the Energy Information Administration reported that natural gas inventories fell by 112 billion cubic feet for the week ending on December 22. Source: EIA

As the chart shows, inventories were 1.8% below last year’s level and 2.5% under the five-year average for this time of the year as of December 22. The price of natural gas futures moved higher in the wake of the release, but they had already started their ascent over past days because of the cold temperatures gripping the Northeast, Midwest, and even Southern parts of the United States.

Inventories came into the winter season at a low level this year, which caused many, including myself, to become bullish for the price of natural gas since November. However, the storage figures were a tease for the greater part of two months as the price sank along with the mark-to-market on long positions.

Price action rewarded the bears

From the beginning of November until the end of last week, those bearish on the price of natural gas reaped the rewards while the bulls suffered in agony. For those who unwisely held or hold UGAZ as an investment vehicle, to add insult to injury, the reverse 10-1 split in the triple leveraged ETN product put many bulls to sleep. I have been warning about using UGAZ and DGAZ as anything but intraday trading instruments. I continue to get email from so many who ignore the advice in the hope of fantastic gains, only to find themselves in a deep hole with no profitable exit when the price of the volatile natural gas market eventually turns around and goes their way. When it comes to trading and investing, there is nothing worse than getting a market direction right and losing money.

Source: CQG

The first withdrawal from inventories this year came one week early compared to last year. On November 13, the price of February NYMEX natural gas futures rose to a high of $3.32 per MMBtu and while bulls like me expected it to be the start of a move to the $4 level, the bears nailed it, and the price dropped like a stone. During the bearish months of November and December, inventory levels each week remained below last year’s level and the five-year average for the time of the year. However, the selling pressure continued to take the price lower and toward critical support at the February 2017 low at $2.522 per MMBtu.

As each contract on NYMEX rolled over recent months, the price moved lower. The October-November roll resulted in selling. The November-December roll took the price lower. The period December-January roll did the same, and the January-February roll took the price to the most recent low at $2.5620 per MMBtu on December 21. During the past two months, the bears have made lots of money being short the natural gas futures market.

In the final week of the year, the bulls who remain in the market saw daylight for the first time in many weeks as the price traded up to $3.008 on the final day of trading in 2017, 44.6 cents or 17.4% above the low that occurred just over one week ago. It has been cold in cities like Chicago, New York, Boston, Nashville, and others around the United States, and in the coming weeks, inventories are likely to drop like a stone as the demand for heating has increased dramatically in late December. Now, the uncertainty of weather in January, February, even March is finally becoming a concern for the natural gas market.

Expect the unexpected in volatile commodities markets

Natural gas is one of the most volatile markets that trade in the futures arena. In the coming weeks, it will be Mother Nature and the temperatures across the United States that determine the path of least resistance for the price of natural gas futures. Last week, there was not a price on the forward curve above the $3 per MMBtu level until January 2020 and 2021. Deferred prices remain at low levels as producer hedging weighs on values, and the overwhelming number of market participants believe that the supply side of the fundamental equation overwhelms the demand side.

I have learned to always expect the unexpected in the world of commodities. The price rise at the end of 2017 is likely to entice some of the shorts who bought back their positions at levels below $2.60 per MMBtu to come back to the market and load up on the short side once again now that prices are up around three bucks. However, it will be Mother Nature who decides if they get another chance to fill their pockets with profits, or if they get toasted and roasted as the bulls did over recent weeks. If the cold weather conditions persist and inventories begin to drop like a stone over the coming two to three weeks, the price action in the natural gas futures arena could become as volatile and perhaps combustible as the gas in its natural form. It is likely that bears are counting on a repeat performance from the end of 2016 when the price of the energy commodity peaked on the final day of the year at just below $4 per MMBtu. This year the price is one dollar lower, and in the world of commodities, there are never any guarantees.

I remain a frustrated bull in the natural gas market. We shall see if the tone of the market at the start of 2018 is a copy of last year or if there is some pain in store for a bunch of overconfident bears. It is likely we will find out next week!