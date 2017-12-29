Bull Run In Global Equities? Most Likely

Source: Gainesville News.

Investment Thesis

U.S. stock market valuations appear more expensive recently. Whereas other regions like emerging markets and Europe look cheaper. But there are some equities that are constantly valued preciously like SPDR Gold Shares exchange traded funds that are perceived as safe haven investments.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), which is the fund that tracks gold bullion, rose 10.09% year-to-date. An investor has many options besides buying the precious yellow metal. They can opt to invest in the hottest gold stocks this year, particularly the mining and exploration companies.

In this article, we will try to see if investors can really take advantage of the current bull run in global equities in general. Stable GDP growth, loose monetary policies, low inflation and higher corporate earnings will be key in deriving higher equity valuations.

We shall look into indices, S&P 500 returns, tax cut benefits, tech and banking sector growths as leading indicators that should influence higher global stock valuations.

Indices

The MSCI All Country World Total Return Index is now up 222% since March 2009 and 19% since September 2016. Europe posted strong returns.

The chart below illustrates the strongest equity bull markets since the 1970s. Likewise, the chart also proved that the longest bull run in the 1970s was only eclipsed by the tech bubble in duration and the fierce bull run last 1982.

Source: Barclays, MSCI

According to Barclays, the US Shiller P/E of 30X has been exceeded only twice in history: Prior to the Great Depression of 1929 and the tech bubble of 2000. If a bear market in the US were to materialize, other regions would likely suffer as well. However, high valuations do not necessarily imply that a collapse is imminent.

Today’s 30x Shiller P/E multiple for the US market last peaked in 1997. However, the bear market eventually materialized at 42X in 2000. In Japan, the Shiller P/E went from 30X to 90X during the 1990s. On the other hand, European stocks recorded a Shiller P/E of 17X and emerging market stocks on 15X appears to be cheap.

Source: DataStream, MSCI, Barclays Research

There also is another hypothesis the US can enter a bearish equity market with ease. But other regions including Europe would not be able to hold up with a bearish equity market. To prove this hypothesis, Barclays compared the six-month returns from the DAX with those from the S&P 500 going back as far as 1960. It showed that a 10% decline in the S&P 500 has mostly seen the DAX also decline by a larger margin.

Corporate Earnings and Tax Cuts

Corporate profitability in the United States is reaching near record highs. This will obviously persist in 2018. Improved top-line growth is driving operating leverage. Leading indicators of corporate earnings have rebounded from the pullback in the spring, and global growth remains synchronized. New tax cut legislation offers promising upside to corporate earnings.

A cut in the corporate tax rate to 25% could lift S&P 500 earnings per share by 8%. It will benefit mostly leveraged companies in the U.S. Repatriation of untaxed foreign earnings directed at repurchases could add another 1% to 2% per year.

Higher corporate earnings are leveraged to macro factors that have underperformed in 2017. These include higher interest rates and inflation where there is an opportunity for outperformance in stock ratings.

Equity strategists at Barclays noted that lower corporate tax rates are not yet reflected in analysts’ earnings estimates or fully discounted in market prices. Tax cut-related trades have retraced post-election gains, providing a better entry point for exposure to them. Timing of tax reform has been pushed out and market expectations lowered, so any headway on a tax deal should lead this theme to outperform.

S&P 500 Returns

S&P 500 has returned 13.5% year-to-date, with over half of that a result of improved earnings and dividends. Forward P/E multiples are now back near the top of the 2017 range. Technology and e-commerce driving most of the expansion. The profit cycle path will drive stock returns given the elevated P/E multiples. S&P 500 trailing earnings growth reached a five-year high of 9% and the outlook remains solid.

S&P 500 surpassed the performance of gold-stocks in 1997, in the midst of the tech boom and budget surpluses under the Clinton Administration. When China deregulated its precious metals market, the S&P 500 fell before largely leveling off, while gold stocks charged forward.

However, investors are cautioned that gold producer stocks are considered among the most volatile asset classes. Prudent investment judgment can enhance investor returns without adding much to portfolio risk.

Banking and Tech Sectors

S&P 500’s performance has been driven by growth, with tech-related industries accounting for 40% of index gains. Tech (excluding ecommerce) accounts for 25% of the market value of the S&P 500.

Emerging markets are more leveraged to the technology sector, with portfolio weight increasing from 15% to 28% in only five years. As a result, this sector significant contributions to US and Emerging Market indices. Tech sector shares rallied between 25% (in United States) and 55% in emerging markets (across all regions).

Meanwhile, banks, particularly those exposed in the Euro area, have depressed market valuations. A recovery in interest rate expectations should support profitability. Economists are forecasting two interest rate hikes from ECB next year.

These banks also are exposed to the robust economic recovery in the Euro area. Actually, a broader basket of stocks with high exposure to the Euro area appears mispriced relative to the current economic environment.

Recommendation:

Low and stable inflation, stable GDP growth, relaxed monetary policy and high profitability - these macro factors influenced indices, operational performance, tax dynamics, share price returns and major industry movers. It eventually translated into an equity bull run that we are experiencing today.

The aforementioned factors and market indicators also helped explain why other regions, including Europe, are cheaper than the US. The key difference is profitability. However, international profit margins are now catching up to the US.

Our investment key takeaway scenario is near term stability in the US market and upside re-rating in global equities.